Albemarle Announces New Leadership at Ketjen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation, a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced the appointment of Michael J. Simmons to president of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ketjen Corporation, effective today. Simmons succeeds Raphael Crawford who will remain with the company through a transition period.

"Raphael has been instrumental in the formation of Ketjen as a wholly owned subsidiary and we are grateful for his leadership role in this important transition for our people and our customers," said Kent Masters, CEO, Albemarle.

Simmons brings more than 30 years of experience to Ketjen having served in both public and private companies as an operating executive and a director/advisor with expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, and team development. He began his career at GE, becoming CEO of the PII Pipeline Solutions unit of GE Oil & Gas. Simmons served as a group president at Houston-based Shawcor and most recently was a senior partner at Vantage Consulting, a business advisory service specializing in strategy, execution and leadership for energy, financial, and medical clients.

"Michael's industry and management experience in creating value is right for the Ketjen business, customers, and team members," said Masters. "Ketjen solutions have a powerful role to play in helping customers across the global energy landscape."

Simmons is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is based at Ketjen's headquarters in Houston, Texas.

About Ketjen

Ketjen is a provider of advanced catalyst solutions to leading producers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries. From fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels solutions to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives, Ketjen delivers safe and reliable solutions that increase production performance and business value. A wholly owned subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation, Ketjen Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serves global customers through operations in 27 markets. For more information, visit ketjen.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

