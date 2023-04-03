Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Albany International Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AIN   US0123481089

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:28 2023-04-03 pm EDT
89.35 USD   -0.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albany International : Financial Document

04/03/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20

22

annual report and 10-K

ALBANYINTERNATIONAL

4,200

EMPLOYEES

23

FACILITIES

11

COUNTRIES

AIN

(NYSE)

our strategy

Focus on markets in which we have the basis for sustainable competitive advantage through the application of advanced material engineering and consistent investments in talent and technology, while delivering exceptional value to our customers.

our objective

Maintain the market leadership position and profitability of our Machine Clothing business, while growing our Albany Engineered Composites business.

our investment proposition

  • Industry leader in Machine Clothing with proprietary solutions delivering predictable and strong free cash flow1.
  • Highly attractive & differentiated composites business with ample opportunity to grow both near and long-term.
  • Long history of strong balance sheet, solid execution, and prudent capital management.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.

Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

1 Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities

- Capital expenditures. For 2022: $128.2 million - $96.3 million = $31.9 million

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

22

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

US $ million, except per share

Albany Engineered Composites

$ 90.1

$

109.7

$

107.2

$

118.5

Machine Clothing

$154.1

$

151.7

$

153.4

$

150.3

Net sales:

$244.2

$

261.4

$

260.6

$

268.8

Operating income

$ 38.8

$

50.7

$

53.6

$

37.9

Net income attributable

to the Company

$ 27.7

$

39.2

$

10.7

$

18.1

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.87

$

1.25

$

0.34

$

0.58

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.87

$

1.25

$

0.34

$

0.58

YEARS ENDED

US $ MILLION, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA

DEC

31

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Albany Engineered Composites

$370.6

$

452.9

$327.7

$310.2

$

425.4

Machine Clothing

$611.9

$

601.3

$573.0

$619.0

$

609.5

Total Revenue

$982.5

$1,054.1

$900.6

$929.2

$1,034.9

Albany Engineered Composites

$ 52.6

$

88.1

$ 69.9

$ 55.9

$

77.5

Machine Clothing

$297.4

$

309.6

$301.1

$322.4

$

312.3

Gross profit

$349.7

$

397.7

$371.1

$378.4

$

389.8

Operating income

$137.4

$

193.6

$166.1

$178.0

$ 181.0

Net income attributable to

$ 82.9

$

132.4

$ 98.6

$118.5

$

95.8

the Company

Earnings per share - basic

$2.57

$4.10

$3.05

$3.66

$3.06

Earnings per share - diluted

$2.57

$4.10

$3.05

$3.65

$3.04

Adjusted Earnings per share - diluted

$2.82

$4.11

$3.72

$3.57

$3.89

TABLE OFCONTENTS

2 CEOLETTER 6 GLOBALLOCATIONS 7 FORM10-K

1

Resilient Operations

and Organic Growth in 2022

22LETTERTO SHAREHOLDERS

My fellow shareholders,

I am pleased to report another strong year in 2022. Our employees continued to do a great job for customers. We delivered solid results for shareholders while adeptly managing through the continuing COVID pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and tight labor markets. Our success is driven by our people.

As a company, Albany achieved sales revenue of $1.035 billion in 2022, up about 11% from 2021. Gross profit, Operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA all moved higher as well. We finished 2022 with a strong balance sheet and healthy order books.

Our Machine Clothing (MC) segment maintained its global leadership position in the paper machine clothing market. MC's financial results continued to be impressive with gross margins over 50% and Adjusted EBITDA margins of 37%, despite the head- winds of inflation, supply chain disruptions, tight labor markets, currency shifts, and slowdowns in Europe and China.

Our Engineered Composites (AEC) segment grew top line sales revenues by nearly 40%, and its Adjusted EBITDA was $79 million, up about $10 million from 2021's results. We benefited from recovering commercial aviation production led by more than 50% growth in the LEAP program. The business also benefitted from the additional work we won late in 2021 on the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter program. It's a meaningful step up for us, and with revenues of $100 million, the CH-53K is now our largest defense program. It is expected to grow further as the program moves toward full-rate production. Additional new business in 2022 came from a variety of smaller commercial, defense and space programs. These wins add another layer to the segment's growth.

2

Strategy

Our goal is to position Albany as the "Partner of Choice" in the markets we serve. This is, at its core, an organic growth strategy driven by a combination of technology leadership and operational excellence.

Our Machine Clothing segment is recognized as the global leader in its field with the most advanced technology, cutting-edge products and technical support. The products MC produces are critical to the operation of our customers' paper machines. We invest more than any other competitor in developing the next generation of belts and felts used in paper making. Our technologists and service technicians are second to none when it comes to supporting our customers in their quest to improve efficiencies, quality and cost in their paper production processes.

Demand for our machine clothing solutions is underpinned by long-term secular trends driving demand for paper of all kinds- global growth in higher-value tissue and hygiene products, e-commerce and packaging demand, and a continued shift to sustainability as "paper replaces plastic" in more and more applications. We have positioned our global footprint, product offerings and technical services to take advantage of these long-term positive trends. We expect to do so profitably, delivering Adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-30% range with excellent cash flow.

Our Engineered Composites segment continues to build its reputation in Aerospace markets as a leader in advanced composite engineering, design, and manufacturing. We continue to invest in the next generation of composite materials and their industrialization,

building on the success of our proprietary 3D Woven Composite materials used in the LEAP program.

In addition, we are expanding our material capabilities in composites and diversifying our business mix by adding new customers and new programs. Between 2021 and 2026, we expect to double our AEC revenues and are targeting Adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 20% range.

Success requires that we invest in our people to ensure we build a culture that fosters technological leadership, customer collaboration and operational execution that are best-in-class. It starts with our people.

Our goal is to position Albany as the"Partner of Choice" in the markets we serve. This is, at its core, an organic growth strategy driven by

  1. combination of technology

leadership and operational excellence.

3

Disclaimer

Albany International Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 18:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 047 M - -
Net income 2023 113 M - -
Net Debt 2023 72,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,8x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 2 785 M 2 785 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Albany International Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 89,36 $
Average target price 95,20 $
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew William Higgins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Erland E. Kailbourne Independent Director
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Scannell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.-9.36%2 785
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.50%12 727
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.50%9 229
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-25.91%7 706
VALMET OYJ18.60%5 970
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA6.28%4 968
