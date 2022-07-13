Log in
Alaska Air Group announces webcast of second-quarter 2022 financial results

07/13/2022 | 08:01am EDT
SEATTLE , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2022 second quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Thursday, July 21, 2022. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-announces-webcast-of-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301585351.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines


© PRNewswire 2022
