Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi : 15.01.2022 Albaraka Türk Customers Can Make their Payments for Shopping in Stores, Restaurants, Markets and Other Workplaces via QR Code!

Albaraka Türk Customers Can Make their Payments for Shopping in Stores, Restaurants, Markets and Other Workplaces via QR Code!

Turkey's first participation bank, Albaraka Türk, offered QR code transactions, an innovative solution in digital payment systems, to its customers.

These services, offered through Albaraka Mobile, cover a wide range of transactions, including QR payment in shopping, money withdrawal and deposit from ATMs and money transfer.

Albaraka Türk, aiming to make its customers' life easier with the products and services it has developed, has started to offer payment solutions via QR code by integrating the Turkish data matrix standards determined by the Central Bank into Albaraka Mobile, ATM and POS applications.

Albaraka Mobile customers can withdraw and deposit money not only from Albaraka ATMs and POSs, but also from ATMs of all banks that can generate a common QR code, and make payments via their POSs. These transactions take place within seconds in a contactless way. In addition to money withdrawal-deposit and payment transactions, Albaraka customers can also perform money transfer transactions between Albaraka and different bank accounts via a QR code.

"We will continue to offer innovative solutions by putting our customers in the center."

Yasemin Aydın, Director of Albaraka Turk Digital Channels, made a statement on the subject saying that, "As Albaraka Türk, we attach importance to producing digital solutions that make life easier. We think that being able to offer QR codes for the most frequently performed transactions is important in terms of taking the banking experience to a higher