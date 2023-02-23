Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Albemarle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALB   US0126531013

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

(ALB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-23 pm EST
253.85 USD   +3.00%
05:59pAlbemarle Corporation Announces Dividend
PR
02/23Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) entered into binding agreement to acquire additional 25% stake in Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Plant from Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN).
CI
02/22Albemarle restructures joint venture with Australia's Mineral Resources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

02/23/2023 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60, is payable April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 17, 2023. This year marks Albemarle's 29th consecutive year raising its dividend.

About Albemarle Corporation
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Building on our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301755011.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
05:59pAlbemarle Corporation Announces Dividend
PR
02/23Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) entered into binding agreem..
CI
02/22Albemarle restructures joint venture with Australia's Mineral Resources
RE
02/22Albemarle restructures joint venture with Australia's Mineral Resources
RE
02/22Mineral Resources inks deal with Albemarle for restructuring existing W.A. JV
RE
02/22Albemarle Corporation Announces Agreements for Restructure of MARBL Joint Venture in Au..
CI
02/22Mineral Resources Limited and Albemarle Corporation to Terminate the Existing Marketing..
CI
02/22Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) agreed to acquire 50%..
CI
02/22Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) agreed to acquire 10%..
CI
02/21Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Albemarle to $330 From $310, Maintains Overweight..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
More recommendations