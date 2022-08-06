Log in
IAM-represented employees at Alaska Airlines ratify two-year contract extension

08/06/2022 | 11:16pm BST
SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' airport customer service agents, stores, cargo, ground service and reservations agents, who are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), have ratified a two-year contract extension. The contract passed overwhelmingly and includes increased pay with market reviews to ensure wage rates stay competitive, as well as increases in longevity pay. Job security has also been extended until Sept. 27, 2028. 

Alaska's airport customer service agents, stores, cargo, ground service and reservation agents are responsible for assisting guests with upcoming and day-of travel, managing aircraft material and parts, loading cargo and readying aircraft for departures and arrivals.

"IAM negotiators strongly advocated for employees' needs, which included significant improvements to the wage structure," said Jenny Wetzel, vice president of labor relations at Alaska Airlines. "I'm glad we were able to reach an agreement that improves our employees' quality of life and is good for our company's long-term success. We are all very proud of this new agreement."  

"This newly ratified IAM agreement at Alaska Airlines has raised the bar for the entire airline industry," said IAM General Vice President Richard Johnsen. "After keeping our world moving during the pandemic, our members at Alaska Airlines deserve the absolute best agreement possible. Today, the IAM has made that a reality."

The previous contract became amendable on Sept. 27, 2024. Contracts in the airline industry do not expire. Once they become amendable, the current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified. 

About Alaska Airlines  

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares for our guests, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iam-represented-employees-at-alaska-airlines-ratify-two-year-contract-extension-301601142.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines


© PRNewswire 2022
