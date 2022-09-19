Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCRT   US98973P1012

ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TCRT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
2.480 USD   -0.80%
04:40pALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alaunos Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Deniger Drew
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. [TCRT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
VP, Research and Development /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 8030 EL RIO ST.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77054
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Deniger Drew
C/O ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
8030 EL RIO ST.
HOUSTON, TX77054

VP, Research and Development
Signatures
/s/ Melinda Lackey, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-09-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The options will vest in a series of sixteen equal quarterly installments measured from September 15, 2022, with the first vesting occurring on December 15, 2022, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service through each such date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:40pALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/19ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : TCRT) added to S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Ind..
CI
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Gaining Steam in Late Trade
MT
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
09/07Alaunos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
AQ
09/06Top Midday Gainers
MT
09/06Alaunos Therapeutics Says Cancer Patient Showed Objective Partial Response in Trial of ..
MT
09/06ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -50,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 538 M 538 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,50 $
Average target price 4,20 $
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Boyle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy M. Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Zuie Chin Huang Executive Chairman
Raffaele Baffa Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-R&D
Drew Deniger Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.129.36%538
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.65%82 221
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.47%75 937
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.93%74 299
BIONTECH SE-43.46%35 422
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.93%30 609