    ALK   US0116591092

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-24 pm EDT
38.13 USD   -0.96%
Alaska Air : 2023 Proxy Statement

03/24/2023 | 07:18pm EDT
March 24, 2023

Dear Shareholders:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we invite you to attend Alaska Air Group's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. This year's Annual Meeting will be conducted via webcast only. You can attend online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/alk2023, where you will be able to vote and submit questions electronically during the meeting. Specific instructions for accessing the meeting are provided in the notice, proxy card or voting instruction form you received.

In addition to our proxy materials posted at www.proxyvote.com, you can access a copy of the proxy at www.alaskaair.com under About Alaska/Investor Relations.

We hope you will join us on May 4 as we discuss Alaska Air Group's 2022 financial and operational performance and vote on issues of importance to our company and to you. Whether or not you choose to participate on meeting day, your vote is important, and we encourage you to cast your ballot in one of the ways outlined in this Proxy Statement.

Sincerely,

Patricia M. Bedient

Ben Minicucci

Board Chair

President and Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT

The Board of Directors of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Air Group or the Company) is soliciting proxies for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting). This Proxy Statement contains important information for you to consider when deciding how to vote on the matters brought before the meeting. Please read it carefully.

DATE

Thursday, May 4, 2023

TIME

11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

VIRTUAL MEETING

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/alk2023

ACCESS

MATTERS TO BE VOTED

1.

Election of the 11 nominees named in this Proxy Statement to

ON

the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term

2.

Approval (on an advisory basis) of the compensation of the

Company's Named Executive Officers

3.

Approval (on an advisory basis) of Frequency of Future Advisory

Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation

4.

Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's

independent registered public accountants (the independent

accountants) for fiscal year 2023

5.

Other business as may properly come before the meeting or any

postponement or adjournment thereof

The Board of Directors has set Friday, March 10, 2023 as the record date for the Annual Meeting. This means that owners of Alaska Air Group common stock as of the close of business on that date are entitled to receive this notice, attend and vote during the Annual Meeting. There were 127,464,546 shares of Air Group common stock outstanding on the record date.

Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. On or about March 24, 2023, shareholders of record, beneficial owners and employee participants in the Company's 401(k) plans were mailed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the Notice) directing them to www.proxyvote.com where they can access the Company's 2023 Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the Annual Meeting Materials). The Company's 2022 Form 10-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 13, 2023. If you prefer to receive a paper copy of the proxy materials, please follow the instructions on the Notice and the Annual Meeting Materials will be mailed to you.

Attending the Annual Meeting. We will host the Annual Meeting live via the webcast. Any shareholder can listen to and participate in the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you attend the meeting, we encourage you to vote on-line or by phone or to complete, sign and mail your voting instruction form or proxy prior to the meeting.

Submit Your Questions. We invite you to submit any questions of general shareholder interest to the Assistant Corporate Secretary via email at allie.wittenberger@alaskaair.com, or via the Shareholder Forum at www.proxyvote.com. You can submit questions beginning on March 24, 2023. We will answer questions of general interest during the meeting as time permits. We will also include answers to your questions on www.alaskaair.com under About Alaska/Investor Relations following the meeting. If you encounter issues accessing the website or the virtual meeting, please contact allie.wittenberger@alaskaair.com.

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

1

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

3

Matters to be Voted On

3

Governance Highlights

3

Our Board

5

Board Diversity and Skills Matrix

7

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

9

Board Leadership

9

Executive Sessions and Lead Independent Director

9

Risk Oversight

10

Code of Conduct and Ethics

10

Prohibition of Speculative Transactions in Company Securities

10

ESG Highlights

11

Political Contributions and Engagement

13

Shareholder Communications

15

Virtual Meeting Philosophy

17

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

18

Proposal 1: Election of Directors to One-Year Terms

18

Structure of the Board of Directors

26

Director Independence

31

Director Nomination Policy

32

Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions

36

2022 Director Compensation

37

Director Stock Ownership Policy

38

NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION

39

Proposal 2: Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive

Officers

39

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

41

Compensation and Leadership Development Committee Report

60

Compensation and Leadership Development Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

60

2022 Summary Compensation Table

61

2022 Grants of Plan-Based Awards

63

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2022 Fiscal Year End

64

2022 Options Exercised and Stock Vested

66

Pension and Other Retirement Plans

67

2022 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation

68

Potential Payments Upon Change in Control and Termination

69

CEO Pay Ratio

72

Pay vs. Performance

73

Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Vote of Named Executive Officer

Compensation

77

AUDIT COMMITTEE MATTERS

78

Proposal 4: Ratification of the Appointment of the Company's Independent Accountants for

Fiscal Year 2023

78

Independent Registered Public Accountants

78

Audit Committee Report

79

SECURITIES OWNERSHIP

81

Securities Ownership of Management

81

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
