Alaska Air : 2023 Proxy Statement

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we invite you to attend Alaska Air Group's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. This year's Annual Meeting will be conducted via webcast only. You can attend online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/alk2023, where you will be able to vote and submit questions electronically during the meeting. Specific instructions for accessing the meeting are provided in the notice, proxy card or voting instruction form you received.
In addition to our proxy materials posted at www.proxyvote.com, you can access a copy of the proxy at www.alaskaair.com under About Alaska/Investor Relations.
We hope you will join us on May 4 as we discuss Alaska Air Group's 2022 financial and operational performance and vote on issues of importance to our company and to you. Whether or not you choose to participate on meeting day, your vote is important, and we encourage you to cast your ballot in one of the ways outlined in this Proxy Statement.
Sincerely,
Patricia M. Bedient
Ben Minicucci
Board Chair
President and Chief Executive Officer
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT
The Board of Directors of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Air Group or the Company) is soliciting proxies for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting). This Proxy Statement contains important information for you to consider when deciding how to vote on the matters brought before the meeting. Please read it carefully.
DATE
Thursday, May 4, 2023
TIME
11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
VIRTUAL MEETING
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/alk2023
ACCESS
MATTERS TO BE VOTED
1.
Election of the 11 nominees named in this Proxy Statement to
ON
the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term
2.
Approval (on an advisory basis) of the compensation of the
Company's Named Executive Officers
3.
Approval (on an advisory basis) of Frequency of Future Advisory
Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation
4.
Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's
independent registered public accountants (the independent
accountants) for fiscal year 2023
5.
Other business as may properly come before the meeting or any
postponement or adjournment thereof
The Board of Directors has set Friday, March 10, 2023 as the record date for the Annual Meeting. This means that owners of Alaska Air Group common stock as of the close of business on that date are entitled to receive this notice, attend and vote during the Annual Meeting. There were 127,464,546 shares of Air Group common stock outstanding on the record date.
Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. On or about March 24, 2023, shareholders of record, beneficial owners and employee participants in the Company's 401(k) plans were mailed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the Notice) directing them to www.proxyvote.com where they can access the Company's 2023 Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the Annual Meeting Materials). The Company's 2022 Form 10-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 13, 2023. If you prefer to receive a paper copy of the proxy materials, please follow the instructions on the Notice and the Annual Meeting Materials will be mailed to you.
Attending the Annual Meeting. We will host the Annual Meeting live via the webcast. Any shareholder can listen to and participate in the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you attend the meeting, we encourage you to vote on-line or by phone or to complete, sign and mail your voting instruction form or proxy prior to the meeting.
Submit Your Questions. We invite you to submit any questions of general shareholder interest to the Assistant Corporate Secretary via email at allie.wittenberger@alaskaair.com, or via the Shareholder Forum at www.proxyvote.com. You can submit questions beginning on March 24, 2023. We will answer questions of general interest during the meeting as time permits. We will also include answers to your questions on www.alaskaair.com under About Alaska/Investor Relations following the meeting. If you encounter issues accessing the website or the virtual meeting, please contact allie.wittenberger@alaskaair.com.
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
1
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
3
Matters to be Voted On
3
Governance Highlights
3
Our Board
5
Board Diversity and Skills Matrix
7
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
9
Board Leadership
9
Executive Sessions and Lead Independent Director
9
Risk Oversight
10
Code of Conduct and Ethics
10
Prohibition of Speculative Transactions in Company Securities
10
ESG Highlights
11
Political Contributions and Engagement
13
Shareholder Communications
15
Virtual Meeting Philosophy
17
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
18
Proposal 1: Election of Directors to One-Year Terms
18
Structure of the Board of Directors
26
Director Independence
31
Director Nomination Policy
32
Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions
36
2022 Director Compensation
37
Director Stock Ownership Policy
38
NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION
39
Proposal 2: Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive
Officers
39
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
41
Compensation and Leadership Development Committee Report
60
Compensation and Leadership Development Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
60
2022 Summary Compensation Table
61
2022 Grants of Plan-Based Awards
63
Outstanding Equity Awards at 2022 Fiscal Year End
64
2022 Options Exercised and Stock Vested
66
Pension and Other Retirement Plans
67
2022 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation
68
Potential Payments Upon Change in Control and Termination
69
CEO Pay Ratio
72
Pay vs. Performance
73
Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Vote of Named Executive Officer
Compensation
77
AUDIT COMMITTEE MATTERS
78
Proposal 4: Ratification of the Appointment of the Company's Independent Accountants for
