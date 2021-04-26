Albany International : Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results 04/26/2021 | 04:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reported operating results for its first quarter of 2021, which ended March 31, 2021. "Albany International’s year is off to a good start with solid first quarter performance,” said Albany International President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Higgins. “Our business segments continued to deliver excellent operational performance resulting in attractive profit margins despite top-line headwinds caused by the ongoing destocking in the commercial aerospace supply chain. With excellent free cash flow and a healthy balance sheet we are in great financial shape and continue to focus our efforts on operational execution and the pursuit of organic growth opportunities. “Machine Clothing segment sales strengthened across most product lines and regions, resulting in the segment’s highest first-quarter revenue since 2015. The sales growth and excellent operational execution translated directly into profit growth. The segment’s order book remains strong and supports our outlook for 2021. “The first quarter results from the Engineered Composites segment are consistent with our plans and expectations for the year. Despite lower segment revenues compared to last year, we delivered expanded adjusted EBITDA margins due to excellent program execution and effective cost controls. The segment is well positioned to meet future demand once inventories in the supply chain adjust to the planned OEM production rates. “Overall, we are very pleased with how the year is progressing and are reiterating our guidance for 2021. We continue to expect a strong year of operational execution and free cash flow generation. That said, we recognize that there remain risks due to the global pandemic, particularly in commercial aerospace markets,” concluded Higgins. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021: Net sales were $222.4 million, down $13.4 million, or 6%, when compared to the prior year. Sales declined $25.0 million, or 25.2%, in the Engineered Composites segment driven by lower demand for commercial aircraft components, partially offset by $11.6 million, or 8.5%, growth in Machine Clothing segment sales.

Gross profit of $88.5 million was 1% lower than the $89.5 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Selling, Technical, General, and Research (STG&R) expenses were $46.7 million, compared to $49.2 million in the same period of 2020. Revaluation of foreign currency balances decreased STG&R by $0.5 million in 2021, compared to a decrease of $3.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Operating income was $41.8 million, compared to $39.6 million in the prior year, an increase of 6%, principally due to lower STG&R expenses.

The effective tax rate was 26.7%, compared to an unusually high 62.1% for the first quarter of 2020. Discrete income tax adjustments decreased first-quarter income tax expense by $1.3 million in 2021, compared to a $5.1 million increase to income tax expense in 2020.

Net income attributable to the Company was $27.6 million ($0.85 per share), compared to $9.1 million ($0.28 per share) in Q1 2020. Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure) was $0.87 per share in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.78 in the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $60.7 million, compared to $59.1 million in Q1 2020, an increase of 2.6%. Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures. Outlook for Full-Year 2021 The Company has updated GAAP earnings per share guidance to reflect non-GAAP adjustments reported in Q1. All other previously issued guidance for 2021 remains unchanged: Total company revenue of between $850 and $890 million;

Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, of 28% to 30%;

Total company depreciation and amortization of between $70 and $75 million;

Capital expenditures in the range of $50 to $60 million;

GAAP earnings per share of between $2.38 and $2.78 and Adjusted earnings per share of between $2.40 and $2.80;

Total company Adjusted EBITDA of $195 to $220 million;

Machine Clothing revenue of $570 to $590 million;

Machine Clothing Adjusted EBITDA of between $195 and $205 million;

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) revenue between $275 to $295 million; and

Albany Engineered Composites Adjusted EBITDA of $55 to $65 million. ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 222,362 $ 235,764 Cost of goods sold 133,816 146,292 Gross profit 88,546 89,472 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 37,195 40,106 Technical and research expenses 9,481 9,130 Restructuring expenses, net 52 642 Operating income 41,818 39,594 Interest expense, net 3,569 3,977 Other expense/(income), net 600 15,569 Income before income taxes 37,649 20,048 Income tax expense 10,040 12,454 Net income 27,609 7,594 Net income/(loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 27 (1,515 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 27,582 $ 9,109 Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.28 Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.28 Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share: Basic 32,352 32,312 Diluted 32,401 32,320 Dividends declared per share, Class A and Class B $ 0.20 $ 0.19 ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,871 $ 241,316 Accounts receivable, net 188,066 188,423 Contract assets, net 121,767 139,289 Inventories 117,022 110,478 Income taxes prepaid and receivable 7,362 5,940 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,306 31,830 Total current assets $ 704,394 $ 717,276 Property, plant and equipment, net 435,976 448,554 Intangibles, net 44,675 46,869 Goodwill 184,374 187,553 Deferred income taxes 33,436 38,757 Noncurrent receivables, net 34,945 36,265 Other assets 74,366 74,662 Total assets $ 1,512,166 $ 1,549,936 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 54,533 $ 49,173 Accrued liabilities 104,988 125,459 Current maturities of long-term debt 2 9 Income taxes payable 7,439 16,222 Total current liabilities 166,962 190,863 Long-term debt 384,000 398,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 124,167 130,424 Deferred taxes and other liabilities 10,826 10,784 Total liabilities 685,955 730,071 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized 2,000,000 shares; none issued — — Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 39,141,483 issued in 2021 and 39,115,405 in 2020 39 39 Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,617,998 in 2021 and 2020 2 2 Additional paid in capital 433,811 433,696 Retained earnings 791,854 770,746 Accumulated items of other comprehensive income: Translation adjustments (99,158 ) (83,203 ) Pension and postretirement liability adjustments (39,152 ) (39,661 ) Derivative valuation adjustment (8,792 ) (9,544 ) Treasury stock (Class A), at cost; 8,391,011 shares in 2021 and 2020 (256,009 ) (256,009 ) Total Company shareholders' equity 822,595 816,066 Noncontrolling interest 3,616 3,799 Total equity 826,211 819,865 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,512,166 $ 1,549,936 ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 27,609 $ 7,594 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation 16,589 15,506 Amortization 2,293 2,564 Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities 4,442 5,817 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 185 197 Non-cash interest expense 45 151 Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock (13 ) (682 ) Provision for credit losses from uncollected receivables and contract assets (110 ) 1,655 Foreign currency remeasurement (gain)/loss on intercompany loans (308 ) 15,387 Fair value adjustment on foreign currency options 139 64 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided/(used) cash: Accounts receivable (3,236 ) (3,394 ) Contract assets 16,104 (8,840 ) Inventories (8,563 ) (19,750 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (899 ) (2,156 ) Income taxes prepaid and receivable (1,465 ) (237 ) Accounts payable 9,188 (1,046 ) Accrued liabilities (19,485 ) (15,072 ) Income taxes payable (8,077 ) (3,571 ) Noncurrent receivables 488 (231 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (2,097 ) (60 ) Other, net 857 (534 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 33,686 (6,638 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,534 ) (12,759 ) Purchased software (2 ) (46 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,536 ) (12,805 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 8,000 70,000 Principal payments on debt (22,007 ) (3,006 ) Principal payments on finance lease liabilities (349 ) (6,134 ) Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance (998 ) (490 ) Proceeds from options exercised 128 — Dividends paid (6,468 ) (6,139 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (21,694 ) 54,231 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,901 ) (7,648 ) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,445 ) 27,140 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 241,316 195,540 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 237,871 $ 222,680 Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures The following tables present Net sales and the effect of changes in currency translation rates: (in thousands, except percentages) Net sales as reported, Q1 2021 Increase due to changes in currency translation rates Q1 2021 sales on same basis as Q1 2020 currency translation rates Net sales as reported, Q1 2020 % Change compared to Q1 2020, excluding currency rate effects Machine Clothing $ 148,206 $ 4,861 $ 143,345 $ 136,602 4.9 % Albany Engineered Composites 74,156 1,178 72,978 99,162 (26.4 )% Consolidated total $ 222,362 $ 6,039 $ 216,323 $ 235,764 (8.2 )% The following tables present Gross profit and Gross profit margin: (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit, Q1 2021 Gross profit margin, Q1 2021 Gross profit, Q1 2020 Gross profit margin, Q1 2020 Machine Clothing $ 76,393 51.5 % $ 72,652 53.2 % Albany Engineered Composites 12,153 16.4 % 16,820 17.0 % Consolidated total $ 88,546 39.8 % $ 89,472 37.9 % A reconciliation from operating income/(loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the current-year and comparable prior-year periods has been calculated as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered Composites Corporate expenses and other Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 50,363 $ 2,938 $ (11,483 ) $ 41,818 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense) — — (14,209 ) (14,209 ) Net income/(loss) (GAAP) 50,363 2,938 (25,692 ) 27,609 Interest expense, net — — 3,569 3,569 Income tax expense — — 10,040 10,040 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,122 12,865 895 18,882 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 55,485 15,803 (11,188 ) 60,100 Restructuring expenses, net (69 ) 89 32 52 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (492 ) 575 167 250 Acquisition/integration costs — 314 — 314 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (46 ) — (46 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 54,924 $ 16,735 $ (10,989 ) $ 60,670 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 37.1 % 22.6 % — 27.3 % Three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered Composites Corporate expenses and other Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 47,175 $ 7,623 $ (15,204 ) $ 39,594 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense) — — (32,000 ) (32,000 ) Net income/(loss) (GAAP) 47,175 7,623 (47,204 ) 7,594 Interest expense, net — — 3,977 3,977 Income tax expense — — 12,454 12,454 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,087 11,985 998 18,070 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 52,262 19,608 (29,775 ) 42,095 Restructuring expenses, net 642 — — 642 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (3,661 ) 697 14,830 11,866 Former CEO termination costs — — 2,742 2,742 Acquisition/integration costs — 298 — 298 Pre-tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interest — 1,492 — 1,492 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 49,243 $ 22,095 $ (12,203 ) $ 59,135 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 36.0 % 22.3 % — 25.1 % Per share impact of the adjustments to earnings per share are as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax Amounts Tax Effect After tax Effect Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net $ 52 $ 15 $ 37 $ 0.00 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses 250 (135 ) 385 0.01 Acquisition/integration costs 314 94 220 0.01 Three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax Amounts Tax Effect After tax Effect Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net $ 642 $ 192 $ 450 $ 0.01 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) 11,866 (1,545 ) 13,411 0.42 Former CEO termination costs 2,742 713 2,029 0.06 Acquisition/integration costs 298 89 209 0.01 (a) In Q1 2020, the company recorded losses of approximately $17 million in jurisdictions where it cannot record a tax benefit from the losses, which results in an unusual relationship between the pre-tax and after-tax amounts. The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share: Three months ended March 31, Per share amounts (Basic) 2021 2020 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.85 $ 0.28 Adjustments, after tax: Restructuring expenses, net — 0.01 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses 0.01 0.42 Former CEO termination costs — 0.06 Acquisition/integration costs 0.01 0.01 Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.87 $ 0.78 The calculations of net debt are as follows: (in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2 $ 9 Long-term debt 384,000 398,000 Total debt 384,002 398,009 Cash and cash equivalents 237,871 241,316 Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 146,131 $ 156,693 The tables below provide a reconciliation of forecasted full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measures) to the comparable GAAP measures: Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Machine Clothing AEC (in millions) Low High Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b) $ 176 $ 185 $ 4 $ 13 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest — — — — Interest expense, net — — — — Income tax expense — — — — Depreciation and amortization 19 20 50 51 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 195 205 54 64 Restructuring expenses, net (c) — — — — Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c) — — 1 1 Acquisition/integration costs (c) — — — — Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 195 $ 205 $ 55 $ 65 (b) Interest, Other income/expense and Income taxes are not allocated to the business segments Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Total Company (in millions) Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 77 $ 90 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest — — Interest expense, net 17 15 Income tax expense 30 39 Depreciation and amortization 70 75 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 194 219 Restructuring expenses, net (c) — — Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c) 1 1 Acquisition/integration costs (c) — — Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 195 $ 220 Total Company Forecast of Full Year 2021 Earnings per share (basic) (d) Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 2.38 $ 2.78 Restructuring expenses, net (c) — — Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c) 0.01 0.01 Acquisition/integration costs (c) 0.01 0.01 Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 2.40 $ 2.80 (c) Due to the uncertainty of these items, we are unable to forecast these items for 2021 (d) Calculations based on shares outstanding estimate of 32.3 million. About Albany International Corp. Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com. Non-GAAP Measures This release, including the conference call commentary associated with this release, contains certain non-GAAP measures, including: net sales, and percent change in net sales, excluding the impact of currency translation effects (for each segment and on a consolidated basis); EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (for each segment and on a consolidated basis, represented in dollars or as a percentage of net sales); Net debt; and Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS). Such items are provided because management believes that they provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operational performance. Presenting Net sales and increases or decreases in Net sales, after currency effects are excluded, can give management and investors insight into underlying sales trends. Net sales, or percent changes in net sales, excluding currency rate effects, are calculated by converting amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of a prior period. These amounts are then compared to the U.S. dollar amount as reported in the current period. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are performance measures that relate to the Company’s continuing operations. EBITDA, or net income with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization added back, is a common indicator of financial performance used, among other things, to analyze and compare core profitability between companies and industries because it eliminates effects due to differences in financing, asset bases and taxes. The Company calculates EBITDA by removing the following from Net income: Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by: adding to EBITDA costs associated with restructuring, former CEO termination costs, and inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; adding charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; adding (or subtracting) revaluation losses (or gains); subtracting (or adding) gains (or losses) from the sale of buildings or investments; subtracting insurance recovery gains in excess of previously recorded losses; adding acquisition/integration costs and subtracting (or adding) Income (or loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest in Albany Safran Composites (ASC). Adjusted EBITDA may also be presented as a percentage of net sales by dividing it by net sales. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, former CEO termination costs, acquisition/integration costs, currency revaluation, inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Restructuring expenses, while frequent in recent years, are reflective of significant reductions in manufacturing capacity and associated headcount in response to shifting markets, and not of the profitability of the business going forward as restructured. Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) is calculated by adding to (or subtracting from) net income attributable to the Company per share, on an after-tax basis: restructuring charges; former CEO severance costs; charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; foreign currency revaluation losses (or gains); acquisition-related expenses; and losses (or gains) from the sale of investments. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, as defined by the Company, may not be similar to similarly named measures of other companies. Such measures are not considered measurements under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information contained in the Company’s statements of income. The Company discloses certain income and expense items on a per-share basis. The Company believes that such disclosures provide important insight into underlying quarterly earnings and are financial performance metrics commonly used by investors. The Company calculates the quarterly per-share amount for items included in continuing operations by using an income tax rate based on either the tax rates in specific countries or the estimated tax rate applied to total company results. The tax rate applied excludes income tax adjustments (discrete tax adjustments and the effect of changes in the estimated income tax rate). The after-tax amount is then divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for each period. Year-to-date earnings per-share effects are determined by adding the amounts calculated at each reporting period. Net debt is, in the opinion of the Company, helpful to investors wishing to understand what the Company’s debt position would be if all available cash were applied to pay down indebtedness. The Company calculates Net debt by subtracting Cash and cash equivalents from Total debt. Total debt is calculated by adding Long-term debt, Current maturities of long-term debt, and Notes and loans payable, if any. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain statements, estimates, guidance or projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “look for,” “guidance,” “guide,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Because forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release or in the webcast include, without limitation, statements about macroeconomic and paper-industry trends and conditions during 2021 and in future years; expectations in 2021 and in future periods of sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (both in dollars and as a percentage of net sales), Adjusted EPS, income, gross profit, gross margin, cash flows and other financial items in each of the Company’s businesses, and for the Company as a whole; the timing and impact of production and development programs in the Company’s AEC business segment and the sales growth potential of key AEC programs, as well as AEC as a whole; the amount and timing of capital expenditures, future tax rates and cash paid for taxes, depreciation and amortization; future debt and net debt levels and debt covenant ratios; and changes in currency rates and their impact on future revaluation gains and losses. Furthermore, a change in any one or more of the foregoing factors could have a material effect on the Company’s financial results in any period. Such statements are based on current expectations, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Statements expressing management’s assessments of the growth potential of its businesses, or referring to earlier assessments of such potential, are not intended as forecasts of actual future growth, and should not be relied on as such. While management believes such assessments to have a reasonable basis, such assessments are, by their nature, inherently uncertain. This release and earlier releases set forth a number of assumptions regarding these assessments, including historical results, independent forecasts regarding the markets in which these businesses operate, and the timing and magnitude of orders for our customers’ products. Historical growth rates are no guarantee of future growth, and such independent forecasts and assumptions could prove materially incorrect in some cases. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005777/en/

