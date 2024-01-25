Alaska Air Group, Inc. is an airline organized around two areas of activity: - passenger transport services (91.3% of net sales): via scheduled flights (84.6% of net sales; 31.8 million passengers transported in 2022) and regional flights (15.4%; 9.7 million passengers transported); - other (8.7%): freight and mail transport services, catering, handling, maintenance services, etc. At the end of 2022, the group operated a fleet of 311 aircrafts.

Sector Airlines