NASDAQ / TASE: ALAR
Corporate Presentation
March 2024
NASDAQ / TASE : ALAR
© 2024 Alarum Technologies Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation was by prepared Alarum Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Alarum").
This presentation does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell securities of the Company or an invitation to receive such offers, nor does it constitute a recommendation or opinion with respect to the Company's securities and is intended for informational purposes only. The information presented in the presentation with respect to the Company's operations is concise and presented for convenience purposes only and does not provide all of the information on the Company and its subsidiaries and its business, nor is it a substitute for inspection of the Company's periodic reports. This presentation may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues related to our solutions. This presentation may also contain links or reference to other third-party websites. Such links or references are only for the convenience of the reader, user or browser; Alarum and its members do not recommend or endorse the contents of the third-party sites.
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its estimated revenue, annual run-rate, the potential of its products, its strategy and growth drivers, the execution of its business strategy, the future value for shareholders and customers, its high retention rate, market potential for its products and future market growth. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.
2
Alarum Technologies
A publicly traded company
Dual listed on Nasdaq and TASE.
Holds 100% of NetNut, a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.
Providing data collection solutions
Offer enterprises with advanced tools to gather, analyze and extract data from the web anonymously without getting misled, manipulated or blocked.
Innovation, stability & competitive edge
Lead the data collection
Our innovative data collection solutions
market with innovative in house
support enterprises worldwide in
developed products, using
expanding and growing their business
advanced AI technologies,
by maintaining competitive advantage,
collaboration with elite teams, building
leading the market and improve financial
on our robust well-established
outcomes.
network.
3
About Us
Internet access and web data collection solutions
Financial
78% CAGR
~$26.5
75%
$1.7 million
$2.2 million
Results
Over 5 years
million
Gross Margin
Net profit
Adjusted EBITDA Q4
Revenues 2023 up
Q4 2023
Q4 2023
2023
43% YoY
Balance
$10.9 million*
No debt**
Senior management
Sheet
In cash
No toxics, low number
Invested over $1 million in the last
company is well funded
of warrants, no ATM
investment
Business
$17 billion
NetNut
High
SAAS
Total addressable market
Is a leading well-known
retention rate
product is fully SAAS:
Operate in the attractive
global brand in the field
Online sales,
market of data collection***
Subscription base
* As of December 31, 2023
**Except $1.1 M revenue sharing loan
4
***Sources: Data Collection and Labeling, Grand View Research, 2023,
Business Timeline
2013-2019
2019-2021
2022
2023
Q4 2023
Focus on cybersecurity
Strategic shift to M&A
Started our path
Focus on NetNut:
Achieved record
•
Sold our enterprises
solutions for enterprises
to profitability
revenue and net profit
Acquired NetNut
cybersecurity activity
•
Scaled down
of $1.7 million
consumer activity
As of H2 2023, Alarum is focused
only on its data collection solutions
5
Market Overview - Data Collection
Global Market Size
Valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $17.1B
High-speed,
scalable IP Proxy
Network (IPPN)
Data Collection &
enables comprehensive
Labelling
and geographically
$17.1B
diverse data collection
Market Drivers:
Data-Backed Decisions: The growing importance of data-backed decisions for businesses necessitates a constant flow of data
Critical for AI: Data collection and labeling play a critical role in model development, accuracy and functioning of AI systems that must train its model on big data sets
Social Media: Monitoring and understanding of social media activity, enabling more effective marketing and improving user experiences for digital marketing growth
Buyer Trends: End-users are demanding a complete web-data platform featuring an entirely-automated data labeling stack
IPPN
$259.7M
Example
Acquisition of IP Proxy Business
Y2017: EMK Capital acquired Bright Data, world's largest IP proxy provider at estimated X5 over revenues*
Sources: Data Collection and Labeling, Grand View Research, 2023,
6
Global IP Proxy Networks Market Frost & Sullivan 2019
Data Collection Landscape
IPPN Solutions
Data Collection and Labelling
Data Sets
Data Insights
NetNut's
Website
NetNut AI
Data Insights
Robust
Data Collector
Network
Unblocker
Data
Data Sets
Google SERP
Collector
Product Line
Scraper API
Current solutions
Future Growth Engines
7
Data Collection Landscape
IPPN Solutions
Data Collection and Labelling
Data sets
Data insights
NetNut's
Website
NetNut AI
Data
Robust
Data Collector
Data
Data
insights
Network
Unblocker
Sets
Google SERP
Collector
Product Line
Scraper API
8
IPPN Solutions
The Need: Enterprise Challenges
Companies that do not adopt business IP proxy solutions that simulate different users are at risk of gathering incorrect & misleading data, or being exposed
Websites increasingly change their displayed information based on user IP address,
location & demographic attributes
To conduct competitor analysis, price comparisons & data extraction, companies need to access websites as a "simulated user" to capture the REAL & ACCURATE information
To browse the internet while maintaining anonymity, enterprises need to mask their IP address
Air Travel
Example
Germany
Based
Air Travel
Web Site
German consumer looking for flight ticket in the US
USA via
NetNut IPPN
US Based
- Air Line's Web Site
If browsing from
Germany
9
IPPN Solutions
Our customers seamlessly collect accurate, transparent & in scale data from any public online sources
NetNut's platform is based on our proprietary reflection technology. Our hybrid network infrastructure comprises of more than 1,000 servers and over 700 proxy servers deployed around the globe connected to 52 million IPs of various types including ISP IPs and data center IPs in leading data centers providing full global coverage
Our Customers' Value :
Business continuity by preventing blocking and misleading data
Efficiency and cost reduction by automation
Increasing revenues by full geographic coverage and data in scale
Improving AI models by training with big data
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alarum Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 12:47:07 UTC.