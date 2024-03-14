Global provider of internet access and web data
collection solutions
* As of December 31, 2023
**Except $1.1 M revenue sharing loan
***Sources: Data Collection and Labeling, Grand View Research, 2023,
NetNut Provides data collection solutions and offer enterprises
advanced tools to gather, analyze and extract data from the web
anonymously without getting misled, manipulated or blocked
Sources: Data Collection and Labeling, Grand View Research, 2023,
Global IP Proxy Networks Market Frost & Sullivan 2019
Contact Us
Investor Relations
Alarum Technologies Ltd.
Michal Efraty, Director of IR
P.O. Box 174
Alarum Technologies Ltd.
30 Haarba'a St.
Tel: ++972-52-304-4404
Tel Aviv 6473925 Israel
investors@alarum.io
https://alarum.io/
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alarum Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 12:45:17 UTC.