Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi : 17.10.2022 - Albaraka Türk maintained its place in the Sustainability Index

Press Release October 2022

Albaraka Türk maintained its place in the

Sustainability Index

Continuing its sustainability performances without slowing down, Albaraka Türk continued to maintain its place in the BIST Sustainability Index. Albaraka Türk continues its performances to be a pioneer in this field as well, having the title of being the only participation bank in the index since 2019.

Albaraka Türk, Turkey's first Participation Bank, comes to the forefront with its sustainability performances as well as its progress. The bank, which reduced its carbon footprint by 8 percent in 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, continued to maintain its place in the BIST Sustainability Index.

Albaraka Türk General Manager Malek K. Temsah, who made statements regarding sustainability performances, said: "As Albaraka Türk, we give great importance to sustainability. So much so that, this issue has become a part of our routine activities and lives, rather than a goal we set for ourselves. We aim to reflect this approach to all our stakeholders and encourage them, together with the care and transparency we show to sustainability performances. In the next period, we will continue to strive to leave a more livable world to future generations. Moreover, we are happy to maintain our place in the Sustainability Index as a result of our performances."

The First and Only Participation Bank in the BIST Sustainability Index

Albaraka Türk, supporting the determination of nature and the effort to renew itself, with its activities, works to leave a cleaner nature to future generations, to establish a safe and fair business environment in line with ethical principles, and to build a more solid financial structure. In this direction, maintaining its leading position in the field of sustainability, the bank continues to be the first and only participation bank in the BIST Sustainability Index since 2019.

Developing its targets and actions day by day in order to fulfill its obligations towards society and nature, the Bank constructs its business model in accordance with the