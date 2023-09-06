Albemarle Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of specialty chemicals. The group's products are aimed primarily at the petroleum refining, energy storage, consumer electronics, construction, crop protection, automotive, food safety and pharmaceuticals industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - lithium and polymer solutions (68.4%); - bromine (19.3%); - catalysts (12.3%). Exports account for 87.9% of net sales.

Sector Specialty Chemicals