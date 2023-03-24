Alaska Air : 2023 Proxy Statement

We hope you will join us on May 4 as we discuss Alaska Air Group's 2022 financial and operational performance and vote on issues of importance to our company and to you. Whether or not you choose to participate on meeting day, your vote is important, and we encourage you to cast your ballot in one of the ways outlined in this Proxy Statement.

In addition to our proxy materials posted at www.proxyvote.com, you can access a copy of the proxy at www.alaskaair.com under About Alaska/Investor Relations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we invite you to attend Alaska Air Group's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. This year's Annual Meeting will be conducted via webcast only. You can attend online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/alk2023, where you will be able to vote and submit questions electronically during the meeting. Specific instructions for accessing the meeting are provided in the notice, proxy card or voting instruction form you received.

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT

The Board of Directors of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Air Group or the Company) is soliciting proxies for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting). This Proxy Statement contains important information for you to consider when deciding how to vote on the matters brought before the meeting. Please read it carefully.

DATE Thursday, May 4, 2023 TIME 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time VIRTUAL MEETING www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/alk2023 ACCESS MATTERS TO BE VOTED 1. Election of the 11 nominees named in this Proxy Statement to ON the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term 2. Approval (on an advisory basis) of the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers 3. Approval (on an advisory basis) of Frequency of Future Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation 4. Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accountants (the independent accountants) for fiscal year 2023 5. Other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof

The Board of Directors has set Friday, March 10, 2023 as the record date for the Annual Meeting. This means that owners of Alaska Air Group common stock as of the close of business on that date are entitled to receive this notice, attend and vote during the Annual Meeting. There were 127,464,546 shares of Air Group common stock outstanding on the record date.

Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. On or about March 24, 2023, shareholders of record, beneficial owners and employee participants in the Company's 401(k) plans were mailed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the Notice) directing them to www.proxyvote.com where they can access the Company's 2023 Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the Annual Meeting Materials). The Company's 2022 Form 10-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 13, 2023. If you prefer to receive a paper copy of the proxy materials, please follow the instructions on the Notice and the Annual Meeting Materials will be mailed to you.

Attending the Annual Meeting. We will host the Annual Meeting live via the webcast. Any shareholder can listen to and participate in the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you attend the meeting, we encourage you to vote on-line or by phone or to complete, sign and mail your voting instruction form or proxy prior to the meeting.

Submit Your Questions. We invite you to submit any questions of general shareholder interest to the Assistant Corporate Secretary via email at allie.wittenberger@alaskaair.com, or via the Shareholder Forum at www.proxyvote.com. You can submit questions beginning on March 24, 2023. We will answer questions of general interest during the meeting as time permits. We will also include answers to your questions on www.alaskaair.com under About Alaska/Investor Relations following the meeting. If you encounter issues accessing the website or the virtual meeting, please contact allie.wittenberger@alaskaair.com.