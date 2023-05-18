Albaad Massuot Yitzhak : Investor Presentation - Results Overview Q1.2023

This presentation (the "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of, any offer to buy or subscribe for any shares of Albaad Massuot Yitzhak LTD. (the "Company") or any of its affiliated entities.
The company is the largest manufacturer in Europe and one of the leaders in the world as production of wet wipes for the "private label" market
In 2017, the company operated a new green production site in Dimona. The site produces flushable and dispersible paper in accordance with the advanced European regulation
The company has 7 production sites in the world in a wide layout that allows proximity to the customer
The company continues to invest in innovation in its variety of products in accordance with the needs of advanced customers
The company is a vertical
manufacturer of wet wipes,
and produces most of the non-woven fabric for itself, which accounts for about 60% of the product's cost
The company is the largest manufacturer for USA and one
of the leaders in the world as production of tampons for the "private label" market
New Operating Plan
Focusing on Wipes core activity Europe
Focusing on Tampons PL players in USA
Dimona Green hybrid product Line
Executing our finance strength plan
Highlights
Q1.2023 results VS. Last year (000 NIS)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Var
Var %
+16%
+16%
+6%
+4M
Sales
Sales
413,293
354,708
Sales in original currency +10%
EBIT
16,925
15,166
Operating Profit
EBIT (Before Others)
17,637
15,157
Before others
EBITDA (Continued operation)
38,348
36,117
EBITDA
EBITDA
33,444
28,084
+19% inc. discontinued operation
Net Profit
Net Profit (Continued operation)
6,950
7,436
From negative to positive
Net Profit
1,419
(2,576)
58,585 16.5%
1,759 11.6%
2,480 16.4%
2,231 6.2%
5,360 19.1%
-486-6.5%
3,995
CF - Operating activities
34,144
(27,042)
61,186
