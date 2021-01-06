Log in
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
Albany International : Announces Earnings Release Date

01/06/2021
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2020 fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss earnings at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 11. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.

Those without internet access may dial into the conference at 1-(409) 207-6975. Please provide your name, company and access code 1074402 to the operator.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time February 11.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 884 M - -
Net income 2020 92,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 2 363 M 2 363 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Albany International Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 65,80 $
Last Close Price 73,06 $
Spread / Highest target -4,19%
Spread / Average Target -9,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew William Higgins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erland E. Kailbourne Chairman
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine L. Standish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.-3.32%2 363
NORDSON CORPORATION-0.83%11 578
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.19%5 486
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-8.57%5 032
MAREL HF.4.57%4 846
VALMET OYJ-1.03%4 244
