Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. The Companyâs flagship project, Nikolai, is located about 80 kilometers (km) south of the town of Delta Junction, on the southern flank of the Alaska Range. The Nikolai project hosts Ni-Cu-Co-Cr-PGE mineralization. Two separate, adjacent claims blocks encompass the Nikolai project. The Eureka claim block consists of about 106 State of Alaska mining claims (6,863 hectares (ha)). The Canwell claim block consists of about 59 State of Alaska mining claims (3,820 ha). In total, the Nikolai project covers about 10,683 ha. It also holds a secondary project, Angliers-Belleterre, in western Quebec. The Angliers Project is located within the Angliers and Belleterre townships in the Temiscamingue region of western Quebec. The Angliers Project covers an area of about 26,417.4 ha.

Sector Diversified Mining