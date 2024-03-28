Alaska Air Group, Inc. is engaged in operating airlines. The Company operates two airlines, Alaska, and Horizon. It also includes McGee Air Services, an aviation services provider. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing 737 (B737) aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, the Bahamas, and Guatemala. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers scheduled air transportation on Embraer E175 (E175) aircraft for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. With its regional partners, it flies to more than 120 destinations throughout North America. It provides its guests with global access to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories.

Sector Airlines