Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alaska Air Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK   US0116591092

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alaska Air Group to hold Investor Relations Day

03/11/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will hold an Investor Relations Day in New York City from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET on March 24, 2022. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with members of the Alaska Airlines executive leadership team. The event will be broadcast live at https://investor.alaskaair.com, and a replay of the event will be posted online following the conclusion of the broadcast.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-to-hold-investor-relations-day-301500733.html

SOURCE Alaska Air Group


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
08:01aAlaska Air Group to hold Investor Relations Day
PR
03/10Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air launch Ascend Pilot Academy; Applications now open for ..
AQ
03/10Alaska Air Group to participate in J.P Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference
PR
03/09TRAINING THE NEXT GENERATION OF PILO : Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air launch Ascend Pilot..
PR
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Alaska Air Group, Inc. Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional In..
CI
03/08ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04Alaska Airlines and our oneworld partners celebrate arriving in style at our home airpo..
AQ
03/03Alaska Airlines and our oneworld partners celebrate arriving in style at our home airpo..
PR
03/03Alaska Air Group, Inc. Completes of the New International Arrivals Facility
CI
03/03Alaska Airlines recalibrates Boeing 737-9 order; With addition of new models, the 737-1..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
More recommendations