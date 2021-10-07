ALBA : Sebastiaan Krol new CEO at ALBA Services

Berlin. ALBA Services Holding (ASH) is restructuring its management team. By 1 January 2022 at the latest, Sebastiaan Krol will assume leadership of the company together with CFO Melanie Freytag. After a few weeks, when his successor has settled in, the current CEO Markus Müller-Drexel will switch completely to the new dual system "Interseroh+", which, together with partners, is fundamentally developing the circular economy for packaging.

Sebastiaan Krol brings 15 years of management experience from the B2B services sector. Previously, he was CEO of the development consultancy Modis AG, which belongs to the globally active Adecco Group. Here, he merged four companies into one, promoted digitalisation and modernised the HR department.

Previously, the 41-year-old native Dutchman had studied engineering in Hamburg with a focus on aircraft systems technology. Afterwards, the engineering graduate worked for twelve years in Germany for the French technology consulting company Altran. Here he reorganised the structure of the sales department and other departments and started a change process for the entire company. By the end of his tenure, he was in charge of all five of Altran's industrial divisions.

For the coming years, the strategy is clearly focused on innovation and growth, especially by taking advantage of digitalisation opportunities. In addition to the profit orientation of the existing units, new business units are developing from those projects that are in the innovation pipeline: for a future without waste.

The ALBA Group, one of the leading recycling and environmental services companies as well as raw material providers worldwide, operates with its two brands - ALBA and Interseroh - within Germany, Europe and Asia. In 2020 its divisions generated an annual turnover of 1.9 billion Euros and employed a staff of approx. 8,700 employees. In 2019 alone ALBA Group saved 4.2 million tonnes of greenhouse gases compared to primary production and at the same time 32.3 million tonnes of primary raw materials through its recycling activities.

Further information on ALBA Group can be found at www.albagroup.com.

Free use of the attached picture is authorised, provided the source "Leif Schmodde/Modis AG" is acknowledged.