Al Alaska Energy Metals Corporation announced additional marketing services with Gold Standard Media. Further to its news release of July 16, 2024, announcing the 90-day renewal of its marketing services agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC (Gold Standard), the Company has decided to increase the scope of Gold Standard?s services to include additional financial publishing and digital marketing services. In return for the additional services to be provided, the Company has agreed to increase Gold Standard?s fee from USD 150,000 (approximately CAD 206,400) to USD 250,000 (approximately CAD 345,260).

The terms of the Company?s engagement with Gold Standard remain unchanged. Gold Standard Media is a Texas-based firm headed by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri, and Lior Gantz. It shall provide the Company with certain financial publishing and digital marketing services.

The Company has the right to cancel its engagement of Gold Standard at any time. Gold Standard operates at an arm?s length from the Company, and the Company will not issue any securities to Gold Standard Media as compensation for its marketing services.