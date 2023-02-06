Alaska Air : Q1 2022 Transcript

Conor T. Cunningham MKM Partners LLC, Research Division - Executive Director & Senior Travel Analyst
Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you for joining us for our First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. This morning, we issued our earnings release, which is available at investor.alaskaair.com. On today's call, you'll hear updates from Ben, Andrew and Shane. Several others of our management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call.
This morning, Air Group reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $143 million. Excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, Air Group reported an adjusted net loss of $167 million. As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements about future
performance, which may differ materially from our actual results. Information on risk factors that could affect our business can be found in our SEC filings. We will also refer to certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings and unit costs, excluding fuel. And as usual, we've provided a reconciliation between the most directly comparable GAAP and non-GAAP measures in today's earnings release.
Over to you, Ben.
Benito Minicucci - Alaska Air Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Emily, and good morning, everyone. Despite a slow start to the year in January and February, March results were very strong. In March, we recorded Air Group's highest ever cash sales, 13% above our prior best month. And for the first time since the pandemic began, March revenues exceeded their 2019 comp. This was driven by strength in both leisure and business demand with leisure currently more than 100% recovered, and business demand now at 70% of 2019.
As demand strength has carried into the second quarter and throughout the summer, we issued guidance today indicating that we expect to deliver double-digit percentage increases in both unit revenues and yields versus 2019. And the second quarter guidance reflects line of sight to double-digit pretax margin for the quarter. Given we expect to deliver profits in Q2 and for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating our full year pretax margin guidance of 6% to 9% for 2022, even with the higher fuel prices we are experiencing today.
To provide more context about our expectations, I want to speak to you today about 3 topics: what Air Group is doing well, where we are experiencing challenges, and why our team is optimistic about our future. I'll start with what we're doing well. While scaling capacity back rapidly has proved challenging, I'm proud of all the work being done at the company today. Our people have persevered through a lot these past 2 years. Every day, I ask our people to focus on what we can control, and where we need to do better. But I also want to say thank you to every one of our employees, from leaders to our front line. It is because of their hard work that Alaska was recognized as the 2022 Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. It's an incredible affirmation of the hard work and results this team has produced in a very challenging environment.
We are also progressing on many aspects of our long-term strategy extremely well, including our oneworld and West Coast International Alliance partnerships that continue to strengthen and provide more value to our guests and to our results; our new long-term materially enhanced co-brand agreement with our partner, Bank of America; being recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Companies by Time Magazine for our climate efforts underscored by our commitment to net-zero by 2040; returning our balance sheet to within our target leverage range and continuing to post financial results that we believe will lead the industry this year; and as we discussed extensively at Investor Day in late March, positioning Alaska to outperform the industry over the next several years given our cost profile and tangible commercial road map to grow revenue by $400 million.
Moving on to where we are experiencing challenges. We have faced more operational disruptions than is acceptable as we scale our business back with the primary issue being staffing levels. We have been successful attracting new people to Alaska. We have hired 2,600 employees to date in 2022 with many of our work groups progressing as we expected against staffing plans. However, throughput in our pilot training department fell short of our plan at the end of the quarter, and our teams are now working to accelerate throughput and to get us back on track for the year.
For this reason, coupled with our commitment to accelerate the exit of the Airbus 320 fleet, plus persistent high oil prices, we have reduced our planned capacity growth by a modest amount in the short term, and now expect full year capacity to be flat to down 3% versus 2019. Alaska at its core is a company that is rooted in operational excellence and the productive and efficient use of our resources. Returning to our historic levels of excellence in these areas is the primary focus of our teams going forward.
Despite these challenges, I have full confidence that we have a phenomenal future ahead of us because of our people, our culture and our business model. The key elements are now in place to build a solid foundation to profitable growth. We have deepened our expansive network and global connections from the West Coast. We've reshaped our network over the past few years, seizing profitable flying opportunities as the pandemic shifted the competitive landscape. We are deepening the spokes of our network with efficient, low-risk growth primarily in existing markets. And we continue to build our global presence via oneworld, benefiting from international recovery as our global partners launch new nonstop flights and restart service.
We have accelerated our move to single fleet to drive cost savings and operational efficiency. This week, we welcomed our 20th MAX aircraft into the fleet. Last month, we announced plans to retire our Q400 aircraft and move our regional operation to a single fleet of modern E175 regional jets. The economics are clear and compelling and executing the strategy as quickly as possible is a top priority.
We're leveraging our compelling product, brand and powerful loyalty program to strengthen our performance. Our renewed credit card agreement with Bank of America expands the value of our program and speaks to the incredible partnership we have and the potential to grow the program further.
Finally, we're delivering on our resilient business model supported by our competitive advantages, including a low-cost, high productivity mindset, operational excellence and a remarkable service and culture of care. We have a track record of delivering industry-leading pretax margins. On top of this, we have restored our balance sheet to pre-pandemic strength, and continue to focus on our commitment to sustainability.
Together, our business model and the initiatives we have undertaken will enhance our ability to produce superior results even in volatile times. As we navigate the remainder of the year, I've asked my team to prioritize 3 critical work streams. First, to pursue our transition to a single mainline fleet by no later than early 2023. We know and understand the benefits this brings for our company and the faster we get there, the better. Second, to deliver on the $400 million in commercial initiatives we outlined at Investor Day. And third, to return Air Group to operational excellence for our people and guests.
Air Group has done well over 90 years because we are committed to learning from and adapting to our ever-changing environment. It is no small feat that we grew our airline 32% over the same period in 2021, and we have the ability to deliver future growth plans with our commitment to excellence. We will adjust our plans where needed to ensure safety, quality and our long-term success, while also meeting our financial commitments in the near term, including our 6% to 9% pretax margin this year. I'm very excited for the bright future we have ahead of us.
And with that, I'll turn it over to Andrew.
Andrew R. Harrison - Alaska Airlines, Inc. - Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive VP
Thanks, Ben, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll provide a recap of our Q1 results and trends with a specific focus on March, which is indicative of what we see going forward. I'll also touch on our Q2 guidance along with longer-term commercial drivers.
Total first quarter revenues came in at $1.7 billion. That's nearly $1 billion more than the first quarter of last year and down just 10% versus the same period in 2019 on 11% less capacity. This marks continued sequential improvement in our revenues, up 5 points from the fourth quarter of last year. That said, the most exciting aspect of Q1 was just how remarkable the return in demand has been from February. We went from bookings down 40% versus 2019 in early January to above 2019 levels by the end of February. We have now settled into booking levels in line with our capacity, but at very strong yields.
Our load factors followed this booking trend and continued to strengthen as case counts declined and people returned to travel. January's load factor was 69%, February improved to 75% and March came in at over 85%. That's 1 point stronger than 2019. This positive progression contributed to our March revenues exceeding 2019 levels by 1.5%, even though capacity was down 8% versus 2019.
Let me give you 3 main contributors to these results. First, the return in corporate demand. We've continued to see strength in leisure demand, but overall demand has also been buoyed by the return of business travel. Corporate travel has been improving at a rate of 2 to 3 points for some time now, and today, we are down just 30% in corporate bookings when compared to 2019.
Strong yields. In the first quarter, yield was up 3.5% versus 2019, but March was up 9%. We expect to continue to see yields improve through Q2 as spring break travel hits in full, strong summer bookings maintain their trajectory, and corporate travel continues to recover. And our premium product outperformance. Q1 was another strong premium product quarter, but March was exceptional. First-class revenues were up 19%, with paid load up 15 points versus 2019. And for the first time ever, our regional fleet flew its paid first-class load factor on par with mainline with a 22-point improvement from 2019. Additionally, premium class revenues across our network were up 8.6% with paid load up 9.7 points.
Moving to Q2 guidance. With the continuation of strong bookings, I'm confident in our Q2 capacity setup and planned return to growth in the back half of the year. In Q2, we expect total revenues to be up 5% to 8% on capacity that will be down 6% to 9% versus 2019, resulting, as Ben said, in double-digit yields, double-digit unit revenues and double-digit pretax margins for the quarter.
While I've shared our near-term outlook and what sets us up to produce solid financial results this year, more importantly, Air Group is configured to grow profitably over the longer term, driven by revenue initiatives. As outlined at Investor Day, we have identified $400 million in incremental revenue that will build through 2025, driven by 3 categories: product and loyalty, fleet and network.
First, product and loyalty. This represents $195 million, driven primarily by our renewed credit card deal with Bank of America. Our loyalty program continues to be a very strong performer with cash remuneration from the bank up 34% versus first quarter of 2019. This new agreement offers a powerful source of continued cash flow growth, and I expect it will remain a resilient revenue source as we continue to grow the airline.
Second, fleet accounts for about $70 million of the $400 million, representing the revenue opportunity from up-gauging and incremental premium mix. Demand for premium products has outperformed throughout the recovery, and with our longer average stage length than all of our major competitors, our increasing premium mix will be well suited for our network as well as our financial performance.
And then finally, network and alliances. They'll drive about $135 million in incremental revenue. Our growth will be highly efficient over the next few years, 90%, which will be driven by frequency, gauge and stage length in existing markets. With the Pacific Northwest restored to 2019 levels of flying and California to be restored by year's end, we have the full breadth of our network back in play. Now we can prioritize building depth across our network with 70% of growth in the Pacific Northwest and 30% in California. We are focused on lower risk growth, competing where we can win and adding value to our network. Building on our own network, our alliance partnerships exponentially expand our reach and enable seamless global travel for our guests, which in turn only further strengthens the value proposition of our loyalty program.
As business and international travel return, we are set to leverage our West Coast hubs as gateways to the rest of the world. This global access for our guests only continues to grow as partners add new and returning service off the West Coast, such as Seattle-Helsinki,Portland-London and San Francisco-Madrid. As Seattle continues to grow as a destination and gateway, we're excited to begin the first phase of our terminal transformation this spring. The renovations will modernize the guest experience and double capacity throughput, making it a more smooth and seamless experience.
What I hope you take away and what I am most excited about for the future is that the foundation for profitable growth is in place for Alaska, and we are well positioned to capitalize on the return of travel demand.
And with that, I'll pass it to Shane.
Shane R. Tackett - Alaska Air Group, Inc. - CFO & Executive VP of Finance
Thanks, Andrew, and good morning, everyone.
While losses are not ever the goal, the $167 million adjusted net loss for the quarter was a reasonable result given the Omicron backdrop we operated in. We are, of course, encouraged by our financial performance in the month of March where we turned a profit, and by the strength of demand we are seeing this spring and summer. As you heard from both Ben and Andrew, we expect Q2 to perform at double-digit pretax margins and have reiterated our full year margin range of 6% to 9% even with higher oil prices. So while we will be focused on restoring operational excellence and ensuring our teams have the resources they need to do so, I remain excited about our position in the industry and about the initiatives we are executing on to set ourselves up for strong performance over the long term.
Let me start with the near-term focus we are placing on ensuring we have the required staffing to run a more reliable operation. Our teams have done a solid job delivering absolute costs in line with our plans and targets, and our people have been resilient and consistently delivered care to our guests. However, we have been challenged in stepping up capacity as quickly as we would like to. As Ben mentioned, we've reduced our full year capacity by approximately 3.5 points at the midpoint to flat to down 3% versus 2019. This is primarily driven by staffing that is short of our
