Alarum Technologies : Immediate Report

Alarum Joins Webull Corporate Connect Service Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2023 - Alarum Technologies Ltd.(Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) ("Alarum" or the "Company"), a global provider of enterprise and consumers internet access solutions, today announced it is now actively participating on the new WebullCorporate Connect Services platform. The Alarum portal on the Webull platform will provide the Company a comprehensive suite of investor relations and corporate communications solutions. This will enable a direct line of communication to shareholders and potential investors and provide Alarum's followers with notifications regarding corporate content such as news, earnings reports, presentations, and more.

"We are pleased to join Webull's mobile-first brokerage platform that offers community-driven experience," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum. "As a public company, we believe it is essential for our shareholders to have an easy and accessable platform to our regular updates. The Webull platform will enable us to enhance our corporate communications efforts, expand our investor outreach, and increase visibility among potential investors. We look forward to providing information to users on the Webull platform as an additional channel for shareholder communication and investor engagement."

To stay up to date on Alarum's recent developments on the Webull Corporate Connect Services platform, current Webull users can follow from the app. To download the app and register for your free Webull account, visit: https://www.webull.com/introduce. Others can access the Company's information on Webull: https://www.webullapp.com/ticker/nasdaq-alar

About Webull

Brokerage services offered through Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), an SEC-registeredbroker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered by Webull Advisors LLC ("Webull Advisors"), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. Webull Financial and Webull Advisors are affiliates. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Neither entity guarantees profits or protection from losses.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The

Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.