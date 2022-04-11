Log in
    ALK   US0116591092

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
04/11
52.86 USD   +1.09%
Alaska Air : Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci joins UNCF Board of Directors

04/11/2022
WASHINGTON D.C., April 6, 2022 - Today, UNCF announced six leading corporate executives will join its board of directors, effective immediately, including Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci.

UNCF is the largest scholarship provider for students of color and an organization dedicated to enabling under-represented students to become highly-qualified college graduates. Minicucci's appointment to the board is another example of our unwavering partnership with UNCF, spanning over 15 years, and our commitment to education.

Last year, we unveiled the Our Commitment aircraft, which embodies our support for education, equity and belonging, and amplifies the work of UNCF and the significance of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

In 2017, UNCF became a LIFT Miles partner, and to date, more than 13 million Alaska Airlines miles have been donated by our company and guests to fly students to college tours and to school at HBCUs, career-development events and other UNCF programs.

In addition, Alaska will also donate 10 million miles over the course of the Our Commitment program, and established a scholarship fund to help students overcome the financial obstacles of getting a college education. Alaska Mileage Plan members can donate miles to UNCF.

Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. With an increasing need for safe spaces for all to learn, support for HBCUs and their students is more critical than ever.

UNCF Board of Directors

Other leaders appointed to UNCF's Board of Directors today come from Citigroup, Chevron, ExxonMobil, General Motors and Intel Corp. The new cohort joins 17 top executives from Wal-Mart, Goldman Sachs, Proctor & Gamble and more to empower UNCF to support member HBCUs and their students in achieving ever-higher levels of success. See full list of UNCF board members here.

About UNCF
UNCF is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

AboutAlaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
