  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. ALBA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABA   DE0006209901

ALBA SE

(ABA)
  Report
News 
Summary

“Made for Recycling” established on the market: Interseroh extends certificates for recyclable packaging

08/18/2021 | 04:14am EDT
+++ Scientifically-based testing of packaging by Interseroh +++ Renewed certification after two years at reduced cost to customers +++ Manufacturer of horse feed, St. Hippolyt: 'response very positive' +++

Cologne. Customer loyalty due to recyclable packaging: with the 'Made for Recycling' seal from Interseroh, companies show their customers that they are taking responsibility for the protection of the climate and resources directly on the packaging. This has been well received by environmentally aware consumers - and due to the positive response, companies want to use the quality seal for recycling-friendly packaging on a permanent basis. This is possible if the certificate holders have themselves had their certification renewed by Interseroh after a period of two years. For this purpose, the packaging is tested once again according to the current state of the art. The experts also check whether the minimum legal requirements have changed. In this way, companies ensure that their packaging fulfils all the requirements for the effective recycling of the raw materials, receive valuable impetus for further optimisation - and are able to demonstrate their commitment to the general public.

Just like the horse feed manufacturer St Hippolyt: 'We have received very positive feedback from our customers, who aren't just seeking high-quality feed for their animals, but also sustainable packaging,' explains Ivo Ebert, Managing Director ofSt. Hippolyt Mühle Ebert GmbH. 'We therefore want to continue printing the 'Made for Recycling' seal on our packaging.' In 2018, St. Hippolyt and Interseroh modified various plastic packaging from the manufacturer, not only in the interests of ensuring the optimum product protection, but also the recyclability of the materials. Along with others, the 'Gold Medal' supplementary feed has been carrying the 'Made for Recycling' seal of approval from Interseroh since 2019.

'It is precisely these examples of success that encourage us in our work,' enthuses Markus Müller-Drexel, Managing Director of INTERSEROH Dienstleistungs GmbH. 'Together with our customers, we are increasingly succeeding in making packaging recycling-friendly and in closing raw material loops. In this way, companies not only protect the environment, but can also score points in the competition at the point of sale.' Since the launch of 'Made for Recycling' three years ago, the recycling specialists at Interseroh have carried out more than 1,600 packaging analyses. The scientific method of assessment, which was developed by Interseroh together with the environmental institute bifa, and has been confirmed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging IVV, is now a recognised standard. Increasing numbers of companies are therefore opting for renewed certification, which entails a reduced (cost-related) workload in comparison with the initial audit.

About Interseroh

Interseroh, an ALBA Group company, is one of the leading environmental services providers for the closure of product, material and logistics loops. From next year onwards, Interseroh will be launching a new dual system and a new concept. The offer from the newly-founded company Interseroh+ GmbH is oriented to all companies which not only want to fulfil their legal obligation for packaging licensing but also want to take responsibility for closing recycling and raw material loops. And if they so wish, they can become a silent partner in the start-up.

The ALBA Group is one of the leading recycling and environmental services companies as well as raw material providers worldwide and operates within Germany, Europa and Asia. In 2020 its divisions generated an annual turnover of 1.9 billion Euros and employed a staff of approx. 8,700 employees. In 2019 alone ALBA Group saved 4.2 million tonnes of greenhouse gases compared to primary production and at the same time 32.3 million tonnes of primary raw materials through its recycling activities.

Further information on Interseroh can be found at www.interseroh.com.

Free use of the attached picture is authorised, provided the source 'St. Hippolyt Mühle Ebert GmbH' is acknowledged.

Disclaimer

Alba SE published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
