Alaska Airlines : brings Boise and Idaho Falls a little closer with new nonstop flight

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We just can't help ourselves. Alaska Airlines is growing again in Boise with a pair of new nonstops we know our guests have been eager to see. Starting June 16, we'll begin year-round, daily flights to Idaho Falls and Las Vegas from Boise. With these additional routes, we'll fly up to 36 daily departures from Boise to 15 destinations by next summer – all nonstop.

"We have deep roots in the Treasure Valley and our commitment to our guests in southern Idaho keeps getting stronger," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Reconnecting Boise and Idaho Falls with nonstop air service will drive economic activity and enable further growth of our Boise focus city, including today's announcement of new nonstop service to Vegas."

Our service between Idaho Falls and Boise will offer an easier, more convenient way for our guests to connect with Idaho's capital city, which is important for businesses and leisure travel. The flight times work out well for a day trip from Idaho Falls to Boise: a mid-morning departure and then a return flight in the early evening. The added route will also link all key population centers across the state to Boise, joining our existing flights from the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene and Pullman/Moscow areas.

Vegas is Vegas. This new route has been on the wish list of many of our guests. Las Vegas is one of the most popular destinations from Idaho Falls, so we worked on perfect timing: Our guests in Idaho Falls can catch our new flight to Boise and then seamlessly connect to our new flight to Las Vegas.

Tickets for both new routes are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com.

Starts City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft June 16 Idaho Falls – Boise 9:00 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Daily Q400 June 16 Boise – Idaho Falls 7:35 p.m. 8:35 p.m. Daily Q400 June 16 Boise – Las Vegas 11:30 a.m. 12:10 p.m. Daily E175 June 16 Las Vegas – Boise 3:00 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Daily E175

All times are local times

"We are so pleased that Alaska Airlines is bringing more intrastate connectivity to the residents and businesses of Boise. Nonstop service between Boise and Idaho Falls enhances both communities, making business and leisure travel more convenient between the two," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.

"The flexibility Alaska Airlines' new intrastate route provides to local residents is immeasurable," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. "It provides the perfect work-life balance to those looking to live in the beautiful Idaho Falls region while still maintaining access to Boise for business reasons or connections onward for leisure travel. It's a win for everyone."

We have more good news for our Boise guests. Starting Nov. 19, we begin flying daily nonstop service from Boise to another heavily requested destination in the desert: Phoenix. Originally scheduled for seasonal flying during the winter, we'll now fly the route year-round.

With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe.

Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-brings-boise-and-idaho-falls-a-little-closer-with-new-nonstop-flight-301404309.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines