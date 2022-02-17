Log in
    AIN   US0123481089

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
Albany International : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

02/17/2022
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Alvord Christina M
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-02-10 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ [AIN]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. , 216 AIRPORT DRIVE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-02-11
(Street)
ROCHESTER NH 03867
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Alvord Christina M
C/O ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
216 AIRPORT DRIVE
ROCHESTER, NH03867 		X


Signatures
Kathleen M. Tyrrell, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-02-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Albany International Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 918 M - -
Net income 2021 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 2 862 M 2 862 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
Andrew William Higgins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Erland E. Kailbourne Independent Director
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Scannell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.0.07%2 862
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-14.66%15 666
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.89%13 682
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-26.07%8 104
VALMET OYJ-14.50%5 478
MAREL HF.-9.61%4 802