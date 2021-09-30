Market-oriented plastic recyclates: The path to greater resource efficiency and climate protection

+++ Fakuma: Interseroh presents innovative recompounds for new areas of application +++ Use of recycled raw materials improves the sustainability balance of industry +++ Recent study: the use of Procyclen results in 56 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared with plastics made using crude oil +++

Cologne. Recycled plastics as a contemporary solution for a more sustainable form of production: at the international Fakuma trade fair for industrial plastics processing which is taking place from 12th to 16th October 2021 at Friedrichshafen Exhibition Centre, environmental services provider Interseroh will be showing what recyclates can do today. "The use of high-quality recycled plastics offers both ecological and economic advantages for the processing industry," explains Markus Müller-Drexel, Managing Director of INTERSEOH Dienstleistungs GmbH. "Recyclates are the viable answer to the challenges of climate change and dwindling primary resources. In many areas, they perform just as well as new materials, they help to conserve raw materials and they also improve companies' sustainability footprints."

The plastic recyclates Procyclen and Recythen which Interseroh makes using its many-times award-winning production process Recycled-Resource, can now be found in many high-quality applications. The granulate Recythen, for example, is suitable for the manufacturing of cable drums, garden furniture as well as drainage and cable protection tubes. The exceptionally high-quality recompound Procyclen can be adapted precisely to the requirements of customers in terms of their flowability, stability, UV and heat resistance and colouring - and is increasingly gaining new areas of application. Among others, Procyclen is now used in the manufacturing of designer furniture, sports goods and packaging elements for decorative cosmetics. The in-house Interseroh laboratory is responsible for the market-oriented development and qualitative monitoring of recycled plastics. In 2020, the Centre of Competence for Plastics Recycling in Maribor, Slovenia was awarded its official international accreditation. This means it is the only recognised research institution in the EU to have specialised on the development and analysis of recycled plastics.

From a technical perspective, recycled plastics are now a real alternative to new materials - and the benefits for the environment have also been proven: a recent study by the Fraunhofer Institute UMSICHT on behalf of Interseroh demonstrated that the use of Procyclen saves an average of 1,002 kg of greenhouse gases per tonne in comparison with primary plastics that are made from crude oil. That is equivalent to 56 percent fewer climate-damaging emissions. At the same time, the consumption of primary energy per tonne is reduced by an average of 21,199 kWh - equivalent to using a washing machine 14,133 times. In the case of the recycled plastic Recythen, the savings total as much as 1,100 kg of greenhouse gases and 22,254 kWh of primary energy per tonne. These figures have a positive impact on the sustainability balance sheet of plastics processing companies.

Interseroh, an ALBA Group company, is one of the leading environmental services providers for the closure of product, material and logistics loops. From next year onwards, Interseroh will be launching a new dual system and a new concept. The offer from the newly-founded company Interseroh+ GmbH is oriented to all companies which not only want to fulfil their legal obligation for packaging licensing but also want to take responsibility for closing recycling and raw material loops. And if they so wish, they can become a silent partner in the start-up.

The ALBA Group is one of the leading recycling and environmental services companies as well as raw material providers worldwide and operates within Germany, Europe and Asia. In 2020 its divisions generated an annual turnover of 1.9 billion Euros and employed a staff of approx. 8,700 employees. In 2019 alone ALBA Group saved 4.2 million tonnes of greenhouse gases compared to primary production and at the same time 32.3 million tonnes of primary raw materials through its recycling activities.

