  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi A.S.
  News
  7. Summary
    ALBRK   TREALBK00011

ALBARAKA TÜRK KATILIM BANKASI A.S.

(ALBRK)
  Report
Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi : 15.01.2022 Albaraka Türk Customers Can Make their Payments for Shopping in Stores, Restaurants, Markets and Other Workplaces via QR Code!

01/18/2022 | 10:20am EST
Press Release

January 15, 2022

Albaraka Türk Customers Can Make their Payments for Shopping in Stores, Restaurants, Markets and Other Workplaces via QR Code!

Turkey's first participation bank, Albaraka Türk, offered QR code transactions, an innovative solution in digital payment systems, to its customers.

These services, offered through Albaraka Mobile, cover a wide range of transactions, including QR payment in shopping, money withdrawal and deposit from ATMs and money transfer.

Albaraka Türk, aiming to make its customers' life easier with the products and services it has developed, has started to offer payment solutions via QR code by integrating the Turkish data matrix standards determined by the Central Bank into Albaraka Mobile, ATM and POS applications.

Albaraka Mobile customers can withdraw and deposit money not only from Albaraka ATMs and POSs, but also from ATMs of all banks that can generate a common QR code, and make payments via their POSs. These transactions take place within seconds in a contactless way. In addition to money withdrawal-deposit and payment transactions, Albaraka customers can also perform money transfer transactions between Albaraka and different bank accounts via a QR code.

"We will continue to offer innovative solutions by putting our customers in the center."

Yasemin Aydın, Director of Albaraka Turk Digital Channels, made a statement on the subject saying that, "As Albaraka Türk, we attach importance to producing digital solutions that make life easier. We think that being able to offer QR codes for the most frequently performed transactions is important in terms of taking the banking experience to a higher

level. In this way, payments are made practically and easily, and the requirements such as carrying cash and cards and remembering IBAN are being eliminated.

It is enough to install Albaraka Mobile from the application markets in order to perform shopping, money withdrawal-deposit, money transfer transactions by scanning the QR code. Non-customers can also become customers with video calls within minutes, without going to the branch, and use QR codes for their transactions.

Especially during the pandemic period, we are happy to offer these services that minimize physical contact. In the new year, we will continue to produce innovative solutions by putting our customers in the center."

https://www.albaraka.com.tr/tr/bireysel/odemeler-ve-hizmetler/diger-bankacilik-hizmetleri/qr-islemleri

HİZMETE ÖZEL

Kişisel Veri İçermez

ONLY FOR SERVICE

Does Not Contain Personal Data

Disclaimer

Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi AS published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 15:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
