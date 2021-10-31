Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. AlBaraka Bank Egypt S.A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAUD   EGS60101C010

ALBARAKA BANK EGYPT S.A.E.

(SAUD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Baraka Bank Egypt (SAUD.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

10/31/2021 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Al Baraka Bank Egypt (SAUD.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
31/10/2021
Company Name : Al Baraka Bank Egypt
ISIN Code : EGS60101C010
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 1,031,490,021
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 1,120,998,949
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Al Baraka Bank Egypt

Disclaimer

Al Baraka Bank Egypt SAE published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 14:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALBARAKA BANK EGYPT S.A.E.
10:17aAl Baraka Bank Egypt (SAUD.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
PU
10:17aAl Baraka Bank Egypt (SAUD.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
PU
09/27Al Baraka Bank-Egypt Appoints Hazem Hussein Rashad Hegazy as CEO
CI
09/27Al Baraka Bank-Egypt Appoints Hazem Hussein Rashad Hegazy as the Deputy Chairman
CI
09/27Al Baraka Bank Egypt Reports Earnings Results for the First Six Months of 2021
CI
08/24AlBaraka Bank Egypt S.A.E. Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/24Al Baraka Bank-Egypt Announces Executive Resignations
CI
08/11Al Baraka Bank Egypt Reports Audited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months E..
CI
08/11Al Baraka Bank Egypt Reports Audited Standalone Earnings Results for the Six Months End..
CI
05/11AlBaraka Bank Egypt S.A.E. Announces Standalone Audited Earnings Results for the Three ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 910 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 1 076 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,34x
Yield 2021 6,03%
Capitalization 2 896 M 184 M 185 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 970
Free-Float 16,4%
Chart ALBARAKA BANK EGYPT S.A.E.
Duration : Period :
alBaraka Bank Egypt S.A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,11 EGP
Average target price 16,17 EGP
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hazem Hussein Hegazy Chief Executive Officer
Dina Mahmoud Al Hariri General Manager-Financial Affairs
Ibrahim Fayez Humaid Al-Shamsi Chairman
Adel Mohamed Ahmed El-Alem Head-Information Technology
Abdulrahman Shehab EVP, Head-Operations & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBARAKA BANK EGYPT S.A.E.10.45%184
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK52.02%77 928
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.35.18%23 082
ALINMA BANK55.44%13 409
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.66%11 956
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)5.41%9 837