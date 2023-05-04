Alaska Air : New Washington Law Incentivizes Local Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

Alaska Airlines applauds Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, and bill sponsor, State Senator Andy Billig, for the signing of new legislation to help drive growth in the market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Washington state.

Investing in SAF has multilayered benefits, including the creation of family wage manufacturing jobs. Using SAF is also the most significant way we can reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of aviation over the next several decades. This legislation will help ensure that SAF is more available at a cost and scale that enables its use and continues to position Washington State as a leader on climate action.

This is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to working with public and private partners to realize its full potential.

