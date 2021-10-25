Log in
    AIN   US0123481089

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
Albany International : Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K

10/25/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
Albany International Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

Raises 2021 Guidance

Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

ROCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 25, 2021--Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reported operating results for its third quarter of 2021, which ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, the company raised its full year financial guidance for 2021. Albany's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million.

"We are reporting another quarter of solid performance," said Bill Higgins, President and CEO. "Revenues of $232 million increased 9.6%. The Albany team delivered another strong quarter with solid growth in both businesses. Machine Clothing segment sales grew 11% from 2020's third quarter and sustained excellent operating performance and margins. Engineered composites grew again in the quarter and is well positioned for stronger growth as military and commercial programs, led by single aisle aircraft, kick in.

"We are in excellent financial health with low debt and strong free cash flow. To that end, the Board of Directors has authorized a $200 million share repurchase program expanding the capital allocation options available to us," concluded Higgins.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021:

  • Net sales were $232.4 million, up 9.6%, or 8.8% after adjusting for currency translation, when compared to the prior year.
  • Gross profit of $92.0 million was 5.4% higher than the $87.3 million reported for the same period of 2020.
  • Selling, Technical, General, and Research (STG&R) expenses were $47.4 million, compared to $47.8 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Operating income was $44.5 million, compared to $38.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 15%.
  • The effective tax rate was 29.4%, compared to 24.7% for the third quarter of 2020. A higher share of our global profits generated in jurisdictions with higher tax rates combined with less favorable discrete income tax adjustments contributed to the higher tax rate this quarter compared to that for the third-quarter 2020.
  • Net income attributable to the Company was $30.9 million ($0.95 per share), compared to $29.6 million ($0.92 per share) in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure) was $0.83 per share, compared to $0.96 per share for the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $60.2 million, compared to $61.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2.6%.

Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company was awarded $5.8 million under the U.S. Government's Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program (AMJP). The adjusted results presented in the tables below exclude the impact of the AMJP award as management does not believe that the award is reflective of ongoing operational performance.

"The results of the third quarter are reflective of the strategic positioning of our businesses and continued excellent operational performance across our operations. We are again raising our guidance for 2021," said Stephen Nolan, Chief Financial Officer. "We recognize there are risks ahead in terms of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures. However, the Company is very well positioned with excellent customer relationships, a strong and growing business base and in-demand advanced technologies that are expected to drive long-term business growth."

Outlook for Full-Year 2021

Albany International is updating its financial guidance for the full-year 2021:

  • Total company revenue between $900 and $920 million;
  • Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, between 28% and 30%;
  • Total company depreciation and amortization of approximately $75 million;
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $40 to $50 million;
  • GAAP earnings per share between $3.23 and $3.38 and Adjusted earnings per share between $3.15 and $3.30;
  • Total company Adjusted EBITDA between $230 to $240 million;
  • Machine Clothing revenue between $600 to $610 million;
  • Machine Clothing Adjusted EBITDA between $215 and $225 million;
  • Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) revenue between $300 to $310 million; and
  • Albany Engineered Composites Adjusted EBITDA between $65 to $70 million.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On October 25, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase shares of up to $200 million through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, and to determine the prices, times and amounts. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion. The share repurchase program does not have an expiration date. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be based on the Company's liquidity, general business and market conditions, debt covenant restrictions and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities and capital structure.





ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales


$

232,442

$

211,999

$

689,322

$

673,753

Cost of goods sold


140,400

124,697

407,006

393,999


Gross profit


92,042

87,302

282,316

279,754

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


37,696

39,518

116,899

118,167

Technical and research expenses


9,673

8,301

28,916

26,304

Restructuring expenses, net


187

710

230

4,189


Operating income


44,486

38,773

136,271

131,094

Interest expense, net


3,734

2,242

11,521

10,042

Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) grant


(5,832

)

-

(5,832

)

-

Other expense/(income), net


2,753

(2,745

)

4,215

13,915

Income before income taxes


43,831

39,276

126,367

107,137

Income tax expense


12,889

9,686

36,375

37,504


Net income


30,942

29,590

89,992

69,633

Net income/(loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest


80

1

150

(1,419

)

Net income attributable to the Company


$

30,862

$

29,589

$

89,842

$

71,052


Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic


$

0.95

$

0.92

$

2.78

$

2.20


Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted


$

0.95

$

0.91

$

2.77

$

2.20


Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share:


Basic


32,381

32,337

32,369

32,326


Diluted


32,434

32,344

32,424

32,333


Dividends declared per share, Class A and Class B


$

0.20

$

0.19

$

0.60

$

0.57





ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)






September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents


$

286,217

$

241,316

Accounts receivable, net


199,124

188,423

Contract assets, net


115,924

139,289

Inventories


118,129

110,478

Income taxes prepaid and receivable


3,509

5,940

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


29,021

31,830

Total current assets


$

751,924

$

717,276


Property, plant and equipment, net


426,806

448,554

Intangibles, net


41,020

46,869

Goodwill


183,568

187,553

Deferred income taxes


30,538

38,757

Noncurrent receivables, net


33,471

36,265

Other assets


72,916

74,662

Total assets


$

1,540,243

$

1,549,936


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Accounts payable


$

54,397

$

49,173

Accrued liabilities


112,481

125,459

Current maturities of long-term debt


-

9

Income taxes payable


14,623

16,222

Total current liabilities


181,501

190,863


Long-term debt


350,000

398,000

Other noncurrent liabilities


117,057

130,424

Deferred taxes and other liabilities


11,352

10,784

Total liabilities


659,910

730,071


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized 2,000,000 shares; none issued


-

-

Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 40,759,527 issued in 2021 and 39,115,405 in 2020


41

39

Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,154 in 2021 and 1,617,998 in 2020


-

2

Additional paid in capital


436,079

433,696

Retained earnings


841,162

770,746

Accumulated items of other comprehensive income:


Translation adjustments


(100,327

)

(83,203

)

Pension and postretirement liability adjustments


(39,059

)

(39,661

)

Derivative valuation adjustment


(5,525

)

(9,544

)

Treasury stock (Class A), at cost; 8,379,804 shares in 2021 and 8,391,011 in 2020


(255,768

)

(256,009

)

Total Company shareholders' equity


876,603

816,066

Noncontrolling interest


3,730

3,799

Total equity


880,333

819,865

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,540,243

$

1,549,936





ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES


Net income


$

30,942

$

29,590

$

89,992

$

69,633

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation


15,925

16,285

48,485

47,289

Amortization


2,289

1,997

6,862

7,017

Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities


1,606

3,074

7,022

12,434

Impairment of property, plant and equipment


25

303

563

536

Non-cash interest expense


283

(309

)

593

(138

)

Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock


606

80

2,232

596

Provision for credit losses from uncollected receivables and contract assets


(1,075

)

(105

)

(1,158

)

1,664

Foreign currency remeasurement loss/(gain) on intercompany loans


480

169

(551

)

15,750

Fair value adjustment on foreign currency options


29

(64

)

169

-


Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided/(used) cash:


Accounts receivable


(10,927

)

(2,048

)

(14,292

)

6,069

Contract assets


(3,473

)

(7,923

)

22,170

(27,932

)

Inventories


546

4,585

(9,838

)

(20,043

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


3,949

(4,532

)

2,444

(6,989

)

Income taxes prepaid and receivable


2,717

(454

)

2,408

(662

)

Accounts payable


(296

)

(5,108

)

4,312

(15,491

)

Accrued liabilities


5,112

2,838

(12,311

)

(8,063

)

Income taxes payable


2,871

1,786

(1,085

)

3,741

Noncurrent receivables


1,245

(228

)

2,832

169

Other noncurrent liabilities


(1,319

)

111

(5,582

)

(413

)

Other, net


1,324

(388

)

3,232

(1,474

)

Net cash provided by operating activities


52,859

39,659

148,499

83,693


INVESTING ACTIVITIES


Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(8,918

)

(9,349

)

(31,754

)

(31,320

)

Purchased software


(106

)

(109

)

(394

)

(155

)

Net cash used in investing activities


(9,024

)

(9,458

)

(32,148

)

(31,475

)


FINANCING ACTIVITIES


Proceeds from borrowings


-

-

8,000

70,000

Principal payments on debt


-

(17,005

)

(56,009

)

(76,016

)

Principal payments on finance lease liabilities


(363

)

(335

)

(1,067

)

(6,798

)

Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance


-

-

(998

)

(490

)

Proceeds from options exercised


4

5

153

25

Dividends paid


(6,476

)

(6,144

)

(19,418

)

(18,424

)

Net cash used in financing activities


(6,835

)

(23,479

)

(69,339

)

(31,703

)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(4,113

)

4,545

(2,111

)

(751

)


Increase in cash and cash equivalents


32,887

11,267

44,901

19,764

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


253,330

204,037

241,316

195,540

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

286,217

$

215,304

$

286,217

$

215,304

Financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures

The following tables present Net sales and the effect of changes in currency translation rates:











(in thousands, except percentages)


Net sales as
reported, Q3 2021


Increase due to
changes in currency
translation rates


Q3 2021 sales
on same basis
as Q3 2020 currency
translation rates


Net sales as
reported, Q3 2020


% Change compared
to Q3 2020, excluding
currency rate effects

Machine Clothing


$

154,171


$

1,688


$

152,483



$

138,747


9.9

%

Albany Engineered Composites


78,271


90


78,181



73,252


6.7

%

Consolidated total


$

232,442


$

1,778


$

230,664



$

211,999


8.8

%






(in thousands, except percentages)


Net sales as
reported, YTD 2021


Increase due to
changes in currency
translation rates


YTD 2021 sales
on same basis
as 2020 currency
translation rates


Net sales as
reported, YTD 2020


% Change compared
to 2020, excluding
currency rate effects

Machine Clothing


$

462,298


$

11,829


$

450,469



$

428,782


5.1

%

Albany Engineered Composites


227,024


2,356


224,668



244,971


(8.3

)%

Consolidated total


$

689,322


$

14,185


$

675,137



$

673,753


0.2

%

The following tables present Gross profit and Gross profit margin:

(in thousands, except percentages)


Gross profit,
Q3 2021


Gross profit margin,
Q3 2021

Gross profit,
Q3 2020


Gross profit margin,
Q3 2020

Machine Clothing


$

79,437


51.5

%

$

71,471


51.5

%

Albany Engineered Composites


12,605


16.1

%

15,831


21.6

%

Consolidated total


$

92,042


39.6

%

$

87,302


41.2

%

(in thousands, except percentages)


Gross profit,
YTD 2021


Gross profit margin,
YTD 2021


Gross profit,
YTD 2020


Gross profit margin,
YTD 2020

Machine Clothing


$

240,427


52.0

%


$

227,734


53.1

%

Albany Engineered Composites


41,889


18.5

%


52,020


21.2

%

Consolidated total


$

282,316


41.0

%


$

279,754


41.5

%

A reconciliation from operating income/(loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the current-year and comparable prior-year periods has been calculated as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)


Machine Clothing


Albany Engineered

Composites


Corporate expenses

and other


Total Company

Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)


$

55,467


$

2,917


$

(13,898

)


$

44,486

Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)


-


-


(13,544

)


(13,544

)

Net income/(loss) (GAAP)


55,467


2,917


(27,442

)


30,942

Interest expense, net


-


-


3,734


3,734

Income tax expense


-


-


12,889


12,889

Depreciation and amortization expense


5,014


12,265


935


18,214

EBITDA (non-GAAP)


60,481


15,182


(9,884

)


65,779

Restructuring expenses, net


251


(81

)


17


187

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses


(1,571

)


31


472


(1,068

)

AMJP grant


-


963


(5,832

)


(4,869

)

Acquisition/integration costs


-


297


-


297

Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest


-


(95

)


-


(95

)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

59,161


$

16,297


$

(15,227

)


$

60,231

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)


38.4

%


20.8

%


-


25.9

%









Three months ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands)


Machine Clothing


Albany Engineered

Composites


Corporate expenses

and other


Total Company

Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)


$

45,699


$

6,828


$

(13,754

)


$

38,773

Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)


-


-


(9,183

)


(9,183

)

Net income/(loss) (GAAP)


45,699


6,828


(22,937

)


29,590

Interest expense, net


-


-


2,242


2,242

Income tax expense


-


-


9,686


9,686

Depreciation and amortization expense


5,074


12,236


972


18,282

EBITDA (non-GAAP)


50,773


19,064


(10,037

)


59,800

Restructuring expenses, net


384


358


(32

)


710

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses


1,422


(226

)


(144

)


1,052

Acquisition/integration costs


-


291


-


291

Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest


-


(22

)


-


(22

)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

52,579


$

19,465


$

(10,213

)


$

61,831

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)


37.9

%


26.6

%


-


29.2

%

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)


Machine Clothing


Albany Engineered

Composites


Corporate expenses

and other


Total Company

Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)


$

161,731


$

13,019


$

(38,479

)


$

136,271

Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)


-


-


(46,279

)


(46,279

)

Net income/(loss) (GAAP)


161,731


13,019


(84,758

)


89,992

Interest expense, net


-


-


11,521


11,521

Income tax expense


-


-


36,375


36,375

Depreciation and amortization expense


15,272


37,326


2,749


55,347

EBITDA (non-GAAP)


177,003


50,345


(34,113

)


193,235

Restructuring expenses, net


193


(40

)


77


230

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses


(156

)


363


813


1,020

AMJP grant


-


963


(5,832

)


(4,869

)

Acquisition/integration costs


-


911


-


911

Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest


-


(206

)


-


(206

)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

177,040


$

52,336


$

(39,055

)


$

190,321

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)


38.3

%


23.1

%


-

%


27.6

%





Nine months ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands)


Machine Clothing


Albany Engineered

Composites


Corporate expenses

and other


Total Company

Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)


$

149,418


$

22,749


$

(41,073

)


$

131,094

Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)


-


-


(61,461

)


(61,461

)

Net income/(loss) (GAAP)


149,418


22,749


(102,534

)


69,633

Interest expense, net


-


-


10,042


10,042

Income tax expense


-


-


37,504


37,504

Depreciation and amortization expense


15,142


36,192


2,972


54,306

EBITDA (non-GAAP)


164,560


58,941


(52,016

)


171,485

Restructuring expenses, net


1,414


2,606


169


4,189

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses


(1,265

)


501


14,705


13,941

Former CEO termination costs


-


-


2,742


2,742

Acquisition/integration costs


-


867


-


867

Pre-tax loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


-


1,412


-


1,412

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

164,709


$

64,327


$

(34,400

)


$

194,636

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)


38.4

%


26.3

%


-


28.9

%

Per share impact of the adjustments to earnings per share are as follows:









Three months ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Pre tax

Amounts


Tax

Effect


After tax

Effect


Per share

Effect

Restructuring expenses, net


$

187


$

55


$

132


$

0.00

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses


(1,068

)


(314

)


(754

)


(0.02

)

AMJP grant


(4,869

)


(1,446

)


(3,423

)


(0.11

)

Acquisition/integration costs


297


89


208


0.01





Three months ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Pre tax

Amounts


Tax

Effect


After tax

Effect


Per share

Effect

Restructuring expenses, net


$

710


$

232


$

478


$

0.01

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses


1,052


526


526


0.02

Acquisition/integration costs


291


87


204


0.01





Nine months ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Pre tax

Amounts


Tax

Effect


After tax

Effect


Per share

Effect

Restructuring expenses, net


$

230


$

67


$

163


$

0.00

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses


1,020


332


688


0.02

AMJP grant


(4,869

)


(1,446

)


(3,423

)


(0.11

)

Acquisition/integration costs


911


273


638


0.03





Nine months ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Pre tax

Amounts


Tax

Effect


After tax

Effect


Per share

Effect

Restructuring expenses, net


$

4,189


$

1,377


$

2,812


$

0.08

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)


13,941


(483

)


14,424


0.46

Former CEO termination costs


2,742


713


2,029


0.06

Acquisition/integration costs


867


259


608


0.03

(a) In Q1 2020, the company recorded losses of approximately $17 million in jurisdictions where it cannot record a tax benefit from the losses, which results in an unusual relationship between the pre-tax and after-tax amounts.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share:






Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,

Per share amounts (Basic)


2021


2020


2021


2020

Earnings per share (GAAP)


$

0.95


$

0.92


$

2.78


$

2.20

Adjustments, after tax:





Restructuring expenses, net


-


0.01


-


0.08

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses


(0.02

)


0.02


0.02


0.46

AMJP grant


(0.11

)


-


(0.11

)


-

Former CEO termination costs


-


-


-


0.06

Acquisition/integration costs


0.01


0.01


0.03


0.03

Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)


$

0.83


$

0.96


$

2.72


$

2.83

The calculations of net debt are as follows:









(in thousands)


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Current maturities of long-term debt


$

-



$

2


$

9

Long-term debt


350,000


350,000


384,000


398,000

Total debt


350,000


350,000


384,002


398,009

Cash and cash equivalents


286,217


253,330


237,871


241,316

Net debt (non GAAP)


$

63,783


$

96,670


$

146,131


$

156,693

















The tables below provide a reconciliation of forecasted full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measures) to the comparable GAAP measures:





Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA


Machine Clothing

AEC

(in millions)


Low


High

Low


High

Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)


$

194


$

203

$

14


$

18

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest


-


-

(1

)


(1

)

Interest expense, net


-


-

-


-

Income tax expense


-


-

-


-

Depreciation and amortization


20


21

49


50

EBITDA (non-GAAP)


214


224

62


67

Restructuring expenses, net (c)


-


-

-


-

Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)


1


1

-


-

AMJP grant


-


-

1


1

Acquisition/integration costs (c)


-


-

1


1

Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest


-


-

1


1

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

215


$

225

$

65


$

70

(b) Interest, Other income/expense and Income taxes are not allocated to the business segments




Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA


Total Company


(in millions)


Low


High


Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)


$

105


$

110


Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest


(1

)


(1

)


Interest expense, net


14


15


Income tax expense


41


44


Depreciation and amortization


73


74


EBITDA (non-GAAP)


232


242


Restructuring expenses, net (c)


-


-


Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)


1


1


AMJP grant


(5

)


(5

)


Acquisition/integration costs (c)


1


1


Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest


1


1


Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

230


$

240






Total Company


Forecast of Full Year 2021 Earnings per share (basic) (d)


Low


High


Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)


$

3.23


$

3.38


Restructuring expenses, net (c)


-


-


Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)


0.01


0.01


AMJP grant


(0.11

)


(0.11

)


Acquisition/integration costs (c)


0.02


0.02


Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)


$

3.15


$

3.30





(c) Due to the uncertainty of these items, we are unable to forecast these items for 2021. The amount shown represents the value incurred through the third quarter.

(d) Calculations based on estimated shares outstanding of 32.4 million.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release, including the conference call commentary associated with this release, contains certain non-GAAP measures, including: net sales, and percent change in net sales, excluding the impact of currency translation effects (for each segment and on a consolidated basis); EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (for each segment and on a consolidated basis, represented in dollars or as a percentage of net sales); Net debt; and Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS). Such items are provided because management believes that they provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's operational performance.

Presenting Net sales and increases or decreases in Net sales, after currency effects are excluded, can give management and investors insight into underlying sales trends. Net sales, or percent changes in net sales, excluding currency rate effects, are calculated by converting amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of a prior period. These amounts are then compared to the U.S. dollar amount as reported in the current period.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are performance measures that relate to the Company's continuing operations. EBITDA, or net income with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization added back, is a common indicator of financial performance used, among other things, to analyze and compare core profitability between companies and industries because it eliminates effects due to differences in financing, asset bases and taxes. The Company calculates EBITDA by removing the following from Net income: Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by: adding to EBITDA costs associated with restructuring, former CEO termination costs, and inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; adding charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; adding (or subtracting) revaluation losses (or gains); subtracting income recognized associated with government grants; subtracting (or adding) gains (or losses) from the sale of buildings or investments; subtracting insurance recovery gains in excess of previously recorded losses; adding acquisition/integration costs and subtracting (or adding) Income (or loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest in Albany Safran Composites (ASC). Adjusted EBITDA may also be presented as a percentage of net sales by dividing it by net sales. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, former CEO termination costs, government grants, acquisition/integration costs, currency revaluation, inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Restructuring expenses, while frequent in recent years, are reflective of significant reductions in manufacturing capacity and associated headcount in response to shifting markets, and not of the profitability of the business going forward as restructured. Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) is calculated by adding to (or subtracting from) net income attributable to the Company per share, on an after-tax basis: restructuring charges; former CEO severance costs; charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; foreign currency revaluation losses (or gains); acquisition-related expenses; and losses (or gains) from the sale of investments.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, as defined by the Company, may not be similar to similarly named measures of other companies. Such measures are not considered measurements under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information contained in the Company's statements of income.

The Company discloses certain income and expense items on a per-share basis. The Company believes that such disclosures provide important insight into underlying quarterly earnings and are financial performance metrics commonly used by investors. The Company calculates the quarterly per-share amount for items included in continuing operations by using an income tax rate based on either the tax rates in specific countries or the estimated tax rate applied to total company results. The tax rate applied excludes income tax adjustments (discrete tax adjustments and the effect of changes in the estimated income tax rate). The after-tax amount is then divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for each period. Year-to-date earnings per-share effects are determined by adding the amounts calculated at each reporting period.

Net debt is, in the opinion of the Company, helpful to investors wishing to understand what the Company's debt position would be if all available cash were applied to pay down indebtedness. The Company calculates Net debt by subtracting Cash and cash equivalents from Total debt. Total debt is calculated by adding Long-term debt, Current maturities of long-term debt, and Notes and loans payable, if any.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates, guidance or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "look for," "guidance," "guide," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Because forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release or in the webcast include, without limitation, statements about macroeconomic and paper-industry trends and conditions during 2021 and in future years; expectations in 2021 and in future periods of sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (both in dollars and as a percentage of net sales), Adjusted EPS, income, gross profit, gross margin, cash flows and other financial items in each of the Company's businesses, and for the Company as a whole; the timing and impact of production and development programs in the Company's AEC business segment and the sales growth potential of key AEC programs, as well as AEC as a whole; the amount and timing of capital expenditures, future tax rates and cash paid for taxes, depreciation and amortization; future debt and net debt levels and debt covenant ratios; and changes in currency rates and their impact on future revaluation gains and losses. Furthermore, a change in any one or more of the foregoing factors could have a material effect on the Company's financial results in any period. Such statements are based on current expectations, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Statements expressing management's assessments of the growth potential of its businesses, or referring to earlier assessments of such potential, are not intended as forecasts of actual future growth, and should not be relied on as such. While management believes such assessments to have a reasonable basis, such assessments are, by their nature, inherently uncertain. This release and earlier releases set forth a number of assumptions regarding these assessments, including historical results, independent forecasts regarding the markets in which these businesses operate, and the timing and magnitude of orders for our customers' products. Historical growth rates are no guarantee of future growth, and such independent forecasts and assumptions could prove materially incorrect in some cases.

Contacts

John Hobbs
603-330-5897
john.hobbs@albint.com

Disclaimer

Albany International Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
