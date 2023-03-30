Albany International : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

Mr. Tedone will be eligible for a short-term incentive under the annual incentive bonus program for service performed in 2023, to be determined and paid in cash during early 2024. Under this program, he will be entitled to receive between 0% and 200% of a target award, equal to thirty-five percent (35%) of his annual base salary, pro-rated from the date of hire, and based on Company performance with respect to metrics relating to Adjusted EBITDA, safety and compliance. Mr. Tedone will be eligible in 2024 and thereafter to participate in the annual incentive bonus plan, or any similar annual bonus program, as the same may be adopted, amended, modified or terminated by the Company, in accordance with its terms.

Long-Term Incentive