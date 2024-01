Jan 26 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR- OUR FIRST 737-9 MAX PLANES RETURN TO SERVICE AS FINAL INSPECTIONS CONTINUE

* EXPECT INSPECTIONS ON OUR 737-9 MAX TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF NEXT WEEK

* ALASKA AIR- WE'LL RESUME FLYING THE 737-9 MAX WITH FLIGHT 1146 FROM SEATTLE TO SAN DIEGO ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON, JAN 26.