  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Albany International Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIN   US0123481089

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(AIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-30 pm EDT
88.70 USD   -0.21%
05:45pAlbany International : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
04:45pAlbany International Corp /de/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Albany International CFO Stephen Nolan Resigns; to be Succeeded by Robert Starr
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albany International : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

03/30/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
Summary of Tedone Compensation Terms
Position
Vice President - Controller, effective May 1, 2023.
Term
Employment at will. Employment may be terminated by Mr. Tedone or Albany International Corp. ("the Company") at any time.
Base Salary
Initial base salary at the rate of $310,000.00 per year. Salary shall be subject to adjustment from time-to-time in the same manner as for other executive officers. Salaries of executive officers are customarily reviewed by the Company's Board Compensation Committee in February and adjusted in April of each year.
Short-Term
Incentive

Mr. Tedone will be eligible for a short-term incentive under the annual incentive bonus program for service performed in 2023, to be determined and paid in cash during early 2024. Under this program, he will be entitled to receive between 0% and 200% of a target award, equal to thirty-five percent (35%) of his annual base salary, pro-rated from the date of hire, and based on Company performance with respect to metrics relating to Adjusted EBITDA, safety and compliance. Mr. Tedone will be eligible in 2024 and thereafter to participate in the annual incentive bonus plan, or any similar annual bonus program, as the same may be adopted, amended, modified or terminated by the Company, in accordance with its terms.
Long-Term
Incentive

Mr. Tedone will also be eligible to receive a long-term incentive award under the Company's 2011 Performance Phantom Stock Plan. Grants under this plan are denominated as share targets, but no shares of Class A Common Stock are issued or issuable under the Plan, nor is there an exercise price. Instead, upon vesting, the earned shares are paid in full in cash, in an amount equal to the average closing price of one share of the Company's Class A Common Stock during a specified period preceding the vesting/payment date. The award entitles Mr. Tedone to earn and be credited with between 0% and 200% of the target award, equal to thirty-five percent (35%) of his annual base salary, pro-rated from the date of hire, based on the extent to which the Company attained certain performance goals during the annual performance period, being calendar year 2023. Once the number of shares earned is determined, the award will vest as to 33.3% of the earned shares on the first day of March in each of the first three years following the performance period, but only if Mr. Tedone is then employed by the Company or a subsidiary. Mr. Tedone will be eligible in 2024 and thereafter to participate in any long-term executive incentive bonus program, as the same may be adopted, amended, modified or terminated by the Company, in accordance with its terms.
Other
Benefits

Mr. Tedone will otherwise be eligible to participate in all of the Company's employee benefit plans, policies and arrangements applicable to other executive officers generally and commensurate with his grade, including, without limitation, vacation, relocation, 401(k), health-care, vision, life insurance and disability; in each case, as the same may exist from time to time.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Albany International Corporation published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 21:44:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 047 M - -
Net income 2023 113 M - -
Net Debt 2023 72,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 2 764 M 2 764 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
EV / Sales 2024 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 75,6%
