SEATTLE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines has elevated two seasoned leaders to pivotal roles within the company focused on enhancing the company's commitment to safety and operational growth. The company also appointed a new president to its subsidiary, McGee Air Services, a leader in ground services and aircraft management.

Justin Neff named vice president of strategic sourcing & supply chain management for Alaska Airlines

Justin Neff will oversee strategic sourcing and supply chain for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, essential for achieving business objectives and cost efficiency. He'll implement best practices in sourcing and managing aircraft, engine acquisitions and maintenance support agreements.

Previously, Neff served as president of McGee Air Services, where he set a new standard of safety and operational excellence for the subsidiary and built an industry-leading recruiting and training program based on relationships and taking care of people. Prior to McGee, he held pivotal roles at Alaska Airlines, including managing director of engines, components, material, and leasing and managing director of supply chain. Prior to Alaska, he worked in IT contracting and procurement for Black & Veatch.

"Justin embodies our values to own safety and deliver performance. His ability to build genuine relationships with internal and external stakeholders coupled with his innovative solution-focused mindset creates a remarkable experience for his employees, peers and vendors alike," said Shane Tackett, Alaska Airlines executive vice president of finance & CFO.

Ann Ardizzone named vice president of special projects for Alaska Airlines

Neff succeeds Ann Ardizzone, who will take on a new role as vice president of special projects, leveraging her expertise for the airline's potential integration with Hawaiian Airlines.

Ardizzone started her career with Alaska Airlines in 1981, initially in finance. In 1998, she became managing director of marketing programs, where she oversaw Mileage Plan (Alaska's award-winning loyalty program), and the alaskaair.com website. She later was promoted to vice president of inflight and then to vice president of supply chain. Last year, she was recognized for her dedication and service to the company being named an Alaska Airlines Legend, the highest honor an employee can achieve.

Tackett noted that Ardizzone, with four decades at the company, brings more experience across Alaska Airlines than any other leader and that she will be key in the new role in helping to ensure the company is positioned to deliver a successful integration, should its planned acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines proceed.

Jeff Helfrick named president of McGee Air Services

New to Air Group, Jeff Helfrick will oversee 2,000 employees at Alaska Airlines' subsidiary, managing ground services across eight airports. He'll direct strategy, growth, and finances, fostering a culture based on the company's core values of safety, service, innovation and taking care of its people.

Helfrick comes to McGee with an impressive background in airline, airport and customer operations, including as vice president airport operations for Hawaiian Airlines from 2016 to 2023. He also served as general manager/senior vice president of airports for Air New Zealand and vice president of airport operations-the Americas for Qantas Airways; and spent 20 years at United Airlines. He has a business administration degree from Loyola University Maryland.

"Jeff's extensive background in airline and airport operations, both nationally and internationally, puts him in an ideal position to lead McGee and its dedicated management team," said Wayne Newton, chairman of McGee Air Services board of directors and Alaska Airlines' senior vice president of airport operations and customer service. "His leadership will be pivotal as we expand our business and become a leader in aviation and airport services in North America."

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan . With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About McGee Air Services

An Alaska Airlines company, McGee provides aircraft management and aviation services throughout the United States. Its expertise includes ground handling, aircraft cleaning, airport mobility, and check-in/gate services. https://www.mcgeeairservices.com/

