  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBRK   TREALBK00011

ALBARAKA TÜRK KATILIM BANKASI A.S.

(ALBRK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-23
2.200 TRY   -2.22%
11:14aAlbaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi : 17.10.2022 - Albaraka Türk maintained its place in the Sustainability Index
PU
09/19Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi A.S.(IBSE:ALBRK) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14Turkey's bank stocks tumble 10% after futures-driven rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi : 17.10.2022 - Albaraka Türk maintained its place in the Sustainability Index

10/25/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Press Release

October 2022

Albaraka Türk maintained its place in the

Sustainability Index

Continuing its sustainability performances without slowing down, Albaraka Türk continued to maintain its place in the BIST Sustainability Index. Albaraka Türk continues its performances to be a pioneer in this field as well, having the title of being the only participation bank in the index since 2019.

Albaraka Türk, Turkey's first Participation Bank, comes to the forefront with its sustainability performances as well as its progress. The bank, which reduced its carbon footprint by 8 percent in 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, continued to maintain its place in the BIST Sustainability Index.

Albaraka Türk General Manager Malek K. Temsah, who made statements regarding sustainability performances, said: "As Albaraka Türk, we give great importance to sustainability. So much so that, this issue has become a part of our routine activities and lives, rather than a goal we set for ourselves. We aim to reflect this approach to all our stakeholders and encourage them, together with the care and transparency we show to sustainability performances. In the next period, we will continue to strive to leave a more livable world to future generations. Moreover, we are happy to maintain our place in the Sustainability Index as a result of our performances."

The First and Only Participation Bank in the BIST Sustainability Index

Albaraka Türk, supporting the determination of nature and the effort to renew itself, with its activities, works to leave a cleaner nature to future generations, to establish a safe and fair business environment in line with ethical principles, and to build a more solid financial structure. In this direction, maintaining its leading position in the field of sustainability, the bank continues to be the first and only participation bank in the BIST Sustainability Index since 2019.

Developing its targets and actions day by day in order to fulfill its obligations towards society and nature, the Bank constructs its business model in accordance with the

Environmental Social Governance (ESG) System. In this context, it focuses on the subjects of climate change and water safety, energy use and emission reduction, waste and recycling, environment-oriented financial products and practices under the title of "Environment", occupational health and safety, human rights and ethics, information and data security under the title of "Social" and corporate responsibility and social development, the structure of the board of directors and committees, shareholder and stakeholder management under the title of "Governance".

Sustainability-Oriented Activities Will Continue

The bank, which is included in the BIST Sustainability Index that evaluates the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) activities of companies, continues to fulfill its responsibilities towards its stakeholders. Albaraka Türk, which has recently published the 2021 Sustainability Report and contributed to the achievement of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), continues to develop its sustainable business model by working with all its stakeholders. Following the developments in the world closely in line with the UN SDGs, the bank continues to keep up to date by creating the targets it will set and the actions it will take within this framework. The bank, which participates in the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), will continue its sustainability-oriented activities by setting targets that will reduce the impact of the company's emissions in the upcoming days.

RESTRICTED

Does Not Contain Personal Data

Disclaimer

Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi AS published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 348 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 500 M 296 M 296 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2 670
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart ALBARAKA TÜRK KATILIM BANKASI A.S.
Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,20 TRY
Average target price 2,15 TRY
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
Managers and Directors
Malek Khodr Temsah General Manager & Director
Mazin Khairy Shaker Manna Director
Ahmet Koç President-Legislation & Compliance
Meliksah Utku Director
Kemal Varol Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBARAKA TÜRK KATILIM BANKASI A.S.26.44%296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350