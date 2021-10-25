Albany International : Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K 10/25/2021 | 04:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Albany International Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results Raises 2021 Guidance Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization ROCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 25, 2021--Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reported operating results for its third quarter of 2021, which ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, the company raised its full year financial guidance for 2021. Albany's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million. "We are reporting another quarter of solid performance," said Bill Higgins, President and CEO. "Revenues of $232 million increased 9.6%. The Albany team delivered another strong quarter with solid growth in both businesses. Machine Clothing segment sales grew 11% from 2020's third quarter and sustained excellent operating performance and margins. Engineered composites grew again in the quarter and is well positioned for stronger growth as military and commercial programs, led by single aisle aircraft, kick in. "We are in excellent financial health with low debt and strong free cash flow. To that end, the Board of Directors has authorized a $200 million share repurchase program expanding the capital allocation options available to us," concluded Higgins. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021: Net sales were $232.4 million, up 9.6%, or 8.8% after adjusting for currency translation, when compared to the prior year.

Gross profit of $92.0 million was 5.4% higher than the $87.3 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Selling, Technical, General, and Research (STG&R) expenses were $47.4 million, compared to $47.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Operating income was $44.5 million, compared to $38.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 15%.

The effective tax rate was 29.4%, compared to 24.7% for the third quarter of 2020. A higher share of our global profits generated in jurisdictions with higher tax rates combined with less favorable discrete income tax adjustments contributed to the higher tax rate this quarter compared to that for the third-quarter 2020.

Net income attributable to the Company was $30.9 million ($0.95 per share), compared to $29.6 million ($0.92 per share) in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure) was $0.83 per share, compared to $0.96 per share for the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $60.2 million, compared to $61.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2.6%. Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company was awarded $5.8 million under the U.S. Government's Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program (AMJP). The adjusted results presented in the tables below exclude the impact of the AMJP award as management does not believe that the award is reflective of ongoing operational performance. "The results of the third quarter are reflective of the strategic positioning of our businesses and continued excellent operational performance across our operations. We are again raising our guidance for 2021," said Stephen Nolan, Chief Financial Officer. "We recognize there are risks ahead in terms of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures. However, the Company is very well positioned with excellent customer relationships, a strong and growing business base and in-demand advanced technologies that are expected to drive long-term business growth." Outlook for Full-Year 2021 Albany International is updating its financial guidance for the full-year 2021: Total company revenue between $900 and $920 million;

Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, between 28% and 30%;

Total company depreciation and amortization of approximately $75 million;

Capital expenditures in the range of $40 to $50 million;

GAAP earnings per share between $3.23 and $3.38 and Adjusted earnings per share between $3.15 and $3.30;

Total company Adjusted EBITDA between $230 to $240 million;

Machine Clothing revenue between $600 to $610 million;

Machine Clothing Adjusted EBITDA between $215 and $225 million;

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) revenue between $300 to $310 million; and

Albany Engineered Composites Adjusted EBITDA between $65 to $70 million. Share Repurchase Authorization On October 25, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase shares of up to $200 million through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, and to determine the prices, times and amounts. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion. The share repurchase program does not have an expiration date. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be based on the Company's liquidity, general business and market conditions, debt covenant restrictions and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities and capital structure.







ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales

$ 232,442 $ 211,999 $ 689,322 $ 673,753 Cost of goods sold

140,400 124,697 407,006 393,999

Gross profit

92,042 87,302 282,316 279,754 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

37,696 39,518 116,899 118,167 Technical and research expenses

9,673 8,301 28,916 26,304 Restructuring expenses, net

187 710 230 4,189

Operating income

44,486 38,773 136,271 131,094 Interest expense, net

3,734 2,242 11,521 10,042 Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) grant

(5,832 ) - (5,832 ) - Other expense/(income), net

2,753 (2,745 ) 4,215 13,915 Income before income taxes

43,831 39,276 126,367 107,137 Income tax expense

12,889 9,686 36,375 37,504

Net income

30,942 29,590 89,992 69,633 Net income/(loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest

80 1 150 (1,419 ) Net income attributable to the Company

$ 30,862 $ 29,589 $ 89,842 $ 71,052

Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic

$ 0.95 $ 0.92 $ 2.78 $ 2.20

Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted

$ 0.95 $ 0.91 $ 2.77 $ 2.20

Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

32,381 32,337 32,369 32,326

Diluted

32,434 32,344 32,424 32,333

Dividends declared per share, Class A and Class B

$ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.60 $ 0.57







ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)









September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 286,217 $ 241,316 Accounts receivable, net

199,124 188,423 Contract assets, net

115,924 139,289 Inventories

118,129 110,478 Income taxes prepaid and receivable

3,509 5,940 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

29,021 31,830 Total current assets

$ 751,924 $ 717,276

Property, plant and equipment, net

426,806 448,554 Intangibles, net

41,020 46,869 Goodwill

183,568 187,553 Deferred income taxes

30,538 38,757 Noncurrent receivables, net

33,471 36,265 Other assets

72,916 74,662 Total assets

$ 1,540,243 $ 1,549,936

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable

$ 54,397 $ 49,173 Accrued liabilities

112,481 125,459 Current maturities of long-term debt

- 9 Income taxes payable

14,623 16,222 Total current liabilities

181,501 190,863

Long-term debt

350,000 398,000 Other noncurrent liabilities

117,057 130,424 Deferred taxes and other liabilities

11,352 10,784 Total liabilities

659,910 730,071

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized 2,000,000 shares; none issued

- - Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 40,759,527 issued in 2021 and 39,115,405 in 2020

41 39 Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,154 in 2021 and 1,617,998 in 2020

- 2 Additional paid in capital

436,079 433,696 Retained earnings

841,162 770,746 Accumulated items of other comprehensive income:

Translation adjustments

(100,327 ) (83,203 ) Pension and postretirement liability adjustments

(39,059 ) (39,661 ) Derivative valuation adjustment

(5,525 ) (9,544 ) Treasury stock (Class A), at cost; 8,379,804 shares in 2021 and 8,391,011 in 2020

(255,768 ) (256,009 ) Total Company shareholders' equity

876,603 816,066 Noncontrolling interest

3,730 3,799 Total equity

880,333 819,865 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,540,243 $ 1,549,936







ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

$ 30,942 $ 29,590 $ 89,992 $ 69,633 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

15,925 16,285 48,485 47,289 Amortization

2,289 1,997 6,862 7,017 Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities

1,606 3,074 7,022 12,434 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

25 303 563 536 Non-cash interest expense

283 (309 ) 593 (138 ) Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock

606 80 2,232 596 Provision for credit losses from uncollected receivables and contract assets

(1,075 ) (105 ) (1,158 ) 1,664 Foreign currency remeasurement loss/(gain) on intercompany loans

480 169 (551 ) 15,750 Fair value adjustment on foreign currency options

29 (64 ) 169 -

Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided/(used) cash:

Accounts receivable

(10,927 ) (2,048 ) (14,292 ) 6,069 Contract assets

(3,473 ) (7,923 ) 22,170 (27,932 ) Inventories

546 4,585 (9,838 ) (20,043 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,949 (4,532 ) 2,444 (6,989 ) Income taxes prepaid and receivable

2,717 (454 ) 2,408 (662 ) Accounts payable

(296 ) (5,108 ) 4,312 (15,491 ) Accrued liabilities

5,112 2,838 (12,311 ) (8,063 ) Income taxes payable

2,871 1,786 (1,085 ) 3,741 Noncurrent receivables

1,245 (228 ) 2,832 169 Other noncurrent liabilities

(1,319 ) 111 (5,582 ) (413 ) Other, net

1,324 (388 ) 3,232 (1,474 ) Net cash provided by operating activities

52,859 39,659 148,499 83,693

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(8,918 ) (9,349 ) (31,754 ) (31,320 ) Purchased software

(106 ) (109 ) (394 ) (155 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(9,024 ) (9,458 ) (32,148 ) (31,475 )

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from borrowings

- - 8,000 70,000 Principal payments on debt

- (17,005 ) (56,009 ) (76,016 ) Principal payments on finance lease liabilities

(363 ) (335 ) (1,067 ) (6,798 ) Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance

- - (998 ) (490 ) Proceeds from options exercised

4 5 153 25 Dividends paid

(6,476 ) (6,144 ) (19,418 ) (18,424 ) Net cash used in financing activities

(6,835 ) (23,479 ) (69,339 ) (31,703 )

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(4,113 ) 4,545 (2,111 ) (751 )

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

32,887 11,267 44,901 19,764 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

253,330 204,037 241,316 195,540 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 286,217 $ 215,304 $ 286,217 $ 215,304 Financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures The following tables present Net sales and the effect of changes in currency translation rates:



















(in thousands, except percentages)

Net sales as

reported, Q3 2021

Increase due to

changes in currency

translation rates

Q3 2021 sales

on same basis

as Q3 2020 currency

translation rates

Net sales as

reported, Q3 2020

% Change compared

to Q3 2020, excluding

currency rate effects Machine Clothing

$ 154,171

$ 1,688

$ 152,483



$ 138,747

9.9 % Albany Engineered Composites

78,271

90

78,181



73,252

6.7 % Consolidated total

$ 232,442

$ 1,778

$ 230,664



$ 211,999

8.8 %









(in thousands, except percentages)

Net sales as

reported, YTD 2021

Increase due to

changes in currency

translation rates

YTD 2021 sales

on same basis

as 2020 currency

translation rates

Net sales as

reported, YTD 2020

% Change compared

to 2020, excluding

currency rate effects Machine Clothing

$ 462,298

$ 11,829

$ 450,469



$ 428,782

5.1 % Albany Engineered Composites

227,024

2,356

224,668



244,971

(8.3 )% Consolidated total

$ 689,322

$ 14,185

$ 675,137



$ 673,753

0.2 % The following tables present Gross profit and Gross profit margin: (in thousands, except percentages)

Gross profit,

Q3 2021

Gross profit margin,

Q3 2021 Gross profit,

Q3 2020

Gross profit margin,

Q3 2020 Machine Clothing

$ 79,437

51.5 % $ 71,471

51.5 % Albany Engineered Composites

12,605

16.1 % 15,831

21.6 % Consolidated total

$ 92,042

39.6 % $ 87,302

41.2 % (in thousands, except percentages)

Gross profit,

YTD 2021

Gross profit margin,

YTD 2021

Gross profit,

YTD 2020

Gross profit margin,

YTD 2020 Machine Clothing

$ 240,427

52.0 %

$ 227,734

53.1 % Albany Engineered Composites

41,889

18.5 %

52,020

21.2 % Consolidated total

$ 282,316

41.0 %

$ 279,754

41.5 % A reconciliation from operating income/(loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the current-year and comparable prior-year periods has been calculated as follows: Three months ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands)

Machine Clothing

Albany Engineered Composites

Corporate expenses and other

Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)

$ 55,467

$ 2,917

$ (13,898 )

$ 44,486 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)

-

-

(13,544 )

(13,544 ) Net income/(loss) (GAAP)

55,467

2,917

(27,442 )

30,942 Interest expense, net

-

-

3,734

3,734 Income tax expense

-

-

12,889

12,889 Depreciation and amortization expense

5,014

12,265

935

18,214 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

60,481

15,182

(9,884 )

65,779 Restructuring expenses, net

251

(81 )

17

187 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses

(1,571 )

31

472

(1,068 ) AMJP grant

-

963

(5,832 )

(4,869 ) Acquisition/integration costs

-

297

-

297 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

(95 )

-

(95 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 59,161

$ 16,297

$ (15,227 )

$ 60,231 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)

38.4 %

20.8 %

-

25.9 %















Three months ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands)

Machine Clothing

Albany Engineered Composites

Corporate expenses and other

Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)

$ 45,699

$ 6,828

$ (13,754 )

$ 38,773 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)

-

-

(9,183 )

(9,183 ) Net income/(loss) (GAAP)

45,699

6,828

(22,937 )

29,590 Interest expense, net

-

-

2,242

2,242 Income tax expense

-

-

9,686

9,686 Depreciation and amortization expense

5,074

12,236

972

18,282 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

50,773

19,064

(10,037 )

59,800 Restructuring expenses, net

384

358

(32 )

710 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses

1,422

(226 )

(144 )

1,052 Acquisition/integration costs

-

291

-

291 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

(22 )

-

(22 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 52,579

$ 19,465

$ (10,213 )

$ 61,831 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)

37.9 %

26.6 %

-

29.2 % Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands)

Machine Clothing

Albany Engineered Composites

Corporate expenses and other

Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)

$ 161,731

$ 13,019

$ (38,479 )

$ 136,271 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)

-

-

(46,279 )

(46,279 ) Net income/(loss) (GAAP)

161,731

13,019

(84,758 )

89,992 Interest expense, net

-

-

11,521

11,521 Income tax expense

-

-

36,375

36,375 Depreciation and amortization expense

15,272

37,326

2,749

55,347 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

177,003

50,345

(34,113 )

193,235 Restructuring expenses, net

193

(40 )

77

230 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses

(156 )

363

813

1,020 AMJP grant

-

963

(5,832 )

(4,869 ) Acquisition/integration costs

-

911

-

911 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

(206 )

-

(206 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 177,040

$ 52,336

$ (39,055 )

$ 190,321 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)

38.3 %

23.1 %

- %

27.6 %







Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands)

Machine Clothing

Albany Engineered Composites

Corporate expenses and other

Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)

$ 149,418

$ 22,749

$ (41,073 )

$ 131,094 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)

-

-

(61,461 )

(61,461 ) Net income/(loss) (GAAP)

149,418

22,749

(102,534 )

69,633 Interest expense, net

-

-

10,042

10,042 Income tax expense

-

-

37,504

37,504 Depreciation and amortization expense

15,142

36,192

2,972

54,306 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

164,560

58,941

(52,016 )

171,485 Restructuring expenses, net

1,414

2,606

169

4,189 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses

(1,265 )

501

14,705

13,941 Former CEO termination costs

-

-

2,742

2,742 Acquisition/integration costs

-

867

-

867 Pre-tax loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

1,412

-

1,412 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 164,709

$ 64,327

$ (34,400 )

$ 194,636 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)

38.4 %

26.3 %

-

28.9 % Per share impact of the adjustments to earnings per share are as follows:















Three months ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre tax Amounts

Tax Effect

After tax Effect

Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net

$ 187

$ 55

$ 132

$ 0.00 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses

(1,068 )

(314 )

(754 )

(0.02 ) AMJP grant

(4,869 )

(1,446 )

(3,423 )

(0.11 ) Acquisition/integration costs

297

89

208

0.01







Three months ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre tax Amounts

Tax Effect

After tax Effect

Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net

$ 710

$ 232

$ 478

$ 0.01 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses

1,052

526

526

0.02 Acquisition/integration costs

291

87

204

0.01







Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre tax Amounts

Tax Effect

After tax Effect

Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net

$ 230

$ 67

$ 163

$ 0.00 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses

1,020

332

688

0.02 AMJP grant

(4,869 )

(1,446 )

(3,423 )

(0.11 ) Acquisition/integration costs

911

273

638

0.03







Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre tax Amounts

Tax Effect

After tax Effect

Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net

$ 4,189

$ 1,377

$ 2,812

$ 0.08 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)

13,941

(483 )

14,424

0.46 Former CEO termination costs

2,742

713

2,029

0.06 Acquisition/integration costs

867

259

608

0.03 (a) In Q1 2020, the company recorded losses of approximately $17 million in jurisdictions where it cannot record a tax benefit from the losses, which results in an unusual relationship between the pre-tax and after-tax amounts. The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share:









Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, Per share amounts (Basic)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.95

$ 0.92

$ 2.78

$ 2.20 Adjustments, after tax:







Restructuring expenses, net

-

0.01

-

0.08 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses

(0.02 )

0.02

0.02

0.46 AMJP grant

(0.11 )

-

(0.11 )

- Former CEO termination costs

-

-

-

0.06 Acquisition/integration costs

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03 Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.83

$ 0.96

$ 2.72

$ 2.83 The calculations of net debt are as follows:















(in thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Current maturities of long-term debt

$ -



$ 2

$ 9 Long-term debt

350,000

350,000

384,000

398,000 Total debt

350,000

350,000

384,002

398,009 Cash and cash equivalents

286,217

253,330

237,871

241,316 Net debt (non GAAP)

$ 63,783

$ 96,670

$ 146,131

$ 156,693































The tables below provide a reconciliation of forecasted full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measures) to the comparable GAAP measures:







Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA

Machine Clothing AEC (in millions)

Low

High Low

High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)

$ 194

$ 203 $ 14

$ 18 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

-

- (1 )

(1 ) Interest expense, net

-

- -

- Income tax expense

-

- -

- Depreciation and amortization

20

21 49

50 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

214

224 62

67 Restructuring expenses, net (c)

-

- -

- Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)

1

1 -

- AMJP grant

-

- 1

1 Acquisition/integration costs (c)

-

- 1

1 Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest

-

- 1

1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 215

$ 225 $ 65

$ 70 (b) Interest, Other income/expense and Income taxes are not allocated to the business segments





Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA

Total Company

(in millions)

Low

High

Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)

$ 105

$ 110

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(1 )

(1 )

Interest expense, net

14

15

Income tax expense

41

44

Depreciation and amortization

73

74

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

232

242

Restructuring expenses, net (c)

-

-

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)

1

1

AMJP grant

(5 )

(5 )

Acquisition/integration costs (c)

1

1

Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 230

$ 240









Total Company

Forecast of Full Year 2021 Earnings per share (basic) (d)

Low

High

Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)

$ 3.23

$ 3.38

Restructuring expenses, net (c)

-

-

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)

0.01

0.01

AMJP grant

(0.11 )

(0.11 )

Acquisition/integration costs (c)

0.02

0.02

Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 3.15

$ 3.30







(c) Due to the uncertainty of these items, we are unable to forecast these items for 2021. The amount shown represents the value incurred through the third quarter. (d) Calculations based on estimated shares outstanding of 32.4 million. About Albany International Corp. Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com. Non-GAAP Measures This release, including the conference call commentary associated with this release, contains certain non-GAAP measures, including: net sales, and percent change in net sales, excluding the impact of currency translation effects (for each segment and on a consolidated basis); EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (for each segment and on a consolidated basis, represented in dollars or as a percentage of net sales); Net debt; and Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS). Such items are provided because management believes that they provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's operational performance. Presenting Net sales and increases or decreases in Net sales, after currency effects are excluded, can give management and investors insight into underlying sales trends. Net sales, or percent changes in net sales, excluding currency rate effects, are calculated by converting amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of a prior period. These amounts are then compared to the U.S. dollar amount as reported in the current period. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are performance measures that relate to the Company's continuing operations. EBITDA, or net income with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization added back, is a common indicator of financial performance used, among other things, to analyze and compare core profitability between companies and industries because it eliminates effects due to differences in financing, asset bases and taxes. The Company calculates EBITDA by removing the following from Net income: Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by: adding to EBITDA costs associated with restructuring, former CEO termination costs, and inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; adding charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; adding (or subtracting) revaluation losses (or gains); subtracting income recognized associated with government grants; subtracting (or adding) gains (or losses) from the sale of buildings or investments; subtracting insurance recovery gains in excess of previously recorded losses; adding acquisition/integration costs and subtracting (or adding) Income (or loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest in Albany Safran Composites (ASC). Adjusted EBITDA may also be presented as a percentage of net sales by dividing it by net sales. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, former CEO termination costs, government grants, acquisition/integration costs, currency revaluation, inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Restructuring expenses, while frequent in recent years, are reflective of significant reductions in manufacturing capacity and associated headcount in response to shifting markets, and not of the profitability of the business going forward as restructured. Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) is calculated by adding to (or subtracting from) net income attributable to the Company per share, on an after-tax basis: restructuring charges; former CEO severance costs; charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; foreign currency revaluation losses (or gains); acquisition-related expenses; and losses (or gains) from the sale of investments. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, as defined by the Company, may not be similar to similarly named measures of other companies. Such measures are not considered measurements under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information contained in the Company's statements of income. The Company discloses certain income and expense items on a per-share basis. The Company believes that such disclosures provide important insight into underlying quarterly earnings and are financial performance metrics commonly used by investors. The Company calculates the quarterly per-share amount for items included in continuing operations by using an income tax rate based on either the tax rates in specific countries or the estimated tax rate applied to total company results. The tax rate applied excludes income tax adjustments (discrete tax adjustments and the effect of changes in the estimated income tax rate). The after-tax amount is then divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for each period. Year-to-date earnings per-share effects are determined by adding the amounts calculated at each reporting period. Net debt is, in the opinion of the Company, helpful to investors wishing to understand what the Company's debt position would be if all available cash were applied to pay down indebtedness. The Company calculates Net debt by subtracting Cash and cash equivalents from Total debt. Total debt is calculated by adding Long-term debt, Current maturities of long-term debt, and Notes and loans payable, if any. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain statements, estimates, guidance or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "look for," "guidance," "guide," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Because forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release or in the webcast include, without limitation, statements about macroeconomic and paper-industry trends and conditions during 2021 and in future years; expectations in 2021 and in future periods of sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (both in dollars and as a percentage of net sales), Adjusted EPS, income, gross profit, gross margin, cash flows and other financial items in each of the Company's businesses, and for the Company as a whole; the timing and impact of production and development programs in the Company's AEC business segment and the sales growth potential of key AEC programs, as well as AEC as a whole; the amount and timing of capital expenditures, future tax rates and cash paid for taxes, depreciation and amortization; future debt and net debt levels and debt covenant ratios; and changes in currency rates and their impact on future revaluation gains and losses. Furthermore, a change in any one or more of the foregoing factors could have a material effect on the Company's financial results in any period. Such statements are based on current expectations, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Statements expressing management's assessments of the growth potential of its businesses, or referring to earlier assessments of such potential, are not intended as forecasts of actual future growth, and should not be relied on as such. While management believes such assessments to have a reasonable basis, such assessments are, by their nature, inherently uncertain. This release and earlier releases set forth a number of assumptions regarding these assessments, including historical results, independent forecasts regarding the markets in which these businesses operate, and the timing and magnitude of orders for our customers' products. Contacts John Hobbs

603-330-5897

john.hobbs@albint.com

603-330-5897

john.hobbs@albint.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Albany International Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:55:08 UTC.

