  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi A.S.
  News
  Summary
    ALBRK   TREALBK00011

ALBARAKA TÜRK KATILIM BANKASI A.S.

(ALBRK)
Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi : 03.03.2022 Special Support Financing Campaign for SMEs from Albaraka Turk!

03/03/2022 | 09:11am EST
28 February 2022

Press Release

Special Support Financing Campaign

for SMEs from Albaraka Türk!

Turkey's first participation bank, Albaraka Türk, announced its special support financing campaign for SMEs. SME Financing, which will support our SMEs' access to affordable financing, offers a profit rate starting from 1.89% and a maturity option of up to 36 months.

Albaraka Türk, one of the pioneers of participation banking, shared the details of the new support financing campaign. Aiming to contribute to the investments of small, medium and large-scale enterprises, SME Support Financing also supports SMEs with advantageous profit rates.

With the SME Support Financing, which is offered exclusively to SMEs, financing of up to TRY 1,000,000 with a maturity of up to 36 months can be requested. SME Support Financing will contribute to businesses with a profit rate of 1.89% in a maturity schedule of up to 12 months and a profit rate of 2.05% in a maturity schedule of 13-36 months.

Businesses that will benefit from SME Support Financing will also be able to benefit from Albaraka Türk's private services free of charge. Free banking, personalized Platinum Card, business specific Business Card and free accounting integrations compatible with Logo, Mikro, Uyumsoft and Bizim Hesap will be able to be used free of charge.

It will be possible to apply for the SME Support Financing campaign quickly via the www.albaraka.com.trwebsite and from the branches.

Disclaimer

Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi AS published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
