March 28 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group said on Thursday the lost capacity from the Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet grounding may cause its long-term profit growth to be below its target range of 4% to 8%. (Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru)
