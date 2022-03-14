Log in
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

Albany International to Present at J. P. Morgan Industrials Conference

03/14/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Stephen Nolan, will speak at the J. P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website until April 16, 2022.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,100 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.


Analyst Recommendations on ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 962 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 2 679 M 2 679 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Andrew William Higgins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Nolan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Erland E. Kailbourne Independent Director
Robert Alan Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Scannell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.-4.93%2 679
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-23.61%14 599
NORDSON CORPORATION-15.76%12 460
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-17.40%9 321
VALMET OYJ-17.68%5 077
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.53%4 232