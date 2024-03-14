Safe-T Group Ltd, formerly Company Marging Purpose Ltd, is an Israel-based company that provides secure data exchange solutions for a number of industries including financial, healthcare and manufacturing organizations. Safe-T Box, enables organizations to share data securely between people, applications and businesses. Safe-T's secure front-end solution RSAccess, eliminates the need to store sensitive data in the DMZ, thereby reducing exposure to data breaches. Safe-T Box enables organizations to control and secure data exchange of any type and size between people, applications and businesses. Built on the industry's widest range of pre-configured application connectors and powered by an automated security policy enforcement engine, Safe-T Box is designed to rapidly add security and control across a wide variety of data exchange scenarios in the enterprise. Safe-T's RSAccess is a disruptive front-end perimeter security solution designed to secure and simplify DMZ networks.

Sector Software