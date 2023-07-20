Alaska Airlines, the carrier with the most nonstop destinations on the West Coast, is expanding its network in California with the launch of a new year-round route from Hollywood Burbank Airport to San Francisco International Airport.

Alaska will offer three peak-daily flights from Burbank to SFO when service begins Dec. 14.

As the only West Coast-based airline, we're focused on growing a stronger network for our California based guests - within California and beyond," said Neil Thwaites, Alaska Airlines' regional vice-president, California. "We're excited to give people more ways to connect nonstop between Southern and Northern California with the launch of Burbank to SFO - a route we've never flown before. This network expansion is part of Alaska's broader investment in enhancing the guest experience - from seamless check in, to automated bag drop, to renovated lounges and enhanced onboard offerings."

This summer, Alaska announced a major expansion of its network, including new international destinations to Mexico, the Bahamas and Guatemala. . More than half of the 15 newly added routes will fly from airports Alaska serves in California. All of the routes, including Burbank to San Francisco, will begin in time for the holidays.

"Alaska already connects guests from Burbank to destinations across California and along the Pacific Northwest," said Frank Miller, Hollywood Burbank Airport executive director. "Thanks to Alaska Airlines, they'll soon be a short flight to Burbank where they can be at a popular amusement park minutes after they land or hop over to scenic San Francisco and go sightseeing along the coast."

In California, Alaska operates out of 16 airports throughout the state and offers over 320 peak day flights from our hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as our key focus cities of San Diego and San Jose. As the only national airline based on the West Coast, we've proudly served our guests throughout California for more than 40 years.

ICYM: Here are our two major announcements of where we're flying, including new seasonal routes from LAX and SEA to Nassau, Bahamas and year-round routes to Latin America.

