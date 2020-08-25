Alaska Airlines : introduces touch-free travel

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With hygiene and safety concerns top of mind, Alaska Airlines is making it easier for guests to travel touch-free. Through improved technology and innovation, Alaska is creating more convenience and less contact among guests and employees during travel.

Over the coming weeks, new touch-free options for Alaska guests and employees will include the ability:

To pre-order meals and purchase food and beverages on board using a stored credit card (pending return of food and beverage for purchase in main cabin).

To print bag tags without having to touch check-in kiosks.

For agents to scan boarding passes up to six feet away while boarding.

To receive a text message instead of a printed boarding pass if guests don't already have the Alaska Airlines mobile app.

To get an emailed receipt for baggage instead of printed receipt.

For more details, visit our blog.

The Alaska Airlines mobile app is still the single best tool to limit contact while traveling. The Android and iPhone app allows guests to check in for their flight, generate a mobile boarding pass, change seats and prepay for bags. Guests can also stay up to date on their flight status, gate changes and boarding notifications.

"These advancements help make the travel experience easy and almost entirely touch-free for our guests and are just part of the many ways we're keeping our guests and employees safe during this time," said Charu Jain, senior vice president of merchandising and innovation.

Recently, Alaska implemented nearly 100 actions to keep guests and employees safe. Flyers must always wear a cloth mask or face covering when at the airport or onboard Alaska aircraft and complete a health agreement at check-in to acknowledge and attest to their willingness to adhere to the mask requirement. Other layers of safety include: EO Essential Oils alcohol-based, relaxing French lavender-scented sanitizing wipes available on all Alaska and Horizon Air flights; enhanced cleaning between every flight; hospital-grade HEPA air filters; an air filtration system that circulates fresh, outside air into the cabin every three minutes; limited onboard service to reduce interactions; hand-sanitizing stations throughout the journey and more. The actions are all part of Alaska's commitment to Next-Level Care.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

