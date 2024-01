Jan 17 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIRLINES - MAINTENANCE AND ENGINEERING TECHNICIANS COMPLETED PRELIMINARY INSPECTIONS OF A GROUP OF OUR 737-9 MAX AIRCRAFT AS REQUESTED BY THE FAA

* ALASKA AIR - WE HAVE EXTENDED THE CANCELLATIONS OF OUR 737-9 MAX FLIGHTS THROUGH FRIDAY, JAN. 19