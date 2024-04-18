Ericsson Lays Off More Than 200 Employees in China

Ericsson has laid off 240 employees in China, part of a restructuring in the country that will affect one of its largest research hubs globally.

Blackstone Posts Slight Earnings Beat, Raises $34 Billion in First Quarter

Total assets under management rise to $1.06 trillion in the first quarter at Blackstone.

Spanish Beauty Group Puig Targets $15 Billion Valuation in IPO

The Barcelona-based beauty company-which also owns the Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne and Nina Ricci fashion houses-has set the price range at EUR22.00 to EUR24.50 a share.

Alaska Air's stock up 1.6% after carrier's loss is narrower than expected

Alaska Air Group has received $162 million in initial cash comp from Boeing over window blowout

D.R. Horton's stock rallies as limited home supply boosts profit and sales

D.R. Horton's stock rallied Thursday, after the home builder reported quarterly earnings that rose well above expectations, as the continued lack of housing supply helped boost sales.

Grayscale's Once-Mighty Fund Is Bleeding Bitcoin

The asset manager has resisted a significant fee cut, insisting that rising bitcoin prices will continue to buoy its fortunes.

23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki Plans to Take Company Private

The intentions, revealed in a public filing, come after the once-hot company's share price closed at a new low and its enterprise value fell below zero.

Nvidia's Biggest Manufacturer Doubles Down on AI

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, is reshaping its business to respond to booming AI-related demand, but capacity is "still not enough."

For Tesla, India Represents Big Promise-and Some Peril

A factory in India would be a significant risk-but maybe one worth taking.

Nokia Expects Demand in Mobile Networks to Pick Up

Nokia posted first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and said the period marked the low point in mobile networks demand, with activity expected to progressively pick up through the remainder of 2024.

