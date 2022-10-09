Advanced search
Alaska Air : Airlines Statement on Portland Thorns and Timbers Relationship

10/09/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Oct. 9, 2022

As we stated following release of the Yates report, we are deeply concerned about its findings. Our foremost priority is to support players through actions that push for a safe, respectful, and transparent culture at the Portland Timbers and Thorns FCs.

Following calls from the players association to support their emergency fund, listening to the Portland fan community, and speaking with team leaders to understand their progress underway, we are taking an immediate next step to redirect Alaska Airlines' Timbers and Thorns FC sponsorship funds this quarter to the National Women's Soccer League Players Association "Support the Players Emergency Trust" and to youth sports in the Portland community. We entered into this partnership as a commitment to the Portland community, and that commitment has not changed.

We will continue to seek input from players and the community to ensure our actions support meaningful change, and will reevaluate our sponsorship based on clear evidence of progress.

Originally published Oct. 4, 2022

We are deeply concerned by the findings in the Sally Q. Yates independent report, commissioned by U.S. Soccer. We recognize the tremendous courage of the women's soccer players and others who came forward.

As a long-standing partner of the Portland Thorns and Timbers FCs, our priority is supporting the players and ensuring any action we take contributes to positive systemic change. We are currently assessing options to fulfill those objectives.

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
