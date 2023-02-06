Alaska Air : Q4 2021 Transcript

JANUARY 27, 2022 / 4:30PM, ALK.N - Q4 2021 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Call

On today's call, you'll hear updates from Ben, Andrew and Shane. Several others of our management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

This morning, Air Group reported fourth quarter GAAP net income of $18 million. Excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, Air Group reported adjusted net income of $31 million. Pre-tax margins were 2.4% for the quarter.

As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements about future performance, which may differ materially from our actual results. Information on risk factors that could affect our business can be found in our SEC filings.

We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted earnings and unit costs, excluding fuel. And as usual, we have provided a reconciliation between the most directly-comparable GAAP and non-GAAP measures in today's earnings release. Over to you, Ben.

Benito Minicucci - Alaska Air Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thanks, Emily, and good morning, everyone. In 2021, Alaska established a track record of leading the industry in the recovery from the pandemic. This has been enabled by the strength of our business model, our measured approach to capacity and our financial discipline. Our 2.4% pretax margin in the fourth quarter continues that trend, especially considering the disproportionate impact that severe weather had on our hubs, and the Omicron-related impacts we began to face at the end of the year. While I'll discuss the impact of weather on our fourth quarter and the impact of Omicron on our first quarter, let me start by saying, both of these are temporary challenges that do not deter my confidence in our underlying business model and its ability to outperform the industry.

Starting with recent events, the combination of severe snow, multiple consecutive days of sub-freezing temperatures in our Pacific Northwest hubs, and stacking disruptions caused by the Omicron variant, resulted in one of the most challenging holiday travel periods we have ever experienced. Our completion factor was extremely challenged at the end of the year, which resulted in flying approximately 1 point less than our expected capacity in the quarter and 2.5 points less than we planned to operate in December alone. I want to apologize for letting our guests down during one of the most important travel periods of the year, and I also want to acknowledge the strain our teams were under, as everyone worked to stabilize the operation.

In terms of the financial impact of these events, they were material. Our fourth quarter result was worse by approximately $70 million, and our pretax margin was reduced by 3.5 points. Even with this outsized impact, Alaska was profitable in Q4 and strongly led the industry in pretax performance over the second half of 2021.

In response to the ongoing impacts of Omicron in early January, we proactively reduced our remaining Q1 scheduled flying by about 10%. I am pleased to report that Omicron absences are down significantly, and our operation is once again stable.

Omicron has not only impacted our ability to operate fully, it has dampened close-in demand substantially as well. Andrew will provide more detail on the demand environment. But the silver lining is that demand for travel from President's Day and beyond remain strong, and booking trends have rebounded week-over-week since their low point in early January.

We expect the bulk of the Omicron impact to be felt in the first quarter, specifically in January and February, as revenue is reduced and as unit costs are pressured, given lower ASM production and higher staffing-related costs. However, as I opened with, this will be short-term in nature and has not changed our expectations about the overall recovery.

Clearly, this was a tough way to end a year that otherwise had progress worth celebrating. And in that vein, I want to acknowledge that 2021 was a year of significant recovery and highlight some of the important successes from the full year we've just closed out.

First, our revenues recovered to $6.2 billion or 70% of 2019 levels, and we achieved this while flying less capacity than many of our peers who had similar revenue-recovery results.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us