Alaska Air : Q4 2021 Transcript

Emily Halverson - Alaska Air Group, Inc. - IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. This morning, we issued our earnings release, which is available at investor.alaskaair.com.
JANUARY 27, 2022 / 4:30PM, ALK.N - Q4 2021 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Call
On today's call, you'll hear updates from Ben, Andrew and Shane. Several others of our management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call.
This morning, Air Group reported fourth quarter GAAP net income of $18 million. Excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, Air Group reported adjusted net income of $31 million. Pre-tax margins were 2.4% for the quarter.
As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements about future performance, which may differ materially from our actual results. Information on risk factors that could affect our business can be found in our SEC filings.
We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted earnings and unit costs, excluding fuel. And as usual, we have provided a reconciliation between the most directly-comparable GAAP and non-GAAP measures in today's earnings release. Over to you, Ben.
Benito Minicucci - Alaska Air Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Emily, and good morning, everyone. In 2021, Alaska established a track record of leading the industry in the recovery from the pandemic. This has been enabled by the strength of our business model, our measured approach to capacity and our financial discipline. Our 2.4% pretax margin in the fourth quarter continues that trend, especially considering the disproportionate impact that severe weather had on our hubs, and the Omicron-related impacts we began to face at the end of the year. While I'll discuss the impact of weather on our fourth quarter and the impact of Omicron on our first quarter, let me start by saying, both of these are temporary challenges that do not deter my confidence in our underlying business model and its ability to outperform the industry.
Starting with recent events, the combination of severe snow, multiple consecutive days of sub-freezing temperatures in our Pacific Northwest hubs, and stacking disruptions caused by the Omicron variant, resulted in one of the most challenging holiday travel periods we have ever experienced. Our completion factor was extremely challenged at the end of the year, which resulted in flying approximately 1 point less than our expected capacity in the quarter and 2.5 points less than we planned to operate in December alone. I want to apologize for letting our guests down during one of the most important travel periods of the year, and I also want to acknowledge the strain our teams were under, as everyone worked to stabilize the operation.
In terms of the financial impact of these events, they were material. Our fourth quarter result was worse by approximately $70 million, and our pretax margin was reduced by 3.5 points. Even with this outsized impact, Alaska was profitable in Q4 and strongly led the industry in pretax performance over the second half of 2021.
In response to the ongoing impacts of Omicron in early January, we proactively reduced our remaining Q1 scheduled flying by about 10%. I am pleased to report that Omicron absences are down significantly, and our operation is once again stable.
Omicron has not only impacted our ability to operate fully, it has dampened close-in demand substantially as well. Andrew will provide more detail on the demand environment. But the silver lining is that demand for travel from President's Day and beyond remain strong, and booking trends have rebounded week-over-week since their low point in early January.
We expect the bulk of the Omicron impact to be felt in the first quarter, specifically in January and February, as revenue is reduced and as unit costs are pressured, given lower ASM production and higher staffing-related costs. However, as I opened with, this will be short-term in nature and has not changed our expectations about the overall recovery.
Clearly, this was a tough way to end a year that otherwise had progress worth celebrating. And in that vein, I want to acknowledge that 2021 was a year of significant recovery and highlight some of the important successes from the full year we've just closed out.
First, our revenues recovered to $6.2 billion or 70% of 2019 levels, and we achieved this while flying less capacity than many of our peers who had similar revenue-recovery results.
JANUARY 27, 2022 / 4:30PM, ALK.N - Q4 2021 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Call
Second, while the full-year adjusted pretax loss was $342 million, we recorded $282 million of adjusted pretax profit during the second half of the year. Our second half adjusted pretax margin was over 7%, clearly outperforming the industry, even though West Coast travel has recovered slower than much of the country.
Third, with decent demand recovery and disciplined cost management, we returned to positive operating cash flows. Excluding any CARES funding, we generated more than $100 million in operating cash flow for the year, which reflects $100 million pension contribution we funded in the third quarter.
Fourth, as profits and cash flow returned to positive territory, we have essentially repaired our balance sheet. We closed the year with a 49% debt-to-cap ratio, 12 points lower than prior year and within our target range.
And lastly, given we were able to meet or exceed several of our recovery goals, our employees earned the industry's highest bonus pay through our incentive-based pay program. For the average employee, this payout amounts to about 6.2% on top of their annual pay. All told, I'm really pleased to report that our bonus programs will pay out $151 million to our employees for the year.
In addition to these financial milestones, we also cemented several critical strategic decisions during 2021 that will help drive our success well into the future.
We made the decision to return to a single fleet of Boeing aircraft, which will drive revenue and cost benefits. The remaining 27 Airbus A320s that are flying today, will be retired by the end of 2023, enabled by our Boeing MAX order of 93 firm and 52 options.
We joined oneworld and launched our West Coast International Alliance with American Airlines, which will unlock additional revenues and loyalty across our West Coast hubs, especially in Seattle.
We announced sustainability goals, committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and further embracing a sustainability mindset by linking a portion of our annual performance-based pay plan for all employees to the carbon intensity of our operation.
And we renewed our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by establishing a 5-year goal to increase leadership representation to match that of our frontline. We also integrated this goal into our executive compensation targets.
Let me close with a brief look ahead at 2022. Like our industry peers, Q1 will clearly be impacted by Omicron, both for revenues and unit costs. We do believe the virus will move to endemic status and that demand will ultimately stabilize. And when it does, our business model is set to outperform.
Notwithstanding a challenging first quarter, we expect to be profitable for the month of March and for the remainder of the year. We remain committed to returning to pre-COVID capacity by the summer and plan to grow from there. I expect full-year capacity to be up versus 2019, between 2% and 6%, dependent on demand. This guidance reflects first-half capacity that is flat, to slightly up and second-half capacity that could be up as much as 10% versus 2019.
As we did throughout 2021, we will continue scaling our business back in a measured way, leveraging our strong balance sheet and running our operation to produce consistent, industry-leading financial performance in 2022.
I hope, you'll join us at our upcoming Investor Day. We plan to share our long-term expectations, including comprehensive 2022 guidance. This event is set for March 24th in New York.
Before I hand it off to Andrew, I want to thank the people of Alaska and Horizon for all that they do. It is no secret that this is a tough business, but the pandemic has surprised and challenged even the most seasoned in our industry. The strength of our company comes from our people and culture of care, our focus on safety and operational excellence, our reputation for customer service and our financial discipline. I am confident these strengths will serve us well again in 2022.
JANUARY 27, 2022 / 4:30PM, ALK.N - Q4 2021 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Call
And with that, I'll turn it over to Andrew.
Andrew R. Harrison - Alaska Airlines, Inc. - Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive VP
Thanks Ben, and good morning, everyone. Fourth quarter revenues totaled $1.9 billion and were only down 15% versus 2019, which was better than our guide. And with flown capacity also down 15%, our fourth quarter unit revenues were flat in 2019.
As Ben mentioned, end-of-quarter weather disruptions were significant, impacting revenue by approximately $45 million. Even with these setbacks, our revenue recovery improved by 3 points from what we viewed was a relatively strong third quarter.
Load factors showed continued improvement throughout the quarter as well, progressing from 75% in October to 80% in November and 83% in December, signaling demand for travel continues to move in the right direction. The strength of this demand clearly played out in our November revenue results. November revenues were down just 7% versus 2019, on 12% less capacity. My take from that result is that our fundamental revenue results were better this November than in 2019, even though we have not seen anywhere close to a full business demand recovery, the full impact of our oneworld and American partnerships, or a complete West Coast recovery. Our network is well positioned for recovery.
Another encouraging indicator are yields, which ended the quarter up 3% versus 2019. This was driven by the strength of holiday bookings and solid demand management by our RM team, despite the Delta and Omicron variants bookending the quarter. For the winter holiday period, we were on pace for flat-to-positive load factors and double-digit yield gains, prior to the impact of the winter disruption. Given all the volatility this year, we achieved great results, and I want to thank my entire commercial organization - they came together as a fully-integrated team and did a tremendous job stimulating demand and welcoming guests back to flying, managing loads and yields and taking care of guests during disruptions. The net result of all of this was posting the best unit revenue performance in the industry for the second half of 2021, at down just 0.5%.
As we've seen all year, guest preference for our first- and premium-class products remained strong in the fourth quarter. First-class-paid load factor ended the quarter up 2 points and premium-class-paid load factor was up 8 points, both versus the fourth quarter of 2019.
Loyalty strength also carried through year end, particularly from our credit card program. Our bank card remuneration reached record levels in the fourth quarter, up 13% versus the fourth quarter of 2019. We have a tremendous partner in Bank of America, who issues our co-brand card, and we're excited about the highly-engaged cardholder base that we've established together.
Looking ahead, while the impact of Omicron will be transitory, each successive variant has been expensive for our business. Post Thanksgiving, we saw a softening of bookings for the first quarter, but most acutely in January. Impacts also bled into February, pre-President's Day, but at a much reduced rate from January. We estimate Q1 bookings lost to this wave to be approximately $160 million. As Ben mentioned, we've seen bookings start to recover from down 40% versus 2019 in the first week of January, to around 25% today. March loads and yields are strong, and we expect them to remain this way as the negative impact of the variant continues to subside.
Given the abrupt softening of close-in demand, we've moderated our capacity plans in the first quarter. We will fly approximately 10% to 13% below the same period in 2019. With the lost bookings in January and February, we expect total revenues in Q1 to be down 14% to 17% from 2019 levels. Q1 is our seasonally-weakest quarter, and while it's unfortunate it will be significantly impacted by Omicron, I'd prefer Q1 was impacted versus any other quarter.
We do anticipate that when Omicron moves behind us, demand will snap back to the recovery path we were seeing leading into the holidays, as that has been the trend after prior waves. Spring and summer travel should be strong on the leisure side, and benefit from the further unlocking of business and international travel. I look forward to quantifying our expectations for the full year, but we're saving many of those details for our upcoming Investor Day.
That said, I do want to speak in a bit more detail about our '22 capacity plans. As Ben shared, we're targeting to return to pre-COVID capacity by the summer and grow through the back-half of the year for full-year 2022 capacity growth of between 2% and 6%, depending on demand.
Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 18:19:07 UTC.