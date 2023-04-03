Albany International : Financial Document

our strategy

Focus on markets in which we have the basis for sustainable competitive advantage through the application of advanced material engineering and consistent investments in talent and technology, while delivering exceptional value to our customers.

our objective

Maintain the market leadership position and profitability of our Machine Clothing business, while growing our Albany Engineered Composites business.

our investment proposition

Industry leader in Machine Clothing with proprietary solutions delivering predictable and strong free cash flow 1 .

. Highly attractive & differentiated composites business with ample opportunity to grow both near and long-term.

long-term. Long history of strong balance sheet, solid execution, and prudent capital management.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.

Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.