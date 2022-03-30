Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alaska Air Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK   US0116591092

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
  Report
News 
Summary

Alaska Air : joins ranks of TIME100 most influential companies for sustainability

03/30/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Alaska Airlines - Cleaning up Air Travel

Just in TIME for Earth Month, we are so proud to land a coveted spot on TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 for our work in sustainability. Today, TIME revealed the second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list and Alaska Airlines is on it for making ambitious gals to reach net zero by 2040.

"Alaska has a long history in environmental responsibility, and this honor reflects continued effort from people across the company to minimize fuel burn, reduce emissions, recycle, innovate, and avoid waste. All these actions work together to help us be a better, more efficient airline," said Diana Birkett Rakow, SVP of public affairs & sustainability. "There's a lot of work still ahead to be as efficient as possible."

Alaska was selected because of our commitment to making meaningful changes in the climate impact of aviation. This is all part of caring for people, the places we fly and the communities we serve. Throughout the last 12 months, we've put a range of initiatives into action to ensure we're driving forward innovation in sustainability and the industry.

Sustainability highlights:
" data-medium-file="https://news.alaskaair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2-CR_032921_2021-Lift_Carbon-Impact-Infographic_REVAMPED_R1.jpg?w=300" data-large-file="https://news.alaskaair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2-CR_032921_2021-Lift_Carbon-Impact-Infographic_REVAMPED_R1.jpg?w=1000" loading="lazy" width="1000" height="572" src="https://news.alaskaair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2-CR_032921_2021-Lift_Carbon-Impact-Infographic_REVAMPED_R1.jpg?w=1000" alt="" class="wp-image-28437 size-full" srcset="https://news.alaskaair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2-CR_032921_2021-Lift_Carbon-Impact-Infographic_REVAMPED_R1.jpg 1000w, https://news.alaskaair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2-CR_032921_2021-Lift_Carbon-Impact-Infographic_REVAMPED_R1.jpg?resize=150,86 150w, https://news.alaskaair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2-CR_032921_2021-Lift_Carbon-Impact-Infographic_REVAMPED_R1.jpg?resize=300,172 300w, https://news.alaskaair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2-CR_032921_2021-Lift_Carbon-Impact-Infographic_REVAMPED_R1.jpg?resize=768,439 768w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px">
Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
