(Alliance News) - Alba Mineral Resources PLC on Tuesday said that it had been granted the ecological permits it requires for its planned dewatering and the exploration of the Clogau-St David's Gold Mine in North Wales.

Shares in Alba Mineral were up 66% at 0.18 pence in London on Tuesday morning.

Alba Mineral said that the grant comprised a European Protected Species Licence, Water Discharge Permit, and a Water Abstraction Licence at Clogau.

The Lower Llechfraith at Clogau has been a target as it has all the key geological characteristics for the occurrence of high-grade gold mineralisations with greenstone sills, Clogau shales, and the structural complexity of the lode itself.

The company has sought ecological permits to enable it to start the dewatering process since 2021.

Alba Mineral's technical team and contracts are now undertaking the necessary on-site preparations so that the dewatering exercise can start as soon as possible.

Executive Chair George Frangeskides said: "Detailed planning has been in train for some time so that we did not lose time once the permits were granted.

"Accordingly, we are well placed to complete our preparations on site and commence the dewatering exercise within a matter of days."

