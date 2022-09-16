Advanced search
Horizon Air pilots ratify critical retention agreement

09/16/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Air's more than 700 pilots, who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), voted to ratify a new agreement aimed at supporting the company's pilots and retaining talent as mainline airlines continue hiring pilots away from regional airlines at record levels. The agreement includes important pay increases and enhancements to retirement benefits. Additional improvements involve commuter policies and instructor benefits.

More than 91% of Horizon pilots voted, and the agreement passed by 99%.

A tentative agreement was reached with the IBT on Sept. 2 and is effective immediately upon today's ratification.

"Horizon Air is proud to serve communities throughout the West – places that we call home. The ongoing industry pilot shortage has put a strain on this service, and it's more critical than ever that we attract and retain our talented pilots," said Joe Sprague, president of Horizon Air. "We are focused on making Horizon the regional carrier of choice for pilots, and this agreement positions us well. I'm grateful to our pilots and to our colleagues at the IBT for their collaboration and hard work in getting to this point. Together, we are positioning Horizon for a strong future."

"In light of recent wage increases across all segments of our industry, significant improvements were necessary for Horizon Air to remain competitive in attracting and retaining pilots," said Horizon pilot and IBT 1224 Executive Council Chairman Henry Simkins. "We identified what was important to our pilot group and worked to implement an approach that will help Horizon Air retain an experienced workforce and attract new talent. We appreciate management's investment in our skilled professionals that continue to safely deliver our wonderful passengers every day."

The pilot shortage and the transition to a single fleet of Embraer 175 aircraft has resulted in a temporary reduction of Horizon's scheduled flying. Nonetheless, Horizon continues to fly to every community we serve. Regional air service provides essential support for economic development and strong local communities. We're committed to ensuring this service remains strong into the future.

The new agreement with Horizon pilots complements other company efforts that are expanding and diversifying the pilot pipeline through investments in the Ascend Pilot Academy and the Pilot Development Program. This is a priority, as Alaska and Horizon estimate the need to hire 500 pilots each year through 2025.

With bases in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska, Horizon serves more than 45 cities throughout the Pacific Northwest, California, the Midwest, and British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. Horizon maintains pilot crew bases in Anchorage, Boise, Everett, Medford, Portland, Seattle and Spokane.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize providing low fares for our guests, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-air-pilots-ratify-critical-retention-agreement-301626525.html

SOURCE Horizon Air


© PRNewswire 2022
