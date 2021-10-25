Albany International : Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
10/25/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
Albany International Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results
Raises 2021 Guidance
Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
ROCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 25, 2021--Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reported operating results for its third quarter of 2021, which ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, the company raised its full year financial guidance for 2021. Albany's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million.
"We are reporting another quarter of solid performance," said Bill Higgins, President and CEO. "Revenues of $232 million increased 9.6%. The Albany team delivered another strong quarter with solid growth in both businesses. Machine Clothing segment sales grew 11% from 2020's third quarter and sustained excellent operating performance and margins. Engineered composites grew again in the quarter and is well positioned for stronger growth as military and commercial programs, led by single aisle aircraft, kick in.
"We are in excellent financial health with low debt and strong free cash flow. To that end, the Board of Directors has authorized a $200 million share repurchase program expanding the capital allocation options available to us," concluded Higgins.
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021:
Net sales were $232.4 million, up 9.6%, or 8.8% after adjusting for currency translation, when compared to the prior year.
Gross profit of $92.0 million was 5.4% higher than the $87.3 million reported for the same period of 2020.
Selling, Technical, General, and Research (STG&R) expenses were $47.4 million, compared to $47.8 million in the same period of 2020.
Operating income was $44.5 million, compared to $38.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 15%.
The effective tax rate was 29.4%, compared to 24.7% for the third quarter of 2020. A higher share of our global profits generated in jurisdictions with higher tax rates combined with less favorable discrete income tax adjustments contributed to the higher tax rate this quarter compared to that for the third-quarter 2020.
Net income attributable to the Company was $30.9 million ($0.95 per share), compared to $29.6 million ($0.92 per share) in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure) was $0.83 per share, compared to $0.96 per share for the same period of last year.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $60.2 million, compared to $61.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2.6%.
Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company was awarded $5.8 million under the U.S. Government's Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program (AMJP). The adjusted results presented in the tables below exclude the impact of the AMJP award as management does not believe that the award is reflective of ongoing operational performance.
"The results of the third quarter are reflective of the strategic positioning of our businesses and continued excellent operational performance across our operations. We are again raising our guidance for 2021," said Stephen Nolan, Chief Financial Officer. "We recognize there are risks ahead in terms of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures. However, the Company is very well positioned with excellent customer relationships, a strong and growing business base and in-demand advanced technologies that are expected to drive long-term business growth."
Outlook for Full-Year 2021
Albany International is updating its financial guidance for the full-year 2021:
Total company revenue between $900 and $920 million;
Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, between 28% and 30%;
Total company depreciation and amortization of approximately $75 million;
Capital expenditures in the range of $40 to $50 million;
GAAP earnings per share between $3.23 and $3.38 and Adjusted earnings per share between $3.15 and $3.30;
Total company Adjusted EBITDA between $230 to $240 million;
Machine Clothing revenue between $600 to $610 million;
Machine Clothing Adjusted EBITDA between $215 and $225 million;
Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) revenue between $300 to $310 million; and
Albany Engineered Composites Adjusted EBITDA between $65 to $70 million.
Share Repurchase Authorization
On October 25, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase shares of up to $200 million through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, and to determine the prices, times and amounts. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion. The share repurchase program does not have an expiration date. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be based on the Company's liquidity, general business and market conditions, debt covenant restrictions and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities and capital structure.
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
232,442
$
211,999
$
689,322
$
673,753
Cost of goods sold
140,400
124,697
407,006
393,999
Gross profit
92,042
87,302
282,316
279,754
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
37,696
39,518
116,899
118,167
Technical and research expenses
9,673
8,301
28,916
26,304
Restructuring expenses, net
187
710
230
4,189
Operating income
44,486
38,773
136,271
131,094
Interest expense, net
3,734
2,242
11,521
10,042
Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) grant
(5,832
)
-
(5,832
)
-
Other expense/(income), net
2,753
(2,745
)
4,215
13,915
Income before income taxes
43,831
39,276
126,367
107,137
Income tax expense
12,889
9,686
36,375
37,504
Net income
30,942
29,590
89,992
69,633
Net income/(loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest
80
1
150
(1,419
)
Net income attributable to the Company
$
30,862
$
29,589
$
89,842
$
71,052
Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic
$
0.95
$
0.92
$
2.78
$
2.20
Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted
$
0.95
$
0.91
$
2.77
$
2.20
Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
32,381
32,337
32,369
32,326
Diluted
32,434
32,344
32,424
32,333
Dividends declared per share, Class A and Class B
$
0.20
$
0.19
$
0.60
$
0.57
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
286,217
$
241,316
Accounts receivable, net
199,124
188,423
Contract assets, net
115,924
139,289
Inventories
118,129
110,478
Income taxes prepaid and receivable
3,509
5,940
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
29,021
31,830
Total current assets
$
751,924
$
717,276
Property, plant and equipment, net
426,806
448,554
Intangibles, net
41,020
46,869
Goodwill
183,568
187,553
Deferred income taxes
30,538
38,757
Noncurrent receivables, net
33,471
36,265
Other assets
72,916
74,662
Total assets
$
1,540,243
$
1,549,936
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
54,397
$
49,173
Accrued liabilities
112,481
125,459
Current maturities of long-term debt
-
9
Income taxes payable
14,623
16,222
Total current liabilities
181,501
190,863
Long-term debt
350,000
398,000
Other noncurrent liabilities
117,057
130,424
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
11,352
10,784
Total liabilities
659,910
730,071
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized 2,000,000 shares; none issued
-
-
Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 40,759,527 issued in 2021 and 39,115,405 in 2020
41
39
Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,154 in 2021 and 1,617,998 in 2020
-
2
Additional paid in capital
436,079
433,696
Retained earnings
841,162
770,746
Accumulated items of other comprehensive income:
Translation adjustments
(100,327
)
(83,203
)
Pension and postretirement liability adjustments
(39,059
)
(39,661
)
Derivative valuation adjustment
(5,525
)
(9,544
)
Treasury stock (Class A), at cost; 8,379,804 shares in 2021 and 8,391,011 in 2020
(255,768
)
(256,009
)
Total Company shareholders' equity
876,603
816,066
Noncontrolling interest
3,730
3,799
Total equity
880,333
819,865
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,540,243
$
1,549,936
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
30,942
$
29,590
$
89,992
$
69,633
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
15,925
16,285
48,485
47,289
Amortization
2,289
1,997
6,862
7,017
Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities
1,606
3,074
7,022
12,434
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
25
303
563
536
Non-cash interest expense
283
(309
)
593
(138
)
Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock
606
80
2,232
596
Provision for credit losses from uncollected receivables and contract assets
(1,075
)
(105
)
(1,158
)
1,664
Foreign currency remeasurement loss/(gain) on intercompany loans
480
169
(551
)
15,750
Fair value adjustment on foreign currency options
29
(64
)
169
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided/(used) cash:
Accounts receivable
(10,927
)
(2,048
)
(14,292
)
6,069
Contract assets
(3,473
)
(7,923
)
22,170
(27,932
)
Inventories
546
4,585
(9,838
)
(20,043
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,949
(4,532
)
2,444
(6,989
)
Income taxes prepaid and receivable
2,717
(454
)
2,408
(662
)
Accounts payable
(296
)
(5,108
)
4,312
(15,491
)
Accrued liabilities
5,112
2,838
(12,311
)
(8,063
)
Income taxes payable
2,871
1,786
(1,085
)
3,741
Noncurrent receivables
1,245
(228
)
2,832
169
Other noncurrent liabilities
(1,319
)
111
(5,582
)
(413
)
Other, net
1,324
(388
)
3,232
(1,474
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,859
39,659
148,499
83,693
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(8,918
)
(9,349
)
(31,754
)
(31,320
)
Purchased software
(106
)
(109
)
(394
)
(155
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,024
)
(9,458
)
(32,148
)
(31,475
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
8,000
70,000
Principal payments on debt
-
(17,005
)
(56,009
)
(76,016
)
Principal payments on finance lease liabilities
(363
)
(335
)
(1,067
)
(6,798
)
Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance
-
-
(998
)
(490
)
Proceeds from options exercised
4
5
153
25
Dividends paid
(6,476
)
(6,144
)
(19,418
)
(18,424
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,835
)
(23,479
)
(69,339
)
(31,703
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,113
)
4,545
(2,111
)
(751
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
32,887
11,267
44,901
19,764
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
253,330
204,037
241,316
195,540
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
286,217
$
215,304
$
286,217
$
215,304
Financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures
The following tables present Net sales and the effect of changes in currency translation rates:
(in thousands, except percentages)
Net sales as
reported, Q3 2021
Increase due to
changes in currency
translation rates
Q3 2021 sales
on same basis
as Q3 2020 currency
translation rates
Net sales as
reported, Q3 2020
% Change compared
to Q3 2020, excluding
currency rate effects
Machine Clothing
$
154,171
$
1,688
$
152,483
$
138,747
9.9
%
Albany Engineered Composites
78,271
90
78,181
73,252
6.7
%
Consolidated total
$
232,442
$
1,778
$
230,664
$
211,999
8.8
%
(in thousands, except percentages)
Net sales as
reported, YTD 2021
Increase due to
changes in currency
translation rates
YTD 2021 sales
on same basis
as 2020 currency
translation rates
Net sales as
reported, YTD 2020
% Change compared
to 2020, excluding
currency rate effects
Machine Clothing
$
462,298
$
11,829
$
450,469
$
428,782
5.1
%
Albany Engineered Composites
227,024
2,356
224,668
244,971
(8.3
)%
Consolidated total
$
689,322
$
14,185
$
675,137
$
673,753
0.2
%
The following tables present Gross profit and Gross profit margin:
(in thousands, except percentages)
Gross profit,
Q3 2021
Gross profit margin,
Q3 2021
Gross profit,
Q3 2020
Gross profit margin,
Q3 2020
Machine Clothing
$
79,437
51.5
%
$
71,471
51.5
%
Albany Engineered Composites
12,605
16.1
%
15,831
21.6
%
Consolidated total
$
92,042
39.6
%
$
87,302
41.2
%
(in thousands, except percentages)
Gross profit,
YTD 2021
Gross profit margin,
YTD 2021
Gross profit,
YTD 2020
Gross profit margin,
YTD 2020
Machine Clothing
$
240,427
52.0
%
$
227,734
53.1
%
Albany Engineered Composites
41,889
18.5
%
52,020
21.2
%
Consolidated total
$
282,316
41.0
%
$
279,754
41.5
%
A reconciliation from operating income/(loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the current-year and comparable prior-year periods has been calculated as follows:
Three months ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
55,467
$
2,917
$
(13,898
)
$
44,486
Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)
-
-
(13,544
)
(13,544
)
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
55,467
2,917
(27,442
)
30,942
Interest expense, net
-
-
3,734
3,734
Income tax expense
-
-
12,889
12,889
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,014
12,265
935
18,214
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
60,481
15,182
(9,884
)
65,779
Restructuring expenses, net
251
(81
)
17
187
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(1,571
)
31
472
(1,068
)
AMJP grant
-
963
(5,832
)
(4,869
)
Acquisition/integration costs
-
297
-
297
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(95
)
-
(95
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
59,161
$
16,297
$
(15,227
)
$
60,231
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)
38.4
%
20.8
%
-
25.9
%
Three months ended September 30, 2020
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
45,699
$
6,828
$
(13,754
)
$
38,773
Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)
-
-
(9,183
)
(9,183
)
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
45,699
6,828
(22,937
)
29,590
Interest expense, net
-
-
2,242
2,242
Income tax expense
-
-
9,686
9,686
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,074
12,236
972
18,282
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
50,773
19,064
(10,037
)
59,800
Restructuring expenses, net
384
358
(32
)
710
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
1,422
(226
)
(144
)
1,052
Acquisition/integration costs
-
291
-
291
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(22
)
-
(22
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
52,579
$
19,465
$
(10,213
)
$
61,831
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)
37.9
%
26.6
%
-
29.2
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
161,731
$
13,019
$
(38,479
)
$
136,271
Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)
-
-
(46,279
)
(46,279
)
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
161,731
13,019
(84,758
)
89,992
Interest expense, net
-
-
11,521
11,521
Income tax expense
-
-
36,375
36,375
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,272
37,326
2,749
55,347
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
177,003
50,345
(34,113
)
193,235
Restructuring expenses, net
193
(40
)
77
230
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(156
)
363
813
1,020
AMJP grant
-
963
(5,832
)
(4,869
)
Acquisition/integration costs
-
911
-
911
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(206
)
-
(206
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
177,040
$
52,336
$
(39,055
)
$
190,321
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)
38.3
%
23.1
%
-
%
27.6
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
149,418
$
22,749
$
(41,073
)
$
131,094
Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)
-
-
(61,461
)
(61,461
)
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
149,418
22,749
(102,534
)
69,633
Interest expense, net
-
-
10,042
10,042
Income tax expense
-
-
37,504
37,504
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,142
36,192
2,972
54,306
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
164,560
58,941
(52,016
)
171,485
Restructuring expenses, net
1,414
2,606
169
4,189
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(1,265
)
501
14,705
13,941
Former CEO termination costs
-
-
2,742
2,742
Acquisition/integration costs
-
867
-
867
Pre-tax loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
1,412
-
1,412
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
164,709
$
64,327
$
(34,400
)
$
194,636
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)
38.4
%
26.3
%
-
28.9
%
Per share impact of the adjustments to earnings per share are as follows:
Three months ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
187
$
55
$
132
$
0.00
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(1,068
)
(314
)
(754
)
(0.02
)
AMJP grant
(4,869
)
(1,446
)
(3,423
)
(0.11
)
Acquisition/integration costs
297
89
208
0.01
Three months ended September 30, 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
710
$
232
$
478
$
0.01
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
1,052
526
526
0.02
Acquisition/integration costs
291
87
204
0.01
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
230
$
67
$
163
$
0.00
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
1,020
332
688
0.02
AMJP grant
(4,869
)
(1,446
)
(3,423
)
(0.11
)
Acquisition/integration costs
911
273
638
0.03
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
4,189
$
1,377
$
2,812
$
0.08
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
13,941
(483
)
14,424
0.46
Former CEO termination costs
2,742
713
2,029
0.06
Acquisition/integration costs
867
259
608
0.03
(a) In Q1 2020, the company recorded losses of approximately $17 million in jurisdictions where it cannot record a tax benefit from the losses, which results in an unusual relationship between the pre-tax and after-tax amounts.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Per share amounts (Basic)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.95
$
0.92
$
2.78
$
2.20
Adjustments, after tax:
Restructuring expenses, net
-
0.01
-
0.08
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(0.02
)
0.02
0.02
0.46
AMJP grant
(0.11
)
-
(0.11
)
-
Former CEO termination costs
-
-
-
0.06
Acquisition/integration costs
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.83
$
0.96
$
2.72
$
2.83
The calculations of net debt are as follows:
(in thousands)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
-
$
2
$
9
Long-term debt
350,000
350,000
384,000
398,000
Total debt
350,000
350,000
384,002
398,009
Cash and cash equivalents
286,217
253,330
237,871
241,316
Net debt (non GAAP)
$
63,783
$
96,670
$
146,131
$
156,693
The tables below provide a reconciliation of forecasted full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measures) to the comparable GAAP measures:
Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA
Machine Clothing
AEC
(in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)
$
194
$
203
$
14
$
18
Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
20
21
49
50
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
214
224
62
67
Restructuring expenses, net (c)
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)
1
1
-
-
AMJP grant
-
-
1
1
Acquisition/integration costs (c)
-
-
1
1
Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
215
$
225
$
65
$
70
(b) Interest, Other income/expense and Income taxes are not allocated to the business segments
Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA
Total Company
(in millions)
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)
$
105
$
110
Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(1
)
(1
)
Interest expense, net
14
15
Income tax expense
41
44
Depreciation and amortization
73
74
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
232
242
Restructuring expenses, net (c)
-
-
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)
1
1
AMJP grant
(5
)
(5
)
Acquisition/integration costs (c)
1
1
Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
230
$
240
Total Company
Forecast of Full Year 2021 Earnings per share (basic) (d)
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)
$
3.23
$
3.38
Restructuring expenses, net (c)
-
-
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)
0.01
0.01
AMJP grant
(0.11
)
(0.11
)
Acquisition/integration costs (c)
0.02
0.02
Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
3.15
$
3.30
(c) Due to the uncertainty of these items, we are unable to forecast these items for 2021. The amount shown represents the value incurred through the third quarter.
(d) Calculations based on estimated shares outstanding of 32.4 million.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release, including the conference call commentary associated with this release, contains certain non-GAAP measures, including: net sales, and percent change in net sales, excluding the impact of currency translation effects (for each segment and on a consolidated basis); EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (for each segment and on a consolidated basis, represented in dollars or as a percentage of net sales); Net debt; and Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS). Such items are provided because management believes that they provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's operational performance.
Presenting Net sales and increases or decreases in Net sales, after currency effects are excluded, can give management and investors insight into underlying sales trends. Net sales, or percent changes in net sales, excluding currency rate effects, are calculated by converting amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of a prior period. These amounts are then compared to the U.S. dollar amount as reported in the current period.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are performance measures that relate to the Company's continuing operations. EBITDA, or net income with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization added back, is a common indicator of financial performance used, among other things, to analyze and compare core profitability between companies and industries because it eliminates effects due to differences in financing, asset bases and taxes. The Company calculates EBITDA by removing the following from Net income: Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by: adding to EBITDA costs associated with restructuring, former CEO termination costs, and inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; adding charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; adding (or subtracting) revaluation losses (or gains); subtracting income recognized associated with government grants; subtracting (or adding) gains (or losses) from the sale of buildings or investments; subtracting insurance recovery gains in excess of previously recorded losses; adding acquisition/integration costs and subtracting (or adding) Income (or loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest in Albany Safran Composites (ASC). Adjusted EBITDA may also be presented as a percentage of net sales by dividing it by net sales. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, former CEO termination costs, government grants, acquisition/integration costs, currency revaluation, inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Restructuring expenses, while frequent in recent years, are reflective of significant reductions in manufacturing capacity and associated headcount in response to shifting markets, and not of the profitability of the business going forward as restructured. Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) is calculated by adding to (or subtracting from) net income attributable to the Company per share, on an after-tax basis: restructuring charges; former CEO severance costs; charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; foreign currency revaluation losses (or gains); acquisition-related expenses; and losses (or gains) from the sale of investments.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, as defined by the Company, may not be similar to similarly named measures of other companies. Such measures are not considered measurements under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information contained in the Company's statements of income.
The Company discloses certain income and expense items on a per-share basis. The Company believes that such disclosures provide important insight into underlying quarterly earnings and are financial performance metrics commonly used by investors. The Company calculates the quarterly per-share amount for items included in continuing operations by using an income tax rate based on either the tax rates in specific countries or the estimated tax rate applied to total company results. The tax rate applied excludes income tax adjustments (discrete tax adjustments and the effect of changes in the estimated income tax rate). The after-tax amount is then divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for each period. Year-to-date earnings per-share effects are determined by adding the amounts calculated at each reporting period.
Net debt is, in the opinion of the Company, helpful to investors wishing to understand what the Company's debt position would be if all available cash were applied to pay down indebtedness. The Company calculates Net debt by subtracting Cash and cash equivalents from Total debt. Total debt is calculated by adding Long-term debt, Current maturities of long-term debt, and Notes and loans payable, if any.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements, estimates, guidance or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "look for," "guidance," "guide," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Because forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this release or in the webcast include, without limitation, statements about macroeconomic and paper-industry trends and conditions during 2021 and in future years; expectations in 2021 and in future periods of sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (both in dollars and as a percentage of net sales), Adjusted EPS, income, gross profit, gross margin, cash flows and other financial items in each of the Company's businesses, and for the Company as a whole; the timing and impact of production and development programs in the Company's AEC business segment and the sales growth potential of key AEC programs, as well as AEC as a whole; the amount and timing of capital expenditures, future tax rates and cash paid for taxes, depreciation and amortization; future debt and net debt levels and debt covenant ratios; and changes in currency rates and their impact on future revaluation gains and losses. Furthermore, a change in any one or more of the foregoing factors could have a material effect on the Company's financial results in any period. Such statements are based on current expectations, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Statements expressing management's assessments of the growth potential of its businesses, or referring to earlier assessments of such potential, are not intended as forecasts of actual future growth, and should not be relied on as such. While management believes such assessments to have a reasonable basis, such assessments are, by their nature, inherently uncertain. This release and earlier releases set forth a number of assumptions regarding these assessments, including historical results, independent forecasts regarding the markets in which these businesses operate, and the timing and magnitude of orders for our customers' products. Historical growth rates are no guarantee of future growth, and such independent forecasts and assumptions could prove materially incorrect in some cases.
