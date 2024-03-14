NASDAQ / TASE: ALAR

Corporate Presentation

March 2024

NASDAQ / TASE : ALAR

© 2024 Alarum Technologies Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation was by prepared Alarum Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Alarum").

This presentation does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell securities of the Company or an invitation to receive such offers, nor does it constitute a recommendation or opinion with respect to the Company's securities and is intended for informational purposes only. The information presented in the presentation with respect to the Company's operations is concise and presented for convenience purposes only and does not provide all of the information on the Company and its subsidiaries and its business, nor is it a substitute for inspection of the Company's periodic reports. This presentation may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues related to our solutions. This presentation may also contain links or reference to other third-party websites. Such links or references are only for the convenience of the reader, user or browser; Alarum and its members do not recommend or endorse the contents of the third-party sites.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its estimated revenue, annual run-rate, the potential of its products, its strategy and growth drivers, the execution of its business strategy, the future value for shareholders and customers, its high retention rate, market potential for its products and future market growth. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

2

Alarum Technologies

A publicly traded company

Dual listed on Nasdaq and TASE.

Holds 100% of NetNut, a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

Providing data collection solutions

Offer enterprises with advanced tools to gather, analyze and extract data from the web anonymously without getting misled, manipulated or blocked.

Innovation, stability & competitive edge

Lead the data collection

Our innovative data collection solutions

market with innovative in house

support enterprises worldwide in

developed products, using

expanding and growing their business

advanced AI technologies,

by maintaining competitive advantage,

collaboration with elite teams, building

leading the market and improve financial

on our robust well-established

outcomes.

network.

3

About Us

Internet access and web data collection solutions

Financial

78% CAGR

~$26.5

75%

$1.7 million

$2.2 million

Results

Over 5 years

million

Gross Margin

Net profit

Adjusted EBITDA Q4

Revenues 2023 up

Q4 2023

Q4 2023

2023

43% YoY

Balance

$10.9 million*

No debt**

Senior management

Sheet

In cash

No toxics, low number

Invested over $1 million in the last

company is well funded

of warrants, no ATM

investment

Business

$17 billion

NetNut

High

SAAS

Total addressable market

Is a leading well-known

retention rate

product is fully SAAS:

Operate in the attractive

global brand in the field

Online sales,

market of data collection***

Subscription base

* As of December 31, 2023

**Except $1.1 M revenue sharing loan

4

***Sources: Data Collection and Labeling, Grand View Research, 2023,

Business Timeline

2013-2019

2019-2021

2022

2023

Q4 2023

Focus on cybersecurity

Strategic shift to M&A

Started our path

Focus on NetNut:

Achieved record

Sold our enterprises

solutions for enterprises

to profitability

revenue and net profit

Acquired NetNut

cybersecurity activity

Scaled down

of $1.7 million

consumer activity

As of H2 2023, Alarum is focused

only on its data collection solutions

5

Market Overview - Data Collection

Global Market Size

Valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $17.1B

High-speed,

scalable IP Proxy

Network (IPPN)

Data Collection &

enables comprehensive

Labelling

and geographically

$17.1B

diverse data collection

Market Drivers:

Data-Backed Decisions: The growing importance of data-backed decisions for businesses necessitates a constant flow of data

Critical for AI: Data collection and labeling play a critical role in model development, accuracy and functioning of AI systems that must train its model on big data sets

Social Media: Monitoring and understanding of social media activity, enabling more effective marketing and improving user experiences for digital marketing growth

Buyer Trends: End-users are demanding a complete web-data platform featuring an entirely-automated data labeling stack

IPPN

$259.7M

Example

Acquisition of IP Proxy Business

Y2017: EMK Capital acquired Bright Data, world's largest IP proxy provider at estimated X5 over revenues*

Sources: Data Collection and Labeling, Grand View Research, 2023,

6

Global IP Proxy Networks Market Frost & Sullivan 2019

Data Collection Landscape

IPPN Solutions

Data Collection and Labelling

Data Sets

Data Insights

NetNut's

Website

NetNut AI

Data Insights

Robust

Data Collector

Network

Unblocker

Data

Data Sets

Google SERP

Collector

Product Line

Scraper API

Current solutions

Future Growth Engines

7

Data Collection Landscape

IPPN Solutions

Data Collection and Labelling

Data sets

Data insights

NetNut's

Website

NetNut AI

Data

Robust

Data Collector

Data

Data

insights

Network

Unblocker

Sets

Google SERP

Collector

Product Line

Scraper API

8

IPPN Solutions

The Need: Enterprise Challenges

Companies that do not adopt business IP proxy solutions that simulate different users are at risk of gathering incorrect & misleading data, or being exposed

Websites increasingly change their displayed information based on user IP address,

location & demographic attributes

To conduct competitor analysis, price comparisons & data extraction, companies need to access websites as a "simulated user" to capture the REAL & ACCURATE information

To browse the internet while maintaining anonymity, enterprises need to mask their IP address

Air Travel

Example

Germany

Based

Air Travel

Web Site

German consumer looking for flight ticket in the US

USA via

NetNut IPPN

US Based

  1. Air Line's Web Site

If browsing from

Germany

9

IPPN Solutions

Our customers seamlessly collect accurate, transparent & in scale data from any public online sources

NetNut's platform is based on our proprietary reflection technology. Our hybrid network infrastructure comprises of more than 1,000 servers and over 700 proxy servers deployed around the globe connected to 52 million IPs of various types including ISP IPs and data center IPs in leading data centers providing full global coverage

Our Customers' Value :

Business continuity by preventing blocking and misleading data

Efficiency and cost reduction by automation

Increasing revenues by full geographic coverage and data in scale

Improving AI models by training with big data

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alarum Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 12:47:07 UTC.