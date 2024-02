Feb 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR - ALASKA’S SAFETY AND TECHNICAL REPRESENTATIVES, ALONG WITH BOEING REPRESENTATIVES, REMAIN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH THE NTSB

* SINCE THIS REMAINS AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION, WE ARE LIMITED IN THE DETAILS WE CAN RELEASE OR CONFIRM Source text: [http://tinyurl.com/39jjbvu2] Further company coverage: