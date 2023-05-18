Advanced search
    ALBA   IL0006250125

ALBAAD MASSUOT YITZHAK LTD

(ALBA)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-16
7.200 ILS   +4.42%
Albaad Massuot Yitzhak : Investor Presentation - Results Overview Q1.2023

05/18/2023
May

2023

Results Overview Q1.2023

1

Forward looking statement

Legal disclaimer Important notice

This presentation (the "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of, any offer to buy or subscribe for any shares of Albaad Massuot Yitzhak LTD. (the "Company") or any of its affiliated entities.

This presentation contains partial information from the public reports of the Company under the Israeli Securities Law 5728-1968 (the "Securities Law"), which can be accessed on the Israeli Securities Authority's website, www.magna.isa.gov.il. A review of this presentation is not a substitute for a review of the detailed reports of the Company under the Securities Law and is not meant to replace or qualify them; rather, the presentation is prepared merely for the convenience of the reader, with the understanding that the detailed reports are being reviewed simultaneously.

Everything stated in this Presentation with respect to an analysis of the Company's business is merely a summary and any forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements and are based on current expectations, estimations, and assumptions, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performances or achievements of the Company may differ materially from what is or may be expressed or implied in this presentation due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, certain risk factors contained in the Company's reports. The Company disclaims any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions or otherwise.

2

The company is the largest manufacturer in Europe and one of the leaders in the world as production of wet wipes for the "private label" market

In 2017, the company operated a new green production site in Dimona. The site produces flushable and dispersible paper in accordance with the advanced European regulation

The company has 7 production sites in the world in a wide layout that allows proximity to the customer

The company continues to invest in innovation in its variety of products in accordance with the needs of advanced customers

The company is a vertical

manufacturer of wet wipes,

and produces most of the non-woven fabric for itself, which accounts for about 60% of the product's cost

The company is the largest manufacturer for USA and one

of the leaders in the world as production of tampons for the "private label" market

3

New Operating Plan

Focusing on Wipes core activity Europe

Focusing on Tampons PL players in USA

Dimona Green hybrid product Line

Executing our finance strength plan

4

Highlights

Q1.2023 results VS. Last year (000 NIS)

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Var

Var %

+16%

+16%

+6%

+4M

Sales

Sales

413,293

354,708

Sales in original currency +10%

EBIT

16,925

15,166

Operating Profit

EBIT (Before Others)

17,637

15,157

Before others

EBITDA (Continued operation)

38,348

36,117

EBITDA

EBITDA

33,444

28,084

+19% inc. discontinued operation

Net Profit

Net Profit (Continued operation)

6,950

7,436

From negative to positive

Net Profit

1,419

(2,576)

58,585 16.5%

1,759 11.6%

2,480 16.4%

2,231 6.2%

5,360 19.1%

-486-6.5%

3,995

CF - Operating activities

34,144

(27,042)

61,186

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
