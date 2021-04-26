Albany International : Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results
04/26/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reported operating results for its first quarter of 2021, which ended March 31, 2021.
"Albany International’s year is off to a good start with solid first quarter performance,” said Albany International President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Higgins. “Our business segments continued to deliver excellent operational performance resulting in attractive profit margins despite top-line headwinds caused by the ongoing destocking in the commercial aerospace supply chain. With excellent free cash flow and a healthy balance sheet we are in great financial shape and continue to focus our efforts on operational execution and the pursuit of organic growth opportunities.
“Machine Clothing segment sales strengthened across most product lines and regions, resulting in the segment’s highest first-quarter revenue since 2015. The sales growth and excellent operational execution translated directly into profit growth. The segment’s order book remains strong and supports our outlook for 2021.
“The first quarter results from the Engineered Composites segment are consistent with our plans and expectations for the year. Despite lower segment revenues compared to last year, we delivered expanded adjusted EBITDA margins due to excellent program execution and effective cost controls. The segment is well positioned to meet future demand once inventories in the supply chain adjust to the planned OEM production rates.
“Overall, we are very pleased with how the year is progressing and are reiterating our guidance for 2021. We continue to expect a strong year of operational execution and free cash flow generation. That said, we recognize that there remain risks due to the global pandemic, particularly in commercial aerospace markets,” concluded Higgins.
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021:
Net sales were $222.4 million, down $13.4 million, or 6%, when compared to the prior year. Sales declined $25.0 million, or 25.2%, in the Engineered Composites segment driven by lower demand for commercial aircraft components, partially offset by $11.6 million, or 8.5%, growth in Machine Clothing segment sales.
Gross profit of $88.5 million was 1% lower than the $89.5 million reported for the same period of 2020.
Selling, Technical, General, and Research (STG&R) expenses were $46.7 million, compared to $49.2 million in the same period of 2020. Revaluation of foreign currency balances decreased STG&R by $0.5 million in 2021, compared to a decrease of $3.7 million in the same period of 2020.
Operating income was $41.8 million, compared to $39.6 million in the prior year, an increase of 6%, principally due to lower STG&R expenses.
The effective tax rate was 26.7%, compared to an unusually high 62.1% for the first quarter of 2020. Discrete income tax adjustments decreased first-quarter income tax expense by $1.3 million in 2021, compared to a $5.1 million increase to income tax expense in 2020.
Net income attributable to the Company was $27.6 million ($0.85 per share), compared to $9.1 million ($0.28 per share) in Q1 2020. Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure) was $0.87 per share in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.78 in the same period of last year.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $60.7 million, compared to $59.1 million in Q1 2020, an increase of 2.6%.
Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures.
Outlook for Full-Year 2021
The Company has updated GAAP earnings per share guidance to reflect non-GAAP adjustments reported in Q1. All other previously issued guidance for 2021 remains unchanged:
Total company revenue of between $850 and $890 million;
Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, of 28% to 30%;
Total company depreciation and amortization of between $70 and $75 million;
Capital expenditures in the range of $50 to $60 million;
GAAP earnings per share of between $2.38 and $2.78 and Adjusted earnings per share of between $2.40 and $2.80;
Total company Adjusted EBITDA of $195 to $220 million;
Machine Clothing revenue of $570 to $590 million;
Machine Clothing Adjusted EBITDA of between $195 and $205 million;
Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) revenue between $275 to $295 million; and
Albany Engineered Composites Adjusted EBITDA of $55 to $65 million.
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net sales
$
222,362
$
235,764
Cost of goods sold
133,816
146,292
Gross profit
88,546
89,472
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
37,195
40,106
Technical and research expenses
9,481
9,130
Restructuring expenses, net
52
642
Operating income
41,818
39,594
Interest expense, net
3,569
3,977
Other expense/(income), net
600
15,569
Income before income taxes
37,649
20,048
Income tax expense
10,040
12,454
Net income
27,609
7,594
Net income/(loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest
27
(1,515
)
Net income attributable to the Company
$
27,582
$
9,109
Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic
$
0.85
$
0.28
Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted
$
0.85
$
0.28
Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
32,352
32,312
Diluted
32,401
32,320
Dividends declared per share, Class A and Class B
$
0.20
$
0.19
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
237,871
$
241,316
Accounts receivable, net
188,066
188,423
Contract assets, net
121,767
139,289
Inventories
117,022
110,478
Income taxes prepaid and receivable
7,362
5,940
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,306
31,830
Total current assets
$
704,394
$
717,276
Property, plant and equipment, net
435,976
448,554
Intangibles, net
44,675
46,869
Goodwill
184,374
187,553
Deferred income taxes
33,436
38,757
Noncurrent receivables, net
34,945
36,265
Other assets
74,366
74,662
Total assets
$
1,512,166
$
1,549,936
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
54,533
$
49,173
Accrued liabilities
104,988
125,459
Current maturities of long-term debt
2
9
Income taxes payable
7,439
16,222
Total current liabilities
166,962
190,863
Long-term debt
384,000
398,000
Other noncurrent liabilities
124,167
130,424
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
10,826
10,784
Total liabilities
685,955
730,071
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized 2,000,000 shares; none issued
—
—
Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 39,141,483 issued in 2021 and 39,115,405 in 2020
39
39
Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,617,998 in 2021 and 2020
2
2
Additional paid in capital
433,811
433,696
Retained earnings
791,854
770,746
Accumulated items of other comprehensive income:
Translation adjustments
(99,158
)
(83,203
)
Pension and postretirement liability adjustments
(39,152
)
(39,661
)
Derivative valuation adjustment
(8,792
)
(9,544
)
Treasury stock (Class A), at cost; 8,391,011 shares in 2021 and 2020
(256,009
)
(256,009
)
Total Company shareholders' equity
822,595
816,066
Noncontrolling interest
3,616
3,799
Total equity
826,211
819,865
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,512,166
$
1,549,936
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
27,609
$
7,594
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
16,589
15,506
Amortization
2,293
2,564
Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities
4,442
5,817
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
185
197
Non-cash interest expense
45
151
Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock
(13
)
(682
)
Provision for credit losses from uncollected receivables and contract assets
(110
)
1,655
Foreign currency remeasurement (gain)/loss on intercompany loans
(308
)
15,387
Fair value adjustment on foreign currency options
139
64
Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided/(used) cash:
Accounts receivable
(3,236
)
(3,394
)
Contract assets
16,104
(8,840
)
Inventories
(8,563
)
(19,750
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(899
)
(2,156
)
Income taxes prepaid and receivable
(1,465
)
(237
)
Accounts payable
9,188
(1,046
)
Accrued liabilities
(19,485
)
(15,072
)
Income taxes payable
(8,077
)
(3,571
)
Noncurrent receivables
488
(231
)
Other noncurrent liabilities
(2,097
)
(60
)
Other, net
857
(534
)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
33,686
(6,638
)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(12,534
)
(12,759
)
Purchased software
(2
)
(46
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,536
)
(12,805
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
8,000
70,000
Principal payments on debt
(22,007
)
(3,006
)
Principal payments on finance lease liabilities
(349
)
(6,134
)
Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance
(998
)
(490
)
Proceeds from options exercised
128
—
Dividends paid
(6,468
)
(6,139
)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(21,694
)
54,231
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,901
)
(7,648
)
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(3,445
)
27,140
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
241,316
195,540
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
237,871
$
222,680
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures
The following tables present Net sales and the effect of changes in currency translation rates:
(in thousands, except percentages)
Net sales as
reported, Q1
2021
Increase due to
changes in
currency
translation rates
Q1 2021 sales
on same basis
as Q1 2020
currency
translation rates
Net sales as
reported, Q1
2020
% Change compared
to Q1 2020,
excluding currency
rate effects
Machine Clothing
$
148,206
$
4,861
$
143,345
$
136,602
4.9
%
Albany Engineered Composites
74,156
1,178
72,978
99,162
(26.4
)%
Consolidated total
$
222,362
$
6,039
$
216,323
$
235,764
(8.2
)%
The following tables present Gross profit and Gross profit margin:
(in thousands, except percentages)
Gross profit,
Q1 2021
Gross profit margin,
Q1 2021
Gross profit,
Q1 2020
Gross profit margin,
Q1 2020
Machine Clothing
$
76,393
51.5
%
$
72,652
53.2
%
Albany Engineered Composites
12,153
16.4
%
16,820
17.0
%
Consolidated total
$
88,546
39.8
%
$
89,472
37.9
%
A reconciliation from operating income/(loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the current-year and comparable prior-year periods has been calculated as follows:
Three months ended March 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
50,363
$
2,938
$
(11,483
)
$
41,818
Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)
—
—
(14,209
)
(14,209
)
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
50,363
2,938
(25,692
)
27,609
Interest expense, net
—
—
3,569
3,569
Income tax expense
—
—
10,040
10,040
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,122
12,865
895
18,882
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
55,485
15,803
(11,188
)
60,100
Restructuring expenses, net
(69
)
89
32
52
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(492
)
575
167
250
Acquisition/integration costs
—
314
—
314
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(46
)
—
(46
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
54,924
$
16,735
$
(10,989
)
$
60,670
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)
37.1
%
22.6
%
—
27.3
%
Three months ended March 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Operating income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
47,175
$
7,623
$
(15,204
)
$
39,594
Interest, taxes, other income/(expense)
—
—
(32,000
)
(32,000
)
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
47,175
7,623
(47,204
)
7,594
Interest expense, net
—
—
3,977
3,977
Income tax expense
—
—
12,454
12,454
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,087
11,985
998
18,070
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
52,262
19,608
(29,775
)
42,095
Restructuring expenses, net
642
—
—
642
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
(3,661
)
697
14,830
11,866
Former CEO termination costs
—
—
2,742
2,742
Acquisition/integration costs
—
298
—
298
Pre-tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
1,492
—
1,492
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
49,243
$
22,095
$
(12,203
)
$
59,135
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP)
36.0
%
22.3
%
—
25.1
%
Per share impact of the adjustments to earnings per share are as follows:
Three months ended March 31, 2021
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
52
$
15
$
37
$
0.00
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
250
(135
)
385
0.01
Acquisition/integration costs
314
94
220
0.01
Three months ended March 31, 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
642
$
192
$
450
$
0.01
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
11,866
(1,545
)
13,411
0.42
Former CEO termination costs
2,742
713
2,029
0.06
Acquisition/integration costs
298
89
209
0.01
(a) In Q1 2020, the company recorded losses of approximately $17 million in jurisdictions where it cannot record a tax benefit from the losses, which results in an unusual relationship between the pre-tax and after-tax amounts.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share:
Three months ended March 31,
Per share amounts (Basic)
2021
2020
Earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.85
$
0.28
Adjustments, after tax:
Restructuring expenses, net
—
0.01
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses
0.01
0.42
Former CEO termination costs
—
0.06
Acquisition/integration costs
0.01
0.01
Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.87
$
0.78
The calculations of net debt are as follows:
(in thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
2
$
9
Long-term debt
384,000
398,000
Total debt
384,002
398,009
Cash and cash equivalents
237,871
241,316
Net debt (non-GAAP)
$
146,131
$
156,693
The tables below provide a reconciliation of forecasted full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measures) to the comparable GAAP measures:
Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA
Machine Clothing
AEC
(in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b)
$
176
$
185
$
4
$
13
Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
—
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
19
20
50
51
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
195
205
54
64
Restructuring expenses, net (c)
—
—
—
—
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)
—
—
1
1
Acquisition/integration costs (c)
—
—
—
—
Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
195
$
205
$
55
$
65
(b) Interest, Other income/expense and Income taxes are not allocated to the business segments
Forecast of Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA
Total Company
(in millions)
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)
$
77
$
90
Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
—
—
Interest expense, net
17
15
Income tax expense
30
39
Depreciation and amortization
70
75
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
194
219
Restructuring expenses, net (c)
—
—
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)
1
1
Acquisition/integration costs (c)
—
—
Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
195
$
220
Total Company
Forecast of Full Year 2021 Earnings per share (basic) (d)
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)
$
2.38
$
2.78
Restructuring expenses, net (c)
—
—
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c)
0.01
0.01
Acquisition/integration costs (c)
0.01
0.01
Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
2.40
$
2.80
(c) Due to the uncertainty of these items, we are unable to forecast these items for 2021
(d) Calculations based on shares outstanding estimate of 32.3 million.
