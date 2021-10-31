Al Baraka Bank Egypt (SAUD.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
31/10/2021
Company Name : Al Baraka Bank Egypt
ISIN Code : EGS60101C010
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 1,031,490,021
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 1,120,998,949
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Al Baraka Bank Egypt
