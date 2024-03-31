Photos by Ingrid Barrentine | Video by Karina Matias
PORTLAND-Alaska Airlines had the tremendous honor of flying one of the last known Pearl Harbor survivors, Naval Chief Petty Officer Richard Clyde Higgins, to his final resting place today via Flight AS 1172 from Portland, Ore. (PDX) to Los Angeles (LAX). Chief Higgins was transferred to the aircraft by members of Alaska's Fallen Solider Cart team.
The flight was flown by Alaska Captain Adrienne Grechman. Captain Grechman was requested by the family to fly Chief Higgins to LAX after the two connected and stayed in touch after Captain Grenchman flew him to Honolulu for the 80th anniversary of the attacks, as part of an Honor Flight.Full media kit - including video of the ceremony - can be found:
