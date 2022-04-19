Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alaska Air Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK   US0116591092

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
58.27 USD   +2.50%
05:55pALASKA AIR : Dispatchers at Alaska Airlines ratify new five-year contract
PU
01:13pSpirit Airlines trims spring, summer schedule to avoid disruptions - WSJ
RE
12:13pMajor US Carriers Rise in Midday Trading as US Withdraws Mask Mandate on Public Transportation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alaska Air : Dispatchers at Alaska Airlines ratify new five-year contract

04/19/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE - Alaska Airlines' 100 dispatchers, who are represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), have ratified a new five-year contract. The contract was approved by 81% of those employees who voted. The new contract includes increased pay with a mid-term market review to ensure wage rates stay competitive, along with enhanced benefits and streamlined training.  

Alaska's dispatchers are responsible for flight planning and tracking to ensure the safety and progress of each flight conducted by the airline from origin to destination. They are the carrier's primary command and control link with Alaska pilots, providing en route weather, airport facility and other flight safety information.

"Our dispatchers play a critical role in our operation with responsibility for every single flight throughout the system," said Jenny Wetzel, vice president of labor relations at Alaska Airlines. "I'm glad we were able to reach an agreement that works for dispatchers and our company's long-term success. This means, even amid an uncertain economy, we can increase pay and enhance their benefits today." 

"TWU was impressed with the logic-based approach taken in these negotiations by the Alaska negotiators," said Gary Peterson, TWU international vice president and air division director. "Early on both groups agreed on the industry analysis each of us had independently performed, which helped us reach an agreement in-line with our amendable date."

The previous contract became amendable on March 24, 2022. Contracts in the airline industry do not expire. Once they become amendable, the current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize providing low fares for our guests, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). 

Related

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 21:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
05:55pALASKA AIR : Dispatchers at Alaska Airlines ratify new five-year contract
PU
01:13pSpirit Airlines trims spring, summer schedule to avoid disruptions - WSJ
RE
12:13pMajor US Carriers Rise in Midday Trading as US Withdraws Mask Mandate on Public Transpo..
MT
04/18Alaska Airlines is all-in at Paine Field - our full schedule resumes this June
AQ
04/14Alaska Airlines is all-in at Paine Field - our full schedule resumes this June
PR
04/13Cruise, Travel Stocks Rise After Delta 1Q Results
DJ
04/11ALASKA AIR : Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci joins UNCF Board of Directors
PU
04/11Alaska Air Group to announce financial results
PR
04/07ALASKA AIR : Airlines April 7, 2022 Operational Update
PU
04/07ANALYSIS : JetBlue faces struggle in selling Spirit takeover bid to investors
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 156 M - -
Net income 2022 406 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 7 168 M 7 168 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 21 692
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alaska Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 56,85 $
Average target price 74,64 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benito Minicucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane R. Tackett Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy
Bradley D. Tilden Chairman
Vikram Baskaran Vice President-Information Technology Services
Constance von Muehlen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.9.12%7 168
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.80%26 885
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.99%19 659
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.07%18 280
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.64%16 654
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.43%14 366