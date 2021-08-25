Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Albany International Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIN   US0123481089

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albany International : Declares Dividend

08/25/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable October 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2021.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
05:38pALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 Per Share, Payable ..
MT
05:36pALBANY INTERNATIONAL : Declares Dividend
BU
08/10ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF A SECONDARY OFFERING (Form 8-K)
PU
08/10ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Announces the Closing of a Secondary Offering
BU
08/10ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Oth..
AQ
08/05ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cha..
AQ
08/05ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering
BU
08/05Albany International Corp. Announces Board Changes
CI
08/04ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30ALBANY INTERNATIONAL : BofA Securities Upgrades Albany International to Buy From..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 901 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 2 511 M 2 511 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Albany International Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 77,54 $
Average target price 93,29 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew William Higgins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Erland E. Kailbourne Chairman
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine L. Standish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.5.35%2 511
NORDSON CORPORATION14.96%13 560
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.102.06%11 864
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-5.24%10 523
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.47.82%6 097
VALMET OYJ45.72%5 979