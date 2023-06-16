Alarum Joins Webull Corporate Connect Service Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumers internet access solutions, today announced it is now actively participating on the new Webull Corporate Connect Services platform. The Alarum portal on the Webull platform will provide the Company a comprehensive suite of investor relations and corporate communications solutions. This will enable a direct line of communication to shareholders and potential investors and provide Alarum's followers with notifications regarding corporate content such as news, earnings reports, presentations, and more.

"We are pleased to join Webull's mobile-first brokerage platform that offers community-driven experience," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum. "As a public company, we believe it is essential for our shareholders to have an easy and accessable platform to our regular updates. The Webull platform will enable us to enhance our corporate communications efforts, expand our investor outreach, and increase visibility among potential investors.We look forward to providing information to users on the Webull platform as an additional channel for shareholder communication and investor engagement."



To stay up to date on Alarum’s recent developments on the Webull Corporate Connect Services platform, current Webull users can follow from the app. To download the app and register for your free Webull account, visit: https://www.webull.com/introduce. Others can access the Company’s information on Webull: https://www.webullapp.com/ticker/nasdaq-alar

About Webull Corporate Connect

Brokerage services offered through Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered by Webull Advisors LLC (“Webull Advisors”), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. Webull Financial and Webull Advisors are affiliates. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Neither entity guarantees profits or protection from losses.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

The Company’s previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io.

Follow us on Twitter

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits of the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform and the Company’s expectation that the services will enable the Company to enhance its corporate communications efforts, expand its investor outreach, and increase visibility among potential investors. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

investors@alarum.io