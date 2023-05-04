Advanced search
    ALK   US0116591092

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58:48 2023-05-04 pm EDT
42.12 USD   -3.12%
01:13pAlaska Air : New Washington Law Incentivizes Local Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
PU
04/26Alaska Airlines launches partnership with STARLUX Airlines
PR
04/24Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Alaska Air to $75 From $71, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Alaska Air : New Washington Law Incentivizes Local Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

05/04/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
Alaska Airlines applauds Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, and bill sponsor, State Senator Andy Billig, for the signing of new legislation to help drive growth in the market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Washington state.

Investing in SAF has multilayered benefits, including the creation of family wage manufacturing jobs. Using SAF is also the most significant way we can reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of aviation over the next several decades. This legislation will help ensure that SAF is more available at a cost and scale that enables its use and continues to position Washington State as a leader on climate action.

This is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to working with public and private partners to realize its full potential.

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 17:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 443 M - -
Net income 2023 690 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,06x
Yield 2023 0,31%
Capitalization 5 531 M 5 531 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 22 978
Free-Float 92,2%
Technical analysis trends ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 43,47 $
Average target price 66,04 $
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benito Minicucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane R. Tackett Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy
Patricia M. Bedient Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Vikram Baskaran Vice President-Information Technology Services
Constance E. von Muehlen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.1.23%5 531
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.97%28 398
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%21 944
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.86%21 936
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.11%18 770
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.87%18 354
